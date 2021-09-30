Samantha Specks of ‘Dovetails: “Look to people you respect for advice and input”

Look to people you respect for advice and input. And don’t worry about input and advice from people you don’t respect.

Samantha Specks is a licensed independent clinical social worker. Dovetails in Tall Grass is Samantha's debut novel. Currently, she is writing Dovetails of a River, which is set at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. She and her husband live in Houston with their baby (Pippa) and fur baby (Charlie). When not in Texas, they enjoy spending time on the lakes of Minnesota and in the mountains of the Roaring Fork Valley in Colorado.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood home was just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the city’s suburbs dissolve into the farmlands of the Midwest. My parents were high school sweethearts; my mother was from a one-stop-sign town, where my grandparents still live on a street named after our family. It’s the same area Laura Ingalls called home in the 1800s, living with her Ma and Pa in a sod-house on the banks of Plum Creek. And it was a cold Christmas Eve night on that Minnesota prairie when I was a teenager that my path crossed with the Dakota 38+2 riders, a group of Native people on horseback riding to show they hadn’t forgotten the terrible history of what happened in the place I called home. After that night, my life was forever changed, and the wheels of the universe turned me onto the long journey of writing my first novel, Dovetails in Tall Grass.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve always been a reader. When I think of books that changed me, I am especially grateful to a few authors for offering pages of escape and connection during a lonely time in life.

In middle school, my family moved, and I changed schools — being ‘the new girl was a seismic event in the life of a quiet 12-year-old with a mouthful of braces. Days were long in the ocean of a new school; from finding a partner in gym class to a finding seat in the lunchroom, my stomach turned with anxiety as I navigated the social tides of sixth grade. To cope, when the bell rang at the end of a class period, I raced out with my overstuffed backpack weighing down on my little shoulders, awkwardly speed-walking through the crowded hallways. Because I was already carrying my entire day’s worth of supplies in my backpack, I could skip the stop at my locker and arrive early to an empty classroom. With my extra treasured minutes of passing time, I’d sit at my desk and read whatever Sharon Creech, Caroline B. Cooney, or Sarah Dessen paperback I’d borrowed from the library. I’d forget where I was and escape into the story, finding friends in the characters. My mind was distracted, my anxiety was relieved, and my heart floated far away with each turn of the page. Eventually, a buzzing bell would startle me back to reality. Other students flooded into desks around me; my chest would sink as I’d tuck the novel into my backpack and pull out my trapper keeper. Those books were my only companions as I drifted alone on the sea of sixth grade.

Now, as a thirty-something-year-old, I’m still an avid reader. Every evening with the baby monitor on the nightstand, I crawl into bed next to my husband. Our golden retriever hops up alongside us, circling before she plops down with a comfortable huff and lays her head across my lap. I pull the blankets up around me, squish into my soft pillows, and open to the folded corner of a page. It is the best feeling… I’m right where I belong. I want to tell that twelve-year-old me: keep on reading — your story gets better.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My anxiety during a morning meeting led to a lesson in the value of one particular key on my laptop keyboard (it’s a metaphor!)

For a handful of years, I was the lead social worker on a psychiatric unit for children and adolescents. I worked hard — got in early, stayed late, and my effort was validated by the perfect scores I received during my yearly audits. But one of my duties that always felt a bit beyond my grasp of perfection was running the morning treatment rounds. Therapists, psychiatric nurses, psychiatrists, specialists, techs — an entire host of staff would be present as we discussed treatment recommendations. I recorded plans so my computer desktop was projected onto the huge screen at the front of the large conference room. That meant my typing — each error and misspelling– was projected for the group. My shoulders would tighten as I’d quickly hit delete, knowing I’d bungled the spelling, my self-consciousness would grow in the pause as I struggled to find the correct letters. Others would chime in and call out letters to help me along. There was no amount of preparation that would make myself not fumble through this duty.

One morning, I had a conflicting meeting so one of the doctors took over treatment planning notes for me. When I returned to the conference room later, I watched as the big screen lit up with someone else at the keyboard.

The cursor hopped backward as delete was hit again and again. I sat back and watched.

“…I-O-tion.” Someone’s voice slowly spelled out to help.

The psychiatrist punched each letter on the keyboard. “Always mess that word up,” he said, shaking his head.

I’d been so rigid in that room, wound up, convinced that I should be error-free. It felt like the stars shifted in the sky when I saw that someone else needed to hit delete as much as me. Something finally clicked: the delete key is something we all need. And are lucky to have! Thank goodness that lesson finally got to me. Because after a few more turns in my life, I ended up writing a novel and hundreds of pages of messy manuscript would be edited*. My novel isn’t perfect, but it was still very much worth doing and I got there accepting the importance of one key!

