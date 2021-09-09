Samir Bodas Of Icertis: “If you have made humorous mistakes, you probably are making the right mistakes!”

In business, if you haven’t made mistakes, you are probably not taking enough risk. If you have made humorous mistakes, you probably are making the right mistakes!

Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis, has a 20-year track record of leading fast-growing, category-defining companies. Samir and his team have established Icertis as the undisputed leader in the 20 billion dollars contract lifecycle management (CLM) category, and in 2019 Icertis became the first CLM company valued at over 1 billion dollars. Prior to co-founding Icertis, Samir held multiple leadership roles at Microsoft and served as CEO for two IT services firms, Disha Technology and Aztecsoft, overseeing rapid growth followed by successful exits.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this career path?

I graduated with my BA in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin and began my professional life as a software engineer at National Instruments. Soon after that, I received an MBA from the Wharton School of Business in 1992 and spent several years in sales and marketing management roles at Microsoft.

In late 2000, I decided to cut my teeth with two startups, Imandi and Jamcracker. A couple years later, I was appointed CEO of Disha Technologies and helped grow the company revenues five-fold before managing its acquisition by Aztecsoft in 2004. I was appointed CEO at Aztecsoft in 2006, and in 18 months successfully guided the company to become the fastest-growing publicly traded mid-cap IT services company. In 2009, I helped to finalize its acquisition by MindTree.

Monish Darda and I founded Icertis in 2009. We set out to develop cloud-based software to help large companies manage contracts, ensure compliance, and minimize risk. Based in the Seattle area, with some of the most iconic brands in the world as customers and users in 92 countries, Icertis has become the undisputed leader in the 20 billion dollars contract lifecycle management (CLM) category. In 2019, Icertis became the first CLM company valued at more than 1 billion dollars, reaching unicorn status. With revenue growing at a 5-year CAGR of over 70%, our valuation hit 2.8B dollars earlier this year, following our Series F round.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Monish and I consider ourselves “accidental disruptors.” I fully believe that success at this scale is tied to extreme hard work, having an amazing team, making the right business calls, AND serendipity. Luck is the grease that enables you to skid to a great financial outcome!

This category of contract management had never really seen the light of day, where smart companies and smart people apply smart technologies to create substantial value — it had been a bespoke, manual, or semi-automated endeavor. The burgeoning innovation in NLP, AI, machine learning, cloud, and blockchain in the last decade presented the perfect ignition for disrupting a sleepy category — and we happened to be in an ideal position to take contract management to powerful new heights.

Icertis is leading the transformation and disruption of this space, unearthing the tremendous value to be extracted by digitalizing this business process. We’re at the forefront of the transformative potential of CLM, where we help companies across the globe and industries memorialize the intent of a relationship in a contract and then fully realize it in the real world.

Icertis is turning contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. We are equipping companies with the ability to apply advanced analytics and data science across their business — from speeding up sales contracts to ensuring supply chain diversity or clinical trial contractual compliance to mitigating supplier quality risk.

We are leading the CLM sector through disruption, innovation, and execution.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In business, if you haven’t made mistakes, you are probably not taking enough risk. If you have made humorous mistakes, you probably are making the right mistakes!

One mistake in recent memory was when I overslept for a company All Hands meeting, because my morning alarm did not go off (long iPhone alarm story). Luckily (here is serendipity at play), I happened to wake up 10 mins after the start of the meeting to find 10 missed calls! Thanks to remote work, I was able to quickly transition from sleepy Samir to hyper CEO in 4 minutes flat! All Icertians had a good laugh at my expense. Needless to say, that All Hands meeting was an all-time best!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

There are so many people along my journey who have helped me to become better than my previous self — from my junior high Hindi teacher and high school Math teacher who boosted my self-confidence, to my parents, wife and kids, and several close friends. I’m incredibly lucky to have a great community of friends and family where we can indulge in challenging conversations in safe environments, as well as grow and explore new ideas and opportunities together.

One particularly notable mentor is my close friend and hiring manager at Microsoft, Pradeep Singh, who not only urged me to stay focused, but also encouraged me to take risk. He was the person who pushed Monish and I to zero in on contract management. At the time, we were building an array of apps and Pradeep said, “Pick one app, raise the money, and go for it!” After much cajoling, Pradeep took me to a Sounders game for another nudge. It was during that moment when we decided to put a pitch deck together, and within one month, received three term sheets. Pradeep then put his money where his mouth was and invested in Icertis!

I believe entrepreneurs are shaped by the company they keep.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Many positive disruptions in enterprise software have stood the test of time–at least in recent memory. The mainframe to client-server to cloud computing is an obvious one. The evolution to SaaS from monolithic apps licensed in perpetuity is also a fantastic disruption. Even SMS replacing phone calls can be celebrated (at least by some). Short Videos perhaps are the next version of SMS!

On the not-so-positive front, a disruption at the forefront of society is the explosion of smart phones and social media among youth.

In the 90s, staying connected using cell phones brought kids closer — a net positive. I am not too sure if smart phones and social media will receive the same verdict.

Can you share three of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Don’t just hate to lose, love winning — If you hate losing, then you have to be just one second faster, one point better, or one inch farther than second place. If you love to win, then the sky is the limit for your aspiration and performance. You don’t win big if you’re afraid to lose. You win big when you love to win!

Own your mistakes, they will make you much better — Growth mindset teaches you this, and I whole heartedly agree. Humans make mistakes. Wise humans learn from them. Enlightened humans don’t make the same mistakes twice.

Always try to walk in the other person’s shoes — Don’t ask “Why the heck did s/he do this?”. Instead, practice empathy before passing judgement. Assume positive intent!

Empathy is a guiding principle of Icertis’ FORTE values: Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, and Execution. These are principles we practice in every interaction, whether internal or with customers or partners.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I think a company must reinvent itself every couple of years AND continue to move the goal post every few years. In our space, we have tackled digitization and mining contract data. We have tapped into the power of AI to ensure the intent of every contract is are fully realized.

We are now researching what contracting will be in 5 to 10 years. Can we make contract management autonomous? Can machines negotiate contracts? Can machines take corrective actions when the intent of the contract is not being fully realized?

You must think, “How will you disrupt the category every so often?”

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Two books deeply impacted me earlier in my career. The first was “Execution: The Discipline of Getting Things Done,” by Larry Bossidy, former chairman and CEO of Honeywell International, and management guru, Ram Charan. It’s a fantastic book about how to get things done. The other one was “Straight from the Gut,” by Jack Welch, which was more about culture and values.

I also think the Freakonomics podcast with Stephen Dubner is very insightful and impactful. Dubner recently discussed and analyzed the U.S. healthcare system with Atul Gawande, which was fascinating.

Can you give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? How that was relevant in your life?

“A winner is a dreamer who never gives up.” — Nelson Mandela

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In my mind, creating good paying jobs is the most important thing I can do within my influence. Employment offers respect, enhances a family’s quality of life, and brings joy and fulfillment. It also gives people a sense of community and belonging.

In the next 25 years, I’d love to create a fund that will inspire people who dream about starting their own small business — not tech business, but any business! I envision a fund that will make entrepreneurship possible for the common entrepreneur and lead to the creation of 100,000 jobs (kind of a shark tank on steroids).

In simple terms, here is the vision — if the business idea and entrepreneur are “right,” we will fund the company based on two simple commitments:

Create at least 5+ jobs Fund another business in the next 5 years with the same amount of capital we invest in the company

The idea is the long tail will wag the initial capital dog!

