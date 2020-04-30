Same Storm, Different Boats: Use a “COVID-19 Stress Index” to Assess Your People’s Energy Reserves

Recently I had the privilege of sitting in on a video call with an executive team at a global health-care company. The leader of the team had scheduled 90 minutes for a “check-in” with her reports about COVID-19 impacts and next steps. I came away inspired by the conversation as the team explored the challenges that they, and the people who reported to them, were facing in dealing with the crisis.

Most considered themselves fortunate for not having been seriously impacted, professionally or personally. However I was impressed by how aware they were that this was not as true for their reports, and certainly not true for people further down in the organization.

They had been planning an organizational transformation when the COVID-19 storm struck. Now that crisis-management plans were in place, they were re-focusing on the transformation, and wondering about the extent and pace at which they would proceed.

In discussing the future of the transformation, they recognized that some people on their teams already were dealing with a lot. At one point, one of the leaders said “We need to understand that we are in the same storm, but in very different boats.” He and we knew this was not an original quote (its origins are not clear), but it really crystallized the conversation and highlighted the need for them to engage their teams in when and how to move forward.

As they continued the discussion, it become clear that there were a range of “dimensions of impact” that COVID-19 was having on their teams . Yes, we are in different boats, some very comfortable and some flimsy and leaking, but how do we understand the most important differences? And what do we do with that understanding?

This was really important because the team wanted to re-engage with their people about pushing forward with the transformation. However, they realized that such an effort could easily be the proverbial straw that broke some peoples’ backs. So how best could they have the right conversations? To paraphrase one leader, “how can we show them that we have both the backbone that sustains their confidence and the heart to understand the stresses they are experiencing.”

This is, of course, a core dilemma that leaders everywhere currently are facing: how to be understanding while still pushing forward to achieve important objectives. After all, the essence of the job of the leader is to mobilize, focus and sustain the energy of their people. But doing so requires knowing where potential energy is or isn’t. I suspect that many leaders want to have these sorts of conversations with their teams, but aren’t sure how to open up the discussion or worry about where it would lead. Others may be assuming that because they are OK, everyone else is too, which is certainly not the case.

As I listened to them describe the wide array of energy-draining challenges their people facing, I realized that we really don’t have a good framework for talking about the stresses the crisis has created. As a result, we may be both under-estimating and over-estimating its impact. For some, the magnitude of the challenges may make it virtually impossible to take on more, while others may have hidden reserves of energy that could be tapped.

So I quickly sketched one out, focusing on your personal health risk, extent of economic well-being, work/family stresses (children being home schooled), and strength of the support network on which to depend. For each dimension, I defined a spectrum and assigned a 0 to 10 point system with the total then divided by 4. The result is a quick-and-dirty “COVID-19 Stress Index” ranging from 0 to 10. Take a look at the table below and see where you end up. Note that some of these stress categories could involve immediate family members (e.g. a parent who is at high risk, a brother or sister who has lost their job) and not just you.

Dimensions COVID-19 Health Risk Low 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 High Economic Security Low 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 High Work/Family Stresses Low 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 High Support Network Low 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 High COVID-19 Stress Index

(0 – 10) Total your scores and /4:

Now think about members of your team and others whom you would like to mobilize to get important things done. Where are they and what are the implications for their reserves of energy?

The value of this exercise lies largely in providing a basis for opening up a conversation with your people about where they really are and the implications for reserves of energy – or lack thereof – that can be tapped to move things forward. It also creates an opportunity for people to “volunteer” in two senses, (1) terms of what they are willing to share about their levels of stress and worry, and(2) in terms of feeling like they have a choice about taking on additional burdens.

The deeper insight from the team’s conversation was: this is a time to look for volunteer and not conscripts. So consider using it as a starting point for having a conversation with your team about where they really are in energetic terms.

If you decide to engage in this exploration with your team, however, it’s essential that you be prepared to show some empathy for where they are and understanding of why they may have limited reserves to contribute. Critically, don’t let a lack of reserves lead you to make negative judgements about those who truly are running on fumes at the moment. Instead, be accepting and have confidence that they will get to better, more energetic places with the passage of time.

To me, the most important takeaways from the conversation were: