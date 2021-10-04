Samantha Woodham: “Have balance”

Have balance: You will be a better lawyer if you have a good work life balance. You will come to the job refreshed, and ready for the challenges each day brings. At the start of my career, I had no balance and suffered for it. I am now ruthless in ensuring that I work hard when I’m at work, but I spend quality time at home with my family and look after myself.

The legal field is known to be extremely competitive. Lawyers are often smart, ambitious, and highly educated. That being said, what does it take to stand out and become a “Top Lawyer” in your specific field of law? In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law”, we are talking to top lawyers who share what it takes to excel and stand out in your industry.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Samantha Woodham.

Samantha Woodham is a family law barrister considered a leader in her field in the Legal 500, Chambers and Partners, Spears and the Tatler HNW Guide. Along with fellow barrister Harry Gates, she co-founded The Divorce Surgery, the first service in the UK to provide joint family law advice to couples together (www.thedivorcesurgery.co.uk). She is a contributor to BBC news on family law, regularly writes about de-stigmatizing divorce, was shortlisted for Entrepreneur of the Year at the Women in Law Awards 2020, won Champion of the Year in the Citywealth Powerwomen of the Year Awards 2021, and was one of 40 women awarded the Government’s Innovate UK Women in Innovation Award in April 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

Thank you for having me. I think I ended up studying law at university largely because I fancied trying something new. I was also heavily influenced by watching far too much Ally McBeal! Law seemed like a challenge, which it certainly proved to be.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

I am a family law barrister, based in London, UK. For the last 15 years I have specialized in the division of finances and arrangements for children following divorce, often for high net worth individuals. My practice has changed in the last 5 years as I have shifted my focus to advising couples together as to what a fair outcome would be, enabling them to reach an agreement without the stress, conflict and cost of adversarial court proceedings.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being a successful family lawyer requires a specific set of skills. It’s a given that you need to be expert in the law. But you need much more than that. You are dealing with clients who will be in a fragile emotional state, some are in a state of crisis. So, I think these three traits are key:

Empathy : You need to be able to relate to their situation. Importantly, I think, you need also to be able to relate to their former spouse’s situation and how they may be feeling, even if your client can’t. The key to a successful divorce is working together. When acting in a two-sided litigation, you need to help your client understand where their former spouse may be coming from, to help them make the concessions which are needed to reach a fair deal. If you are simply agreeing with your client and telling them they are right, you’re doing them a great disservice in the long run, and they won’t thank you when the fees start racking up with little progress being made.

Pragmatism : It's important to remember your skill set. You are a lawyer. Not a therapist. Not a co-parenting expert. Be alert for signs that your client needs support you shouldn't provide. It is tempting, and easy, as the lawyer, to become the first person who is called in a crisis. But remember at the end of the divorce you will be walking away. What you need to be doing is enabling your clients to build their own support structures with the right professionals for themselves and their family. Remain pragmatic and focused in your sessions together, and where you feel your client needs emotional support, help them get it.

Humor: Divorce is horribly stigmatized, and that it one of the issues I am fervently trying to change through my business The Divorce Surgery (www.thedivorcesurgery.co.uk). Divorce is just a life change, it's a transition, and for many it can be the doorway to a happier version of themselves. Encourage a smile wherever you can- divorce really doesn't have to be awful.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes of course! Luck plays a huge part in success. Meeting people who understand you and champion you along the way can be the difference between success and failure, as it fosters self-belief. I feel incredibly lucky that I had the idea that divorcing couples should be allowed to get legal advice together, from one impartial lawyer they share. That One Couple One Lawyer model had never been done before in the UK and being a pioneer in the sector has brought me so much joy. I am also so lucky to have met my co-founder Harry, a fellow barrister who wanted to go on an entrepreneurial journey with me!

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

My view is that it really doesn’t matter where you went to school. To be a successful lawyer you need guts and determination, as well as good academics. You need a desire to stand up and defend those who cannot successfully advocate for themselves. If you can overcome adversity in your own life, that’s a great start.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I wouldn’t change a thing. You learn more from your mistakes than your successes, so I’ve learned a lot! I would say to be kinder to myself, because every day is a gift.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

I have such a passion for what I do. Divorce carries so many negative connotations and yet 42% of marriages in the UK end in divorce. We need, urgently, to free families from the idea that divorce has to be a destructive battle. It doesn’t. It really can be navigated together with dignity and respect. I am determined to help as many couples as I can divorce with grace.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

It’s been quite a journey going from a commercial solicitor (I started my legal career at Freshfields) to a family law barrister and now running my own law firm The Divorce Surgery. It’s meant embracing media and live TV opportunities, engaging in government consultations for law reform and championing disruptive change. There’s never a dull day!

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

I would love to keep building on what we have achieved so far at The Divorce Surgery, so that divorcing well, and obtaining legal advice together, becomes the default for divorcing couples.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

Gosh. I guess the best war story was a case we had recently at The Divorce Surgery where a couple had been in litigation with separate lawyers for 5 years. They came to us, got advice together and settled within 8 weeks. I couldn’t have imagined a better demonstration of how transformative joint advice can be!

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

I am a hybrid worker. I think the future must be flexibility and choice. We continue to have a situation in the UK where there is not equality of representation in the senior ranks. Only 16% of the most senior barristers (QCs) are women. That must change. What I believe is holding many back is a lack of flexibility in the workplace, which makes balancing work and caregiving responsibilities so hard. At The Divorce Surgery all our team work flexibly. I think we need to trust the people who work for us to get the job done, without being overly prescriptive about where they do it.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

Flexible and hybrid working has become possible in a way it never was before Covid. Many short Court hearings have moved to remote platforms and will, I suspect, stay that way. I do hope this sparks real and systemic change in the way we enable flexible working going forwards, as I do believe that could hold one of the keys to redressing diversity imbalances, particularly in senior positions in law.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m not a great networker. I like to get to know a few people really well and forge real connections rather than speak to a room of people for 15 minutes each. I’m sure there is a place for networking, but if that isn’t your thing, I wouldn’t worry about it. At the end of the day, I suspect in any career there are only a handful of people you meet who make a transformative difference: focus on them.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

I’m still figuring this one out! There is certainly a place for social media, but it needs to be carefully navigated. Law is a serious profession, so it’s important not to trivialise yourself. Not everything can be condensed into a tweet!

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Courage: You have a voice, and if you’re thinking of becoming a lawyer, you obviously want it to be heard. So back yourself and speak up! Emotional Intelligence: Your clients will be going through an extremely emotional time. You need to be delicate with your advice and tread lightly. Resilience, but not too much: When I started out in my career, resilience was the buzzword. Take the knocks and get back up. But none of us are resilient all the time. I am so pleased there is now a really open and honest conversation about mental health. A legal career is stressful. Take care of yourself. And find a mentor early on who can support you when you need it. Humor: Laughter cures all things! Make your clients laugh, make yourself laugh. A smile really can be a change maker. Have balance: You will be a better lawyer if you have a good work life balance. You will come to the job refreshed, and ready for the challenges each day brings. At the start of my career, I had no balance and suffered for it. I am now ruthless in ensuring that I work hard when I’m at work, but I spend quality time at home with my family and look after myself.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Oh goodness. I’m hopeless at these questions! Right, I’d say Gillian Anderson because she’s the most incredible actress and I love her Instagram feed: it always makes me laugh.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!