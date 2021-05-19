Samelogic: Assisting Businesses in Better Understanding Their Customers’ Needs

The empowered product team is one of the most essential best practices in modern product development. A cross-functional team made up of product, design, and engineering members is entrusted with solving specific consumer problems that benefit the company. In other words, these groups are focused on customer and business results rather than output (products or features shipped).

Most businesses, however, do not follow this paradigm and instead have delivery or feature teams that produce product features that have been scoped, prioritized, and placed on a roadmap by someone else (leadership or business stakeholders). In this paradigm, teams are held accountable for the product they produce — the features they ship — rather than the customer and business results they achieve.

Empowerment is a powerful word. It’s a phrase that many corporate leaders use to energize their workforce. But, more than likely, it creates groans within those teams, and not only because it’s managerial jargon. So, what goes wrong when something that is supposed to be nice goes wrong?

The Importance of Empowered Product Teams

Customers will expect you to resolve issues that have been reported to customer service.

The sales team will request that you construct items that sales prospects have ordered.

The marketing team will request personalization to better target customers. And so forth.

It will result in better outcomes if all thoughts focus on the product’s major problems and how to fix them.

A product team that is fully empowered to produce answers to the problems that have been agreed upon can make better decisions about what to construct.

The Benefits of Empowered Product Teams

In terms of motivation, customer centricity, velocity, and innovation, empowered teams outperform delivery or feature teams.

Motivation

Extrinsic and intrinsic motivation are the two types of motivation. For example, monetary reward is an example of extrinsic motivation. The individual’s wants and desires fuel motivation inherently. In general, tapping into intrinsic motivation will result in higher, more long-term performance and team morale — after all, if you’re intrinsically motivated by your work, it’s because it’s aligned with your wants and needs.

Customer-Centric

Product teams with more power are tasked with attaining goals and solving customer problems that benefit the company. Their plans are entirely focused on the customer. The feature and delivery teams are in charge of developing features that stakeholders have prioritized. The satisfaction of those stakeholders, rather than the satisfaction of customers, is their primary focus.

Empowered teams must solve customer concerns. They can only move forward by empathizing with and understanding customers, talking to them, and including them in discovery activities. As a result, the empowered team has better a better understanding of their consumer needs.

Velocity

Product teams should always make iterative efforts on product discovery and development. Each iteration leads to a decision point: do we pursue a particular path further, do we choose one of several possibilities, have we discovered knowledge that suggests we should change direction, and so on.

These decisions can be made inside the team in an empowered product team. These decisions are often returned to the stakeholders that are financing the work by feature and delivery teams. Because the stakeholders aren’t as familiar with the team’s day-to-day activities, context must be established before a choice can be reached.

Innovation

Technology-enabled businesses create value by employing technology to solve customer problems in ways that benefit the firm. When new insights and approaches are uncovered in one or more of these domains, innovation occurs (technology, understanding of the customer problem, business model).

Cross-functional teams bring together experts from many fields and enable them to collaborate to uncover fresh ideas. An engineer may be aware of emerging new technology, while a designer may be aware of a burgeoning client demand that that technology could address. A team consisting of these two individuals could unlock a solution by working together in interdisciplinary collaboration.

Conclusion:

To summarize, many firms will claim to have a strong product management discipline, but this is not necessarily true when you examine behind the scenes.

In terms of creativity, speed, quality, agility, and adaptability, those that succeed frequently exceed their competitors.

All of these are essential in today’s fast-paced environment.