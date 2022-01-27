Samantha Burmeister On How We Need To Redefine Success

Always come back to your values: If you’re just out there doing things without a purpose, nothing will feel like enough. But when you can make decisions about your goals and successes based on values, you’ll be able to make decisions based on what you can achieve, and what feels good to achieve.

Have you ever noticed how often we equate success with more? Whether that’s more products, more profits, more activities or more accomplishments, we buy into the belief that we have to do more to have more to be more. And that will sum up to success. And then along comes The Great Resignation. Where employees are signaling that the “more” that’s being offered — even more pay, more perks, and more PTO — isn’t summing up to success for them. We visited with leaders who are redefining what success means now. Their answers might surprise you.

As a part of this series, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Samantha Burmeister of Nomad Copy Agency.

After nearly a decade in software and finance sales, Samantha learned how to speak other peoples ‘languages’ really well. After escaping the corporate lifestyle, she began traveling and writing full-time, and Nomad Copy Agency was born. Now, she helps companies create six-figure launches by creating copy that converts ‘curious’ to ‘customer’.

Thank you for making time to visit with us about the topic of our time. Our readers would like to get to know you a bit better. Can you please tell us about one or two life experiences that most shaped who you are today?

Absolutely. The first is my first time traveling solo — I think that really drilled home to me that I could do anything I wanted. During that time, I formed my most important goals and really realized my guiding values for the first time. In the decade since that moment, I have always come back to the core goal of visiting every country in the world, before age 50, without taking on any debt. So far I’m 25% of the way there at 51 countries visited!

Another is a conference in college. It was less about the content of the conference and more about the network that I gained there. I learned the power of a great network, and still actively pursue quality networking opportunities all the time.

We all have myths and misconceptions about success. What are some myths or misconceptions that you used to believe?

That wealth equals success, or that success is something I have to chase. Neither are true.

How has your definition of success changed?

I now know that success is a mindset. I’ll never be successful if I always think it’s two steps ahead of me. Instead, I embrace my journey and know that wherever I end up, I am, will be, and was successful.

The pandemic, in many ways, was a time of collective self-reflection. What changes do you believe we need to make as a society to access success post pandemic?

Embrace the change. I think a lot of people were waiting to get back to normal, or trying to define what ‘normal’ was. There was even the term ‘new normal’. Life is always going to keep moving, and we have to move with the times. Again, I think it’s important to know that every step is a step forward, and that every moment is a part of our success.

What do you see as the unexpected positives in the pandemic? We would love to hear a few of your stories or examples.

I think people really did a lot of connecting during the pandemic. I definitely called my loved ones more often, and took a lot of time to connect with myself.

Another thing is that I saw a lot of people get really creative. The ‘great resignation’ happened this year as a result of people starting side gigs, selling their craft, and learning how to be their own bosses. That’s great! People are leaning into their passions more than ever, and learning to monetize them, too. I think the pandemic is the beginning of many people’s entrepreneurial stories.

We’re all looking for answers about how to be successful now. Could you please share “5 Ways To Redefine Success Now?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Get your head right: Success is a mindset. If your definition of success is always just out of reach, then you’ll never feel satisfied when reaching a goal because there will always be something else in front of you. Take messy action: Getting closer to your goals means getting rid of analysis paralysis. If we wait until a launch or email or post is perfect, then nothing will ever get done. And done is better than perfect! Replace opposing habits: We also have to get rid of the things that are holding us back. For example, I know a lot of people who watch a lot of TV. If this habit is holding you back, replace it with a habit that you love, like reading or going for walks — something that gets you closer to a goal. Define ‘enough’: Part of the problem with people feeling unsuccessful is that they don’t celebrate when they reach their goals because suddenly, they come up with another goal. Understanding what ‘enough’ is, is key. For example, if someone wants to earn $100,000 in a year, they may choose to stop working after they achieve that goal, or want to attach that goal to another, values-based goal, like their ability to provide for their family. When you know what enough is, then your goals become achievable, celebrateable stepping stones. Always come back to your values: If you’re just out there doing things without a purpose, nothing will feel like enough. But when you can make decisions about your goals and successes based on values, you’ll be able to make decisions based on what you can achieve, and what feels good to achieve.

How would our lives improve if we changed our definition of success?

We’d be more content, and happier to serve.

What’s the biggest obstacle that stands in the way of our redefined success? And what advice would you offer about overcoming those obstacles?

The biggest obstacle to being successful is us giving ourselves permission to feel successful. I think it should be way more mainstream for people to admit that they’re doing great, and that they’re on a journey just like everyone else.

People overcoming the mindset obstacles to success can journal, meditate, and take action about it. I love a good goal-setting session in which I tie my goals to specific needs, and then back to which value in my life they apply to. It helps me weed out what is or is not important, too!

Where do you go to look for inspiration and information about how to redefine success?

I listen to a lot of podcasts, and have an incredible professional and personal support system. Plus, I’m constantly reading or listening to audio books when I’m not working. My favorites are The Online Business Show podcast, The Hello Seven podcast, and the Tim Ferriss Show.

I also strongly recommend Rachel Rogers’ book, We Should All Be Millionaires, Guy Raz’s How I Built This, and the Four Hour Workweek.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He, she or they might just see this if we tag them.

Hands down, it’s Rachel Rogers. She’s been my girl crush/business swoon for a while, and I know I’ll work with her someday.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m on instagram at @nomad.copy, and my website is www.nomadcopyagency.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.

Thank you so much!