Samantha Hart: “I wish someone told me I was going to be okay”

I wish someone told me I was going to be okay. There were times when I didn’t think I would be able to make it. If I knew I was going to have half the wonderful life I’ve had, I think it would have gone a long way toward making me a more productive person. I wasted a lot of time trying to survive.

Samantha Hart’s career has spanned music, film, and advertising, earning her a reputation as an award-winning Creative Director. Early in her career, Hart worked with top artists at Geffen, including: Cher, Aerosmith, Nirvana and Guns ‘N Roses, to name just a few. Segueing to the role as Creative Director in the film industry, her creative marketing campaigns brought prominence and Academy Awards to films such as “Fargo,” “Dead Man Walking,” and “Boys Don’t Cry,” while earning cult status for independent features, “Four Weddings and A Funeral,” “Priscilla Queen of the Desert,” and “Dazed and Confused,” which is enjoying a resurgence in popularity from the new book Alright, Alright, Alright. The book details Hart’s campaign for the Richard Linklater film that has become synonymous with the indie due to its iconic stoned happy face and irreverent copy. With her partner, Samantha built a multi-million dollar company in the advertising industry, Foundation, with over forty employees and offices in Chicago and Los Angeles. Under her leadership, Foundation earned distinction as an early disrupter of the traditional production and post-production models, combining the two under one roof. Samantha currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, director James Lipetzky, and their teenage sons, Davis and Denham. Her daughter, Vignette, and her granddaughters, Andromeda and Ondine, reside in Massachusetts.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

In my memoir, “Blind Pony,” I share how I was born in rural Pennsylvania on a farm, and from the age of five, I was repeatedly abused by my grandfather. Things became so unbearable, I ran away when I was fourteen. That’s when the real “growing up” part began for me. I landed in Los Angeles in the decadent 70s as a naïve teen, and that’s where I had a myriad of unbelievable experiences that taught me to dig deep to find my inner strength of who I am at my core.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My career has taken on many twists and turns as I navigated my way from being a teen runaway, an underage bar-maid and a backgammon hustler to a photo stylist working for a photographer. Because I grew up wearing hand-me-downs and Salvation Army clothes, I discovered I had quite a knack for creatively piecing together unique outfits. This job put me on a path of wanting to learn and do more creatively. I eventually ran the graphic arts division at Geffen Records and then designed movie campaigns for independent films at Gramercy and Fox Searchlight before moving over to Universal Pictures. When I began my company, Foundation Content, I started writing a lot more copy for all sorts of projects, which honed my writing style until I felt I had the confidence to embark on writing my own story, “Blind Pony: As True A Story As I Can Tell.”

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many! Sure, Steven Tyler almost inadvertently killed me on an 80-foot scuba dive in Hawaii, but the most exciting stories revolve around the creative process for me. I remember when I was going to press on the poster for the Coen Bros.’ Fargo movie. The graphic was a needlepoint, and the copy line read: “A Homespun Tale of Murder.” The printing plates were made, and the print run was about to begin when I received a frantic call from Ethan Coen. He said, “Sam, we have to change the copy line. It can’t be “A Homespun Tale of Murder.” It must be “A Homespun Murder Story.” I could hear in his voice there would be no talking him out of it, and I knew I would probably get in trouble for pulling the poster off the press. But it taught me a valuable lesson about having conviction as both an artist and as the one supporting the artist’s vision. A few words can make all the difference.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was hired as the assistant to the head of production, who was the liaison between Windham Hill Records and A&M Records. This story is in my book “Blind Pony: As True A Story As I Can Tell.” The day I started, she quit, leaving me in the position of having to attend the production meeting at A&M Records by myself. I entered a conference room filled with knowledgeable executives — feeling out of my league, quite bashful and self-conscious — as they began discussing technical terms well over my head. When the head of A&M production, Aubrey Moore, who was running the meeting, turned to me and asked, “Windham Hill, have you shipped the parts yet?” All I could think to come back with was, “The wing or the thigh?” as in my mind; they might as well have been talking about chicken parts. The entire room began giggling, but it didn’t feel at my expense. I could feel genuine empathy for me not having asked to be put in this position of vulnerability. Aubrey quickly took charge and asked his right arm gal to take me under her wing and teach me all I needed to know before the next meeting. And I did. Besides the ins and outs of all things involved in producing records, cassettes, and CDs, I learned something much more valuable. It pays to be your authentic self, be able to admit your insecurities, and show your vulnerability.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Anyone who had the opportunity to work at Geffen Records in the heyday will tell you they feel grateful to have mentored under David Geffen. David was a great role model because he cared about artists, and for someone of his stature, he was very approachable. Any given day, you might run into him leaning up against a parking meter with his baseball cap on backward, eating a bag of popcorn, and engage in conversation until his driver pulled up curbside to whisk him off somewhere. I remember he agreed to see a new kid but indicated it might have to be quick as he was on his way to a meeting. He ended up being an hour late to a meeting with Bill Clinton. The kid was Beck.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Failure is not an option when you’ve got nothing to lose. That was always my mantra: “You’ve got nothing to lose.” This simple phrase allowed me to push myself beyond my comfort zone.

What drives you to get up everyday and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

I thrive on disruption. When things are changing, I am growing.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I am working with an interesting group of scientifically minded people who are on a mission to create positive change in the world concerning the pandemic and climate change. It’s something I feel passionate about doing, so it’s gratifying. I am also working on my second book, which I haven’t yet titled. It’s fiction. Also, I am putting together a coffee table book of drawings and musings entitled THE ARTIST’S MUSE.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

Growing up in rural Pennsylvania, I never met an African American. I remember a field trip with a Bible class to an inner-city church to interact with the black kids. When it was time for Kool-Aid and cookies, all-white children coalesced around one table while all the black kids went to the other. I sat down at the table with African American kids, and unbelievably, was told to rejoin “my” group. That feeling never left me. It just made no sense to me. Raising my daughter, I took her to the Bel-Air Hotel for a swim with a colleague who was in from New York. He happened to be African American. On the way home, I asked her, “What did you think of Les?” She said, “Well, he’s kind of bald.” She never acknowledged the color of his skin. It gave me hope that there can be a world where we are color blind. I love the way the show “Bridgerton” was cast in a similar way to “Hamilton.” Despite the prevalence of racial tension in this country, I do see small shifts in the right direction in the business. But I am completely stymied as to how to affect appropriate change in the world. For female diversity, undeniably, the #metoo movement has been a game-changer for women. Still, there is more work to be done to give women the same opportunities as men. In the new book, I am writing, I am emphasizing the female gaze. I would like to see more positive roles in the LGBTQ representation. I am looking forward to the day children no longer feel like they have to “come out.” They can simply be gay, straight, bi-sexual, or whatever. The idea of having to hide your authentic self because it might offend someone or you might lose an opportunity over it seems so yesterday. Let’s all evolve.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would have told me not to do drugs. I did drugs to lessen the pain I felt from years of abuse, but I wish someone would have told me it wouldn’t help.

I wish someone would have told me that being abused by my grandfather wasn’t my fault. I spent many years feeling shame for something I had no control over.

I wish someone would have told me my book would be as well-received as it has been, as I may have written it sooner. I spent many years afraid to tell my story.

I wish someone would have told me to relax and enjoy the ride a bit more because time does fly by.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

I wake up early every morning before it’s lights out. I spend about an hour in the dark meditating. My fitness routine is something I rely on for natural endorphins. I love to go for long walks, do pilates and ride my Peloton bike. I’m one of those riders who usually forgoes the trainer classes and takes scenic routes through exotic places. I’ve found this exceptionally addictive during the quarantine. One minute, I’m at my desk, and the next minute I’m riding the bike in Paris. I’m also one of those gullible people easily targeted by Goop. I like to try the latest fasts and detoxes, and I spend way too much time and money on beauty potions and creams. The time I feel most beautiful is when I am cooking something special in the kitchen for my husband and sons or face timing with my daughter and granddaughters. Smiling is the best exercise. Drink water.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A Rumi quote: “This too shall pass.” I have had incredible highs and impossible lows in my life. But when I remember this quote, it allows me to find peace and enjoyment at the moment.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

See answer to question 8 — end white supremacy. Let people be who they are meant to be. Allow people to walk to the beat of their drum.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Stevie Nicks — because back when I first ran away from home, I went to Arizona looking for my dad. Stevie lived there at the time, and Buckingham Nicks was kind of coming on the scene there. One of the only possessions I owned that I cared about was the Buckingham Nicks album. I played it constantly and carried it around everywhere. Her beautiful songs lifted me out of my sadness and got me through some of the most challenging experiences. I mention the album a bunch of times in my book, “Blind Pony.” I think she and I would have a lot in common and would be able to share some laughs. Sharing real laughter with someone doesn’t always come natural or easy, but I have a feeling it would with us.

