Sam Tenorio III from Austin, Texas Discusses Balancing Work & Home Life

Sam Tenorio III has been a lifelong resident of Austin, Texas, and attended local schools. Sam later enrolled at the University of Texas pursuing a business degree. He began his career in the financial services industry and later transitioned into the technology sector which has been his passion for over ten years. Because of and driven by that passion Sam has had the opportunity to excel in this industry.

After almost ten years, Sam Tenorio left his position at GDT, one of the country’s leading VARs, and founded his own company, Seamless Advanced Solutions (“SAS”) based in Austin and serving the networking needs of customers throughout the US. Sam has had the opportunity to work with multiple Fortune 500 companies, leading universities, and other enterprise-level businesses focused on networking, data center, and security solutions.

Earlier this year, Sam Tenorio III was successful in being awarded the opportunity to build a state-of-the-art data center on the RELLIS Campus at Texas A&M University at College Station, TX. He has assembled a team of developers, architects, and contractors and will shortly begin the construction process. This will be a very exciting project and the next step in his career.

Sam continues to live in Austin raising his two daughters who challenge him every day to excel in both his business and his role as “Daddy”.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I always knew I would have my own business at some point but wanted to ensure I had the necessary experience to take on this next step in my career. My early years at GDT helped me gain the knowledge I needed to design solutions for a wide range of businesses and the opportunity to work with an industry-leading company. That experience gave me the foundation I needed to start SAS.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

Networking and data centers are very dynamic segments of the technology industry and constantly evolving. Research and development of new technologies demands my attention so that I can always be ahead of the curve. It’s that challenge which has driven me to get directly involved in a new Texas A&M RELLIS Data and Research Center. I will now have the opportunity to build a state of the art facility which will not only offer the latest data center services but will give Texas A&M University a research facility to develop the next generation of networking and data center solutions. As well, there will be, that is very exciting to me.

How do you motivate others?

I don’t consider myself as a motivator, at least not a “rah-rah” kind of motivator. Instead, I really want to challenge my team to reach and exceed their potential. Achieving goals brings its own sense of accomplishment. I think there are rising stars and falling stars and I want to do everything I can to ensure my team is all rising stars. I believe it’s important to give positive feedback to my team members which results in the team member better understanding the desired result I’m looking for. That feedback helps my team to keep moving forward and getting better every day.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

Watching my father as the head of the house make daily sacrifices and decisions for the family and not himself was really humbling. He would ensure that everyone was fed and clothed before he would consider himself. There were days that he was harsh and challenging but as I have now become a father myself, I understand that he was doing his job to raise his family and teach life lessons to his children.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I believe it’s my determination and persistence to achieve my goals as well as the goals of my team which has been the most important trait that has made me a successful leader. I know that I have to be very good at the basics and continue to get better every day. It’s what I regularly remind my team – always be moving forward.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

Hard work. Work smart. 40 hours a week won’t cut it in technology sales. You have to be prepared to work 60 – 80 hours a week for the first year or two to establish yourself. Success is never achieved with trying but only by doing. Develop your product knowledge so you can assess a customer’s needs and develop the best solution. eventually have success. That level of product knowledge played a significant role in my success. Believe me, customers are impressed with extensive and deep product knowledge.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

Starting my own company has been my biggest accomplishment to date. I had always been an employee and then I became the employer. I took a big risk to start my own business and although it has been very challenging, I consider myself now to be a successful business owner. I am fortunate to have assembled a dynamic team to share that success with them and their families. Nobody ever gets ahead on their own and I am very aware of all the help and support I received over the years.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

The technology industry is constantly changing and evolving which makes it’s difficult to know exactly what we will be providing our customers. I only know one thing – it will be different in five years than today. As well, I will also be three years into running my state of the art, RELLIS Data Center at Texas A&M University. I visualize walking the halls of a thriving data center, research facility and student academy. that I built from the ground up. Today it’s an open field but tomorrow it will be my biggest accomplishments.