Samantha Creech of Pick’N Perfect: “Manifest your success”

Manifest your success- Your mind is powerful, it believes what you tell it and makes it happen. You are a success.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Samantha Creech.

Furniture creative, entrepreneur, veteran, and mom, Samantha Creech is on a mission to reimagine homes for the modern-day family. Inspired by the death of her brother, Jeremiah, Samantha has vowed to create these homes so we can spend more time with the people we care about and navigate through life with the intention of thinking big and living small.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up with my younger brother, Jeremiah, and mother and father, Tinna and Perry, in Central California camping and fishing almost every weekend. Academics, music, and work took up a majority of my days. At the end of high school, I had two scholarship offers and played 3 instruments. I took college courses my senior year in high school in horticulture. Instead of attending a university, I signed with the Army and traveled the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you don’t build your dreams, someone will hire you to help build theirs” Tony Gaskin

After serving my country in the military and running various companies, I realized that I had been sacrificing my life to make others rich and powerful. I knew I had a meaningful vision to help and educate people and needed to devote my energy to making a difference instead of making others successful. I traveled the world and saw how different cultures valued their history and family time over material things.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resourceful, Insightful, Spiritual. (Resourceful) When living in North Carolina, I would search thrift stores for treasures to sell on Ebay internationally to help support my family. I would buy clothing used (I still do) valuing the energy another person had left behind in items and the quality. (Insightful) I knew individuals in transitional portions of their life where struggling to keep valued physical items but financially needed to down size, so I created a way to help teach people how to repurpose those items and live tiny. My Tiny house shows first hand how to repurpose loved items and also bring the outside in. (Spiritual) I try to educate my customers on the spiritual benefits of buying antiques and repurposing items to contribute to a person’s emotional well being. I self published my book “A guide to Furniture: Spiritual — Economical” to assist individuals in the complete life cycle of furnishing their space.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Prior to starting my own company encouraging others to live tiny, I served in the US Army, ran national drugstores, and was a mail carrier for USPS. While I traveled the world I lived in small living quarters and experienced how others lived. It always was about the memories items held, not the space they took up. While running multimillion dollar companies, I saw no originality in products and that many were low quality. I knew only things of the past were meant to last. As a mail carrier for USPS, I delivered so many cookie cutter items for those wanting instant gratification. I wanted to say to the public that they already had everything that made them happy in their possession.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

For my second chapter, I created a Tiny House brand (PicturlyPetite) to educate individuals on living tiny. I personally show how I brought the outside in and repurposed my memorable antiques. My goal is to inspire others to downsize and find the beauty in everyday life. Value time with loved ones not material items. I also started a furniture company (Pick’n Perfect) which gives new life to antiques and teaches others how to create a profitable business. Additionally, I have a clothing brand, “Combat Civilian”, to support the vision of fellow veterans transitioning to civilian life. I am a self published author of “ The Guide to Furniture: Spiritual- Economical” and “Have a Profitable Furniture Business with no money or know-how”.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

My brother passed away late 2020 unexpectedly. I knew then that life was short and I had to live for myself and my brother now. I had been selling furniture for years locally, never making the transition to online. My dream was to live in an efficient space surrounded only by things I loved beyond words. I can NOT pick one area in my Tiny Home that is my favorite. It literally takes my breath away and makes my heart sing anywhere I look in my home. It is my mission to help others feel the same way.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

Individuals who knew me would offer up furniture for FREE just for me to create with a new piece. They wanted a piece of their world to be part of someone else’s life. This has happened as long as I can remember, I just hadn’t realized my own talent. I taught people endless tips and tricks in business along the way and rarely went a day without someone asking for my guidance. I knew I had my brother by my side and trusted he was guiding my decisions when starting this business. I reached out to other talent to help bring my vision to the mainstream. The Tiny House brand took a life of its own. Books, articles, consultations, etc. to help people have freedom.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

The clothing brand is resonating with fellow veterans I have served with across the nation, which is wonderful. My clothing brand is not abrasive, just a statement to let the public know veterans are different. I had a fellow veteran pass away recently. He told me he wished he was back in the desert. He understood that world, not the civilian one.

Numerous requests have come to tour and stay in our tiny house that is covered internally in murals. People want to know if it is on airbnb or when it will be. Individuals have asked for one- on- one coaching with transitioning to a smaller home and repurposing their treasured items.

Additionally, I have reached out to females and poverty families struggling in transitional parts of their life to teach them how to furnish their homes with no money, which is an exciting way to be able to give back. I also volunteer to help repair the pieces they acquire.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother and grandmother taught me from a young age to sew, recover, restore, and repurpose. They are strong women who helped others and are determined to prosper. My grandmother would sew new curtains and slipcovers to freshen her house every season. This stuck with me. My mother ran plant nurseries for 20+ years, she is the reason I love plants and covered my tiny home in floral murals.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I sold a piece of furniture to a woman who turned out to work with the government, transitioning women from a life of slavery (drugs/prostition). That created a great relationship and I was then able to provide furnishings to help the women in their new lives. I taught them that their space could be magical even if it was small.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I always heard, “ Why not just buy it new”, “ Why do all that work”, “You can’t live in that little space “, ”No one understands how vets feel in the civilian world”. The comments were never ending. I knew I could lead people, I always had. I knew that I needed to fight these society battles for people who wouldn’t. I knew my brother would want me too. I had to believe in myself, the mission, and the work.

I sat in my tiny house and thought about all the Tiny House shows on television and all the podcasts I listened to on the subject. I wanted to merge mainstream television with the anti-big brand tiny house owners. I wanted to be the transition vessel. Artist (murals), antiques (repourposers), economical (TV gimmick), and emotional connection (tiny house entrepreneurs).

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Asking for help isn’t always easy. I asked my contractor father to help with the tiny house journey. Then I asked those closest to me who had passed away to watch over and guide me. I knew my vision of my Tiny house brand was nothing that had been seen by my conservative town or even on mainstream television. Youtube and magazines haven’t even touched on my version. My tiny house is meant to help inspire people to transition in life and gain freedom.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I started journaling to acknowledge all of my ideas for my businesses. Journaling validated my dreams and allowed me to create a blueprint for the brand. Podcasts by fellow entrepreneurs helped engrain that there were others like me meeting struggles for their dreams and making a difference. If they could do it, I could too.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Have a business plan- I was going in a million directions and wasted money on the wrong things.

It’s important to be seen and heard- I took the time to create the products but it didn’t matter how amazing they were because no one saw them or heard my vision.

Be Patient- Great things take time and failures.

Take action- Ideas are fine, action is the only thing that makes a difference.

Manifest your success- Your mind is powerful, it believes what you tell it and makes it happen. You are a success.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Use only what you have, do not purchase anything.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah- She empowers all races and genders. Her passion for change and generosity moves me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.PicturlyPetite.com

https://www.etsy.com/shop/PicknPerfect

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cheeverjane/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!