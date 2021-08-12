Samantha Thu of AMP Agency: “Have an open mind”

Have an open mind. This is the most important one to succeed in digital marketing. The landscape is constantly evolving; there are thousands of new partners and technology emerging, new privacy laws being debated and considered, and you have to be willing to educate yourself and hear out what different companies are offering as solutions to the challenges of brand and agency marketers. Vendors often get a bad reputation for cold calls and “wasting” time, but if you use these capabilities meetings to educate yourself and get smarter about the landscape, you are inevitably going to provide more value to the clients as a wealth of knowledge on the many offerings in a cluttered landscape.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Samantha Thu.

Samantha Thu is the Group Media Director at AMP Agency, where she leads the Integrated Marketing Team. Throughout her fifteen years in advertising, she has worked on all sides of the business; she began her career working in radio sales, spent time on the client side at TripAdvisor, Fidelity Investments, and Citizens Bank, and has worked for Boston agencies including MERGE, The Boston Group and Boathouse. Samantha’s expertise in traditional and digital media strategy as well as planning and buying result from her maintaining an integrated role across all paid channels. Prior to joining AMP, Samantha oversaw the Frontier Communications business at Trilia Media, the media arm of Hill Holliday. This entailed commanding a 50MM dollars local media budget spanning local broadcast, OOH, print and digital.

In her role at AMP, Samantha oversees the AAA Northeast account. Through a heavy focus on digital acquisition and local brand awareness, Samantha and her team plan paid media to drive membership. She is responsible for managing teams across multiple functions, including programmatic media, search, social, broadcast and analytics. In addition, she leads the media efforts for The Joint Commission, a healthcare accreditation organization, focusing on digital lead generation and awareness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career in radio, thinking I wanted to work for a record label and be involved with the music and programming side of the business. Knowing that it’s near impossible to break into (even trying to get a job in the mailroom or as an EA is challenging), I eventually wandered down the hall to work with the radio station’s sales and promotions teams. I learned all about the ad side of the business and knew this was my calling; it combined my business education with my passion for brand marketing. Determined to learn more about all sides of the business, I moved to TripAdvisor where I started as an Ad Sales Coordinator. There, I learned all about CPMs and handling campaign planning and management for large brands such as Best Western, MGM, and JetBlue. During this experience, I worked very closely with some of the top digital agencies in the country and once I decided to make the jump to the agency side, I haven’t looked back since!

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

In college, I interned at a PGA Golf tournament. I was responsible for recording game scores so that they were ready for the next day’s publication that recapped the events of the previous day. As a semi-clueless college student who was not overly familiar with golf, I was completely unaware of where the scores needed to go and I neglected to send in the scores for a full day of play to the publisher, which meant on day two of the event, the scorecard that was handed out to thousands of attendees was blank! I had essentially missed what 90% of my job was. I was mortified, with absolutely no way to make the situation right. Luckily, I did not get kicked out of the internship and you better believe that for the remainder of the tournament days, I nailed the process. I submitted to the printer early and instead of just going through the motions, I made sure I understood the content and context of what I was doing. The lesson learned was that even if your job involves something you are not extremely passionate about, you still need to take the time to understand the subject matter so that you can effectively get the task done — otherwise you’re flying blind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

One of the best mentors in my ad agency career is a former manager of mine, with whom I’m still very close. I had come from roles where growth potential seemed to have limits and there were few opportunities to learn new skills. This one particular manager brought me in and was very upfront and candid. She said to me, “I may not know everything, and you possibly could know more than me; but what I can promise you is that I will always be listening, always be learning, and always be looking out for YOUR best interest. What I may lack in knowledge of new media channels and innovation, I can make up for in advice and experience having been in the industry for 10-plus years already.” She saw me as an asset and not a threat, and truly let me blossom into the seasoned media professional I am today. This not only shaped my current self, but also the type of leader and manager I strive to be every day for my team.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

AMP Agency is the perfect balance of a large agency with a deep bench of media experts and multi-million dollar clients with complex business goals, while still operating like a midsize agency, nimble enough to adapt to change while still seeing the big picture. What makes AMP stand out is that we stay true to our expertise and our wheelhouse. We’ve been invited to a lot of new business pitches, but our team is very selective in what we choose to participate in. If it’s a category that is not our bread and butter, we will be honest with the brand about that. Oftentimes, brands are fully aware that it is not necessarily something we have prior experience with, but they feel strongly that we can bring our innovative and customized approach to their business along with our outside-of-the-box thinking. I love that our team will not pretend to be something that we aren’t, but that we attract interest from brands like Zillow, Facebook, AAA, and Sam Edelman who know us for being able to bring a unique perspective. At the end of the day, what is really important to us is that we work with companies and brands that are culturally compatible.