* And by edited, I mean whacked apart with a machete, chopped into with an axe, sliced with a scalpel and my trash-junk of pile words were then loaded in a dump truck, illegally dumped into the ocean where some poor sea turtle probably still swims past my old pages and says, “What garbage!”

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book Dovetails in Tall Grass?

My novel was inspired by the true story of the thirty-eight Dakota-Sioux men hanged in Minnesota in 1862 — the largest mass execution in US history. This time had such an impact on people then — an impact you can see to this day (The Dakota Expulsion Act of 1863, making it illegal to be a Native person on Minnesota soil, still stands in law books). I hope that through two compelling female protagonists, this time period is brought into the minds, and hearts, of readers. And that impact will encourage awareness, conversations, and action on where justice is still needed in our world today.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Though my book is about events in 1862, for me the story started on Christmas 2005. A bitter wind blew snow over a country road. I was a high-schooler, cozy riding in my parents’ Suburban making the final turn to my grandparents’ home when my blue eyes spotted something new. Headlights illuminated shapes moving across the darkening horizon. A group of men on horseback. Curious, I asked my parents why people were riding in the cold. My mother explained: “They’re Dakota who are marching to show they haven’t forgotten what happened here long ago.” And I’ve spent the last 15 years of my life learning what they haven’t forgotten.

It was that cold night on the prairie when the first seeds of the Dovetails story were planted in my heart. The men who I crossed paths with were the Dakota 38+2 Riders. To commemorate the US-Dakota War anniversary and promote reconciliation, this group still rides every December from Lower Brule, South Dakota to the site of the mass hangings in Mankato, Minnesota. Their journey inspired the girl I was and the woman, and author, I am today.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

One very important and symbolic action a politician could take is overturning the Dakota Removal Act of 1863. This federal law makes it illegal to be a Native person in Minnesota. KAMALA, IF YOU’RE READING THIS PLEASE HELP!! Read books by Native writers (Louise Erdrich, Diane Wilson, Tommy Orange, David Heska Wanbli Weiden). And right now, the most realistic thing you can do to help the world is to help yourself be mindful and present. Once you’ve regulated yourself, then go to others. So, what’s something that will support your well-being today? What do you need? Whatever it is — go do that.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

The most defining characteristic of a leader is someone with deep integrity, someone who lives in their values and holds to them across time and circumstance. Someone with integrity isn’t necessarily loud, extroverted, or dominant. A person with integrity is often an anchor for others — that is leadership. In Dovetails in the Grass, for example, Oenikika is a quiet daughter of Chief Little Crow. While she has a very different personality than her father, in the end, her integrity makes her a leader among her people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Ctl+Z is the undo shortcut.

2. Your dad’s business advice is the best you’re ever going to hear. “You can’t always be the smartest or most talented in the room, but you can always be the hardest working.” Every day, I’m in charge of my hustle.

3. Look to people you respect for advice and input. And don’t worry about input and advice from people you don’t respect.

4. Being clear about what you will or will not do is a highly valuable skill. It clears up communication and sets boundaries. You will feel better in relationships, be more productive, more joyful, and find more peace.

5. People’s favorite topic is themselves. When you’re feeling socially anxious ask someone a thoughtful question about his or her life, care about the answer, and the rest will flow naturally.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My grandfather once told me, “I never learned anything while I was talking.” I hope my writing is a reflection that I’ve listened well to the world around me.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Well, if we’re tagging people… YOLO, it’s time for me to fangirl. Here’s what the best week ever could look like:

On Monday, I’d grab a cappuccino in a Manhattan coffee shop with New York Times writer Caity Weaver. I’d thank her for her clever and compelling writing… and I’d ask her about the cruise she took with Paula Deen.

Tuesday afternoon would be spent in Washington DC: my daughter, Pippa, and I would have a play date with NBC political correspondent, Hallie Jackson and her daughter. I’d ask Hallie for advice on balancing career and parenting.

Wednesday would be lunch with Frances McDormand at a ‘farm to table’ restaurant in Big Sur. She’s literally the Best Actress, so I’d imagine she’d be very busy and running late but she’s generous and engaging. I’d hope we could sit and chat for quite a while once she arrives. I’d start by telling her that Marge Gunderson (Fargo) is my favorite female protagonist of all time.

Nancy Meyers would come over to my house in Houston for brunch on a rainy Thursday. Over quiche and mimosas, we’d talk Father of the Bride and she’d advise me on fabric samples for new furniture, curtains, and décor to help my home be as cozy as her work.

On Friday, I’d get a drink in West Hollywood with podcaster Danny Pelligrino and talk all things Bravo.

Over a fall weekend in northern Minnesota, I’d go on a writer’s retreat led by the Pulitzer prize-winning Louise Erdrich. In the mornings, I’d sit among the other writers as Erdrich teaches on her process of writing historical fiction. In the afternoons, equipped with my favorite pen and a cup of peppermint tea, I’d write and write and feel so very lucky.

