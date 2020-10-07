Samantha Meserati: “Body Mechanics”

When you make the shift to supporting others in life, without expecting anything in return, you’ll think less about what you want, and find comfort and joy in the act of giving and serving. This giving, loving, serving person is the real you. I have worked in the service industry in women’s health for 10 years, and it has been extremely fulfilling.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Samantha Meserati. She is a painter and mixed media artist who is NYC-Based, currently residing in the West Village and Los Angeles, CA.

Having artistic parents who were both graduates from the Fashion Institute of Technology (F.I.T.), Samantha was exposed to the arts from a very young age. Since she was 15 years old, Samantha recalls being inspired looking through her parents’ portfolios, but often kept her dreams and passion of being an artist on the back burner. In 2016, Samantha had a spiritual shift, and her love affair with painting became a healthy obsession. Art gave her purpose and the strength to finally express herself. Art became a therapy for her, using color in her life to spark happiness. Samantha’s artwork depicts her own battles with depression and physical traumas she has faced as a young adult. For Samantha, painting was her outlet and release of dealing with her physical and emotional pains. “It pushed me into a corner that I thought I would never get out of. Yet somehow, after falling over and over again, I finally was able to paint myself a ladder, to help me slowly stand up.”

In 2018, Samantha showcased her paintings in New York City’s West Village, at her art exhibit entitled “Multiple Personalities.” With the overwhelming attention from this art exhibit, she was selected as Top Artist of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for 2018 and 2019. This award landed her picture on a billboard in Time Square, and she has been gaining worldwide recognition for her outstanding leadership and passion to the arts. Samantha is also a two-time cover artist for Dan’s Papers of The Hamptons; she was featured in EPN (Entrepreneurs Professionals Network Magazine); and was on the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professional ) Magazine for the Empowered Woman of the Year Award.

Traditionally, Samantha favors acrylic paint but now has branched off with different mediums like oils and resin. “My art has blossomed in many different directions, from portraits to abstracts, and everything in between. My paintings have spread all over the world. I’m excited to have my work reach new audiences, new genres, and even first-time art lovers. I want people to look at my art and feel the raw passion I put into it”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share what brought you to this specific career path?

My parents both graduated from F.I.T. in NYC; both are very talented artists, and now hairdressers for over 40 years. Since I was a young girl, I was always good at drawing. My mother would give me paper and a pencil, and I would always draw what was in front of me. I took a few elective art classes in high school, including one advanced class, and I was introduced to painting. For my school art projects, my father would always sit with me in our basement as I painted. He was always there to tell me (in a strong NY accent), “You need a little more white right over here.” Even today, if I’m ever unsure of my artwork, I always call my dad and he will say the same thing, “Put a little white over here”, followed by, “See, now it’s perfect!” I was really proud of my first few paintings at that time. I thought, “Wow, I can paint!” I even started looking into some art colleges but was told I would never make anything of myself or any money in painting. So instead, I ended up becoming a healthcare professional with now over 10 years of experience as a registered diagnostic medical sonographer in OB/GYN. I had a spiritual shift in 2016, and my love affair with painting became a healthy obsession. Art became a therapy for me, using color in my life to spark happiness. All of a sudden, people started paying attention, and the next thing you know, people started buying my artwork and commissioning me. Art gave me a different kind of purpose and a strength to finally express myself.

What was your childhood/upbringing like? How did it shape who you are today?

I was born and raised in Queens, N.Y., and I grew up in a Queens hair salon that my parents owned. My childhood was very colorful. Since my parents were full-time workers, my brother and I always had Au Pair’s from all over the world. This made us very diverse and cultured at a young age. I was a very active child, and I started gymnastics at two years old. My last year of gymnastics, at age 13, I won the State championships. Unfortunately, that career ended with an injury, physical trauma, and hormone changes at the same time. My teenage years were excruciating for me. I fell into a deep, dark depression in high school. I ended up going down a very toxic path for the next 15 years of physical, mental, and emotional trauma. I got to the point where I was tired of being tired, and sick of being sick. I had to make a change in my life, and go within myself in order to create that spiritual shift that had occurred for me. That’s when art became my focus. Keeping me in a sober mindset, it challenges me and forces me to pull through at the end.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your art career?