From a DE&I perspective, AMP understands that backing up words with actions is imperative for creating impactful, lasting change. To honor our commitment to social impact, our agency supports businesses owned by people of diverse and minority backgrounds. Some of the organizations we’ve worked with include the Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA), BLACKTRAVELBOX, and CO/LAB. Working with diverse companies is part of our commitment to spend 10% of billable hours on pro bono projects that are in line with our values and mission for social change.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits I believe are most instrumental to my success are the ability to be a team player, the ability to take feedback, and fearlessness in the face of a challenge.

Being a team player and always willing to help out has benefited myself and my team the most. Not only is it a great way to step out of your comfort zone and learn something new, but you also gain the respect of your peers and managers as a true team player and reinforce the idea that there are no egos. I absolutely look for moments to raise my team up; I’m not in the business of trying to cut people down. I recently took on a new account, despite having a lot on my plate, because I knew my colleague needed support and my expertise was exactly what was necessary to support the needs of the client.

The ability to take feedback has been crucial to my career growth. I do not proclaim to know everything, but one thing I do know is there’s always room for improvement. The potential places for improvement run the gamut from my presentation skills, to how I manage a team, to how I speak with clients. I am the business leader I am now because of my ability to take feedback, good or bad, as well as my ability to observe others and piece together traits that I want to replicate while being mindful to not mirror behaviors that are not the right approach. I like to think of myself as the personification of the many experiences in my life, where I’ve picked up the good along with an awareness of the traits to avoid.

Finally, not being afraid of a challenge has been a pivotal key to my success as a business leader. I will be the first to admit when I don’t know something, but I’ve never shied away from the task at hand. I put my full energy into educating myself so I can tackle the challenge head on — whether that means researching on my own, tapping colleagues (past or present) for advice, or even running initial thinking by a supervisor to get feedback and tweak as needed. I’ve earned respect in my industry for my transparency, my drive, and for being a quick study.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’ve actually taken on a role within our media team in handling staffing and account assignments. It’s been a great opportunity to get to know my colleagues better; by understanding their strengths, I can map out a plan that provides room for career development and professional growth. I’m humbled to make positive contributions to our company culture; I take pride in knowing I’m setting our team up for success, and ensuring that each team member is positioned to be successful, happy and to feel they matter to the larger efforts of our organization.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

I think understanding the landscape as well as competitive factors is crucial. It’s so easy to just throw some money at a platform and see what sticks, but you should think about the strategy and what you are trying to accomplish. For example, if you dump all of your money in non-branded SEM with a lot of players in the competitive space, you are barely scratching the surface of the opportunity and will likely get swallowed whole. Be selective and identify opportunities where you can win and standout and don’t discount the power of prospecting in other channels for that additional touch point that ultimately can drive branded search volume, which will be much cheaper and easier for you to win. Additionally, someone searching for your brand is more likely to convert than someone completely unaware that you are in the space, so be mindful of where you can make an impact.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

We always try to find that balance of push and pull tactics, and ensure any interest we are driving has an ample budget allocated to capture that demand through lower funnel tactics such as branded SEM. We know that those aware of the brand will be the most likely to convert, so the balance of channels/tactics to help shepherd the prospect through the funnel is what drives success. A successful digital marketing campaign blueprint will often involve maxing out budgets for branded SEM and retargeting based on available opportunity, then moving up the funnel to tactics that will drive landing page visits or engagement, further building the retargeting pools, and then finally adding in a conservative mix of prospecting tactics that are designed to pinpoint qualified prospects based on audience attributes and traits. Once you take this surgical approach to how to select tactics, it also can help prioritize and size the necessary budget to drive the demand and conversion you desire.

