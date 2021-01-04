Samantha Carbone: “Give yourself a break and zen out”

Give yourself a break and zen out. Relax and unwind with positive affirmations playing — Remember to spend this time alone, listening to positive affirmations, or treating yourself to a massage will help to increase the level of endorphins released into your body.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Samantha Carbone.

Samantha Carbone is an Australian health influencer and author of recipe book ‘Love yourself from the inside out’. She is also a mother and the owner of ‘The Embracing Health Project’.

Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

My health journey started when I decided to go overseas on a European holiday with my partner. I was in a rut eating very unhealthily and I had stopped doing the things that made me feel good about myself like running. I began to feel very insecure about how I looked so I decided to join a fitness program based in Adelaide. I wanted to feel more confident in a bikini as I always felt self-conscious wearing a bikini at the beach.

I began my wellness journey and straight away I remembered how good I use to feel being active and eating healthy. After the 12 weeks was over my results were phenomenal and my health had improved drastically. This opened my eyes to how much I wanted to change my life and continue to grow.

I became so interested in health and wellness that I decided to compete in bodybuilding and enrolled in health and nutrition courses.

I competed in 7 Bodybuilding shows and I won an overall bikini title in my second year of competing which I never thought would have been possible.

Ever since I haven’t looked back, I am always growing, learning and educating myself around health and wellness for myself and for my daughter.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of the most interesting things about my career would be becoming and author of my own book which is about to be released. “Love yourself from the inside out” has been a project where I have invested my heart and soul into.

It all started one day when I was sitting in my lounge room a crazy idea popped into my head. I wanted to put together my recipes and create a book that could help women create a healthy mind and body through self-love strategies and nutrition. The process started two years ago, which has consisted of many sleepless nights documenting recipes and writing down techniques that I have used to create a healthier lifestyle for myself and my family. About a year later, I had the basis of my book; I am a very determined person, so once I had started, I needed to see it through to the end. It has been one of the most challenging journeys in my career so far, putting together a book that people will enjoy hasn’t been very easy, but as I get closer to the end, I am starting to see why I started in the beginning. Self-managing a big project like this one has led me to realize that “ I am strong, resilient, and hardworking.”

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I first introduced into the health and wellness industry, I was under the impression that cutting dairy and gluten out of my diet would help me lose weight. I was very wrong. I was misinformed about the effects of restricted dieting and now realise that this isn’t true. By removing these food groups for a long period of time I have experienced side effects which I am still working through today.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

A unique contribution to the world of wellness is that I have lived through the struggles that I educate my clients on each day. Growing up as a child I was a little overweight, I struggled with this which led me to yo-yo dieting at such a young age.

I have also lived through the struggles that arise after competing, I developed eating challenges such as binge eating and extreme body image issues. These challenges made it hard for me mentally, studying to be eating psychology practitioner helped me overcome these challenges. I am qualified in nutrition and health coaching and shorty will be granted my certification as a sports nutritionist. This knowledge has helped me to inspire and educate females around a healthy relationship with food and their bodies. Being through these experiences helps me to relate to my clients and what they are going through. Knowing that I have overcome these issues inspires them that they get to where I am today,

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Nope

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

In my opinion three main blockages that prevent us from taking action often are psychological which start with precontemplation, at this point you have no conscious intention to make a change. Sometimes we are stuck in this phase because we may have tried to make changes in the past and have failed. The fear of failure, guilt and regret will hold you back, long-lasting change is most likely to happen when self-motivation and positive thinking strategies are used to form new habits.

Creating a new habit is a process that involves several different stages, it does take 21 days for form a new habit.

The next stage which may prevent you from moving forward is contemplation, you may find yourself considering to make a lifestyle change but may hesitate for 6 months or more before taking action. During this stage, you have become aware that you need to make healthier choices and change behaviors but you aren’t committed to moving forward. This is the first stage of changing your habits, a person may need some motivation to get going or aren’t sure how to overcome this barrier. A helpful way to move forward is to write down the pros and cons of changing habits, think about how your life would change if you had healthier habits. Would you feel more confident in yourself if you fit into your old clothes again? Would you have more energy to complete daily activities if you were eating better?

Understand and becoming more aware of the scientific benefits of healthy eating and exercise could help you take action and create new healthy eating habits.

You are now ready to start making plans and forming new habits, you finally believe in yourself.

Self-doubt can be overwhelming and will hold you back from continuing forward, taking action and believing you can be crucial to the process.