There are so many interesting stories that happened to me since my art career started. From winning top artist awards at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP); having my photo on a billboard in Time Square; to painting rock star Bret Michaels, and presenting the painting to him. In addition to all of that, the most important and incredible story started when I was 8 years old. Around the corner from where I lived, was a specialty deli owned by Horst Nord and his partner Herbert Koch, both from Germany. The deli was called Koch & Nord. I loved going food shopping there with my mother because the owners embraced me and let me in the back of the kitchen. They taught me how to carve radishes and make flowers out of them (used for garnishes on the cold salad plates). I thought it was so cool and creative. I wanted to thank them for being so kind to me, so I made a fall-themed watercolor painting of flowers. I also used real leaves off the ground to create this painting/collage. They loved it so much that they hung it in their storefront window for the fall season and everybody saw it! Unfortunately, they closed shortly after that and moved back to Germany. They were greatly missed by the community. 20 years later, I received a big package at my door from Germany. It was my painting in a beautiful gold frame with a hand-written letter attached to it stating, “This painting was such an important piece to us. It was hanging on our wall for 20 years and everyone who would come over for our dinner parties would talk about it. It’s so special to us and we want you to have it back so you can share it with people in your world. I was so incredibly moved that my little painting touched so many people. That was just a beautiful sign from the universe telling me that I am on the right path.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that.

It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it does make me laugh when I think about it today. One day I decided to try different paint mediums other than acrylics, so I went to the art store and loaded up on all different oil-based paints and varnishes. I went home to start experimenting, and an hour into painting, I got violently ill. I suddenly realized I had no windows open or proper ventilation while using all these different oil-based paints. Lesson learned! Make sure you have proper air ventilation when painting with oils!!

What are some of the most interesting projects you are working on now?

I’m in the process of doing several different commissions, and I’m working on creating first edition prints of my Bret Michaels painting, which will be signed by Bret Michaels and me.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share an example for each one.

1) Body Mechanics. Make sure you’re positioned and set up properly when doing your artwork. You will get so focused on the painting that you will forget about your posture and will wake up in pain.

2) The challenges of commission work. People will send you very low quality and almost impossible photos to paint. At the beginning of your art career, you might be scared to turn down any work or speak up about what you can or cannot paint. The most stressful challenge of my work is trying to paint detail on a person you have never met, from a low-quality photo. Don’t be scared to tell people you need better quality photos to work with.

3) Invest in your craft. Being a working/paid (“professional”) artist is very different from painting/drawing as a hobby. The pressure is on, so make your painting life as easy as possible. Set up your painting space to make it comfortable for you. Buy some higher quality paints and professional paintbrushes that will make your life easier. Take care of your workspace and also make sure you have a good grounded easel. It’s all about the little things.

4) Meditate. Mediation isn’t just sitting still and clearing the mind. It’s more about changing your thinking to help you stay focused and to not get overwhelmed. When you don’t have tools to deal with these challenges, you will burn out quickly from the emotional rollercoaster of doing commission work. Being mindful will help you know when you need to step back and take a break. It’s about controlling those frustrating times when your painting isn’t turning out the way you hoped.

5) Paint with love! When you paint, put your love energy into your work. It will always be your best, and you will always be so happy to give it away without having an emotional attachment to it. Look at it as just sending love to as many people as possible!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in the art industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out” creatively?

To me, the most important tip is to maintain a healthy physical and emotional mindset! Sometimes I am in my studio for 10–14 hours working on a painting. It’s very easy to become isolated and unhealthy when you go into this state. In order to not burn yourself out, you need to keep healthy and find something that inspires you to keep going. Yoga, stretching, healthy food, and meditation before you start your work. I find it helpful to listen to great music or spiritual leaders while I’m painting.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

When you make the shift to supporting others in life, without expecting anything in return, you’ll think less about what you want, and find comfort and joy in the act of giving and serving. This giving, loving, serving person is the real you. I have worked in the service industry in women’s health for 10 years, and it has been extremely fulfilling.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My gratitude goes beyond a particular person. I am extremely grateful for everyone that has supported me with encouragement and belief throughout my journey. Every person who has commissioned me, with blind faith, to paint and capture members of their families for special moments in their lives.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I am responsible for the effort; the universe is responsible for the outcome”. I keep this in mind in most situations to free me from the pain of selfish expectations. Let go and let flow. I have no control of the future or the outcome of the day.

Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Angelina Jolie. I think what she is doing around the world and her acts of service are incredible. I feel like we’ve been on similar journeys and have had our share of demons. I watched her evolve and find love through acts of service.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’ve recently developed and launched my new website, www.meseratiart.com. In addition to the website, my Instagram is @meserati_art and Facebook is @meseratiart.