An example of this is one of our current clients who has low product awareness for their ancillary offerings, despite being well known for their primary offering. In this case, we looked at what branded terms we could leverage to ensure we maxed out this opportunity, which had extremely low scale, but then determined the appropriate digital channels for targeted prospecting that could help fill the demand funnel, drive landing page visits and also increase branded search volume. Branded search will always be cheaper than non-branded search, so it’s often more worthwhile to increase brand demand and interest than to try to compete in the non-branded space, which can get very costly if the terms are broad and there’s a lot of competitors in the market.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Google is still the leader here, hands down. The sheer volume of Search Query volume and results, combined with dominance in web traffic share of voice seems to be untouchable, despite many efforts by other platforms to try to steal market share.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Be thoughtful about the keywords within your ad groups. Be mindful of how you categorize and organize your keywords within ad groups. Don’t always benchmark yourself against the competition — begin to benchmark your performance against your own historical performance.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

This is not my area of expertise, so I am not able to comment on this question.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I’m a big fan of Google Analytics — even as a media professional, I am always fascinated by the web data available within the GA platform as it can really help to inform media strategies, approaches, and optimizations. Granted it’s last-click only, but it’s helpful to understand the users’ web journey and to help inform changes to either improve performance and/or improve user experience. GA is free to any brand with the basic platform, which is more than enough to provide useful insights to a brand on the where, when, why, who and how of site traffic and engagement.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Learn from your peers. Always be open to learning from those around you; I always joke that I know enough about all digital marketing channels to be dangerous, but truly it has helped me to be well-rounded and better understand how digital marketing channels work together. Remove the blinders. Don’t be short sighted — what another channel’s strategy and performance has been can absolutely have an impact on another channel. Remove the blinders and look at everything holistically, and be open to adjusting your strategy based on what is going on across the landscape, because a rising tide lifts all boats. If the brand has recently infused dollars into offline awareness channels to aid with awareness, ensure you have ample funding to capture the additional demand and interest that is likely to be generated in landing page visits and increase your retargeting budgets accordingly. Be curious. Don’t be complacent in your wheelhouse of expertise. Be comfortable knowing you will never know it all, but do your best to learn as much as you can. There is always something more you can be learning; get certified in a new area, listen to a podcast. Being able to understand the current market and landscape not only keeps you informed, but you can bring added value to any client by having the knowledge to back up ideas. Take risks. It is okay to leave your comfort zone. Trying and failing is part of life, and often the best lessons are the ones you don’t expect. Take the PGA tournament, for example. I never expected a college internship to impact my life so immensely, but that blunder set the tone for how I approach work from that day forward. Have an open mind. This is the most important one to succeed in digital marketing. The landscape is constantly evolving; there are thousands of new partners and technology emerging, new privacy laws being debated and considered, and you have to be willing to educate yourself and hear out what different companies are offering as solutions to the challenges of brand and agency marketers. Vendors often get a bad reputation for cold calls and “wasting” time, but if you use these capabilities meetings to educate yourself and get smarter about the landscape, you are inevitably going to provide more value to the clients as a wealth of knowledge on the many offerings in a cluttered landscape.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I sadly don’t find much time in my day for books and podcasts to keep my marketing skills sharp, but I keep a great network of media vendors in addition to former and current colleagues who help me keep a pulse on what’s happening in our field. I also keep up with industry publications and articles, like Ad Age or Adweek, to understand what other brands and agencies are thinking about. Finally, I try to attend (at least pre-pandemic) as many industry events as possible — this really helps to keep you fresh, relevant and in-the-know on what other agency folks are discussing, and how they are approaching it.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see a movement around job happiness. When you truly enjoy what you do for a living, you produce the best work which leads to respect and admiration. Not only that, but you set an example for junior team members who might be fixated only on salary. I enjoy what I do, and it excites me to be a part of a company that puts their employees first. Enjoying what you actually do day in and day out doesn’t typically come with a price tag and is often overlooked by the material factors that go into a compensation package and consideration of a new job opportunity.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Check out AMP via LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/amp-agency/) and our website (www.ampagency.com). Our blog (www.ampagency.com/blog) is a great resource for brands looking for best practices; we showcase successful client outcomes and results, along with testimonials and spotlights on employees.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!

Thank you for this opportunity to share my story and experiences!