Plans are now beginning to develop; you may be looking into a new gym program or purchased a new healthy recipe book. To overcome any obstacles, you’re facing you will need to make your new healthy habits a priority, this is really important for the first few weeks as it takes 21 days to form a new habit. It also is important to fit in exercise when you can, this may be taking the long walk to the bus stop or taking the stairs. By incorporating small activities into your daily routine will increase your activity levels without making a drastic impact. Start small in the beginning and build up over time.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

I work mostly with women and new mums. I have found most women find it hard to priorities themselves especially if they have others to take care of in their family. To improve their health, they need to make their health a priority. Allowing themselves least 30 mins to one hour a day to themselves for self-care. Taking time for a walk, or an exercise class, a massage or a brunch date.

Purchase a gratitude journal and start journaling. A simple way to start practicing gratitude is to write five dot points each day expressing gratitude for what you have — “I am grateful for my health”.

Give yourself a break and zen out. Relax and unwind with positive affirmations playing — Remember to spend this time alone, listening to positive affirmations, or treating yourself to a massage will help to increase the level of endorphins released into your body.

Start meditating and practice yoga. Begin meditating for five minutes a day, play some relaxing music in the background while diffusing essential oils like lavender, ylang-ylang, chamomile, or peppermint. Follow this session with some yoga and stretching.

Get emotionally honest with yourself. This process can be confronting. Revisiting your past experiences and challenges will be beneficial in overcoming any difficulties you might currently be facing. Acknowledging these challenges will help you to understand and reflect on how these experiences and relationships came to be. You will start to notice why they are reoccurring in your life, giving you the confidence to make peace with them and to move forward.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Daily exercise will help you control your weight. — Diet and exercise play an important role in controlling your weight and your optimal health. Maintaining your weight will rely on the calories you consume vs the calories you burn. To lose weight, you must be using more calories than you consume.

Daily exercise will reduce your risk of heart diseases. Daily exercise will strengthen your heart and will improve your circulation. The increased blood flow in your body raises the oxygen levels lowering your risk of heart diseases.

Daily exercise will help your body manage blood sugar and insulin levels. This can help reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

3 Exercises I would recommend that are absolutely critical are:

1.) Deadlifts- Deadlifts work your entire body. Incorporating into a weight training session will develop strength in the hamstrings, glutes, low back, and upper back.

2.) Bench press- bench press works for multiple muscle groups, engaging your pectorals, triceps brachii, anterior deltoids, latissimus dorsi and even some of the muscles around your ribs. When it comes to upper body workouts, nothing else really compares.

3.) Squat- squats will build your leg muscles — quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves. Squats, and all of their variations, are a great exercise for the whole body.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

THE GIFT OF OUR COMPULSIONS: A REVOLUTIONARY APPROACH TO SELF-ACCEPTANCE AND HEALING by Mary O’Malley is fantastic. This book helped me heal my food challenges after competing in bodybuilding.

The foundation of this book is simple, she talks about your compulsion not being the enemy, by looking into the entrance of healing old wounds and bettering your life. She talks about the true gift of compulsions and how they came about to protect us from emotional and psychic pain.

The book offers exercises to help you understand your compulsions and figure out what they’ve been trying to do for you. She offers simple breathing and meditative exercises to help you relax and focus on you. I highly recommend this book.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Something I have been working on for the past four years, creating awareness around building a better relationship with your mind and body. I want to help women make positive changes to their lives by creating self-awareness, self-love, and learning to love their beautiful bodies in all of its stages. I have lived these struggles myself as I was always a little overweight growing up. In my later years found myself yo-yo dieting and then onto competing in bodybuilding which became quite damaging as I became very negative towards my body. I have been on a roller coaster over the years with body image, self-love, and acceptance, but one day it all began to change. Since falling pregnant and birthing my beautiful daughter naturally taught me to respect and nurture my body and to love and appreciate it at every stage. I look back and kick myself that I didn’t show it more love and acceptance while I was growing up. If only I understood that my body would grow, carry, and bring into this world something so special.

I now value my body on a deeper level. I have created a health program that helps to educate women on healthy eating principles and to build a better relationship with food, their mind, and most important with how they see and feel about their body.

Can you please give us your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

To succeed, you need to find something to hold on to, something to motivate you, something to inspire you.

I love this quote because I really want to inspire people to make a change and achieve their goals.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Website and/or social media:

samanthalee.carbone

www.samanthaleehealth.com