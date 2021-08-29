Sam Saideman of Innovo Management: “Passionate, and Integrity”

Compassion, Humility, Selflessness, Passionate, and Integrity. These speak for themselves, but someone who goes above and beyond for others, without judgement, and never wavers in their support.

As part of my series about people who stepped up to make a difference during the COVID19 Pandemic, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sam Saideman, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovo Management.

Sam Saideman, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovo Management, LLC, directly manages acts such as Sammy Adams, YONAS, danny G, Sansol the Artist, and Sam Johnston, driving the company’s vision and success since its inception. With experience that ranges from performance and booking to publishing and marketing for a global distribution company, Sam has a wealth of experience that he leverages in his daily management strategies.

Sam has directly created, implemented, and managed label budgets for marketing campaigns on projects that include Thompson Square, CeeLo Green, LIT, Cherub, Method Man, and more. In 2015, 2016, and 2019, the Nashville Chamber of Commerce and Nashville Entrepreneur Center nominated Sam for Young Entrepreneur of the Year, following awards and recognition from President Barack Obama and Nashville Mayor David Briley for his work in the community and execution of successful benefit concerts.

While Innovo is experiencing explosive growth right now, the early days of the company and Sam’s discovery of his business acumen are what defines his entrepreneurial journey. As an immigrant from London, England who moved to New York in 2001, his lower-middle class upbringing taught him early on that there’s no substitute for hard work. By the age of 18, Sam had worked in real estate, property management, door-to-door sales, marketing, and any other educational opportunities that he could get his hands on. Living in an environment like New York, Sam was simultaneously immersed in the culture of Hip-Hop, and switched his focus away from general business towards the music industry as an artist. At 19 years old, he had signed with an independent record label in Philadelphia. After being promised the world, he was given nothing, resulting in a legal battle over his work. At this point, Sam discovered his true passion; providing a place focused on fair treatment and artist centered career development. 1 year later, along with his business partner, Ian Rodriguez, Innovo Management was LLC’d.

Innovo Management now employs 8 staff members and recently announced their Influencer Management division via Forbes. A three time college dropout who believes in a sink or swim mentality with a low barrier to entry businesses, Sam Saideman believes in empowering creatives to create sustainable careers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

Thanks for having me back! Always a pleasure to chat with the Authority team. I was born in London but moved to New York as a kid. Grew up and found my love for music there.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“How to Close Every Sale” by Joe Girard. Confidence breeds confidence. Belief in yourself, belief in your abilities, your products, services, etc is key.. I work in an industry where lots of people constantly show only the positive.. It’s hard sometimes to not compare yourself. Your path is your own. Be confident in who you are and what you provide.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

It’s not ready, aim, fire — it’s ready, fire, aim. Essentially go, go, go, and adapt accordingly rather than taking so long to plan that you missed your window!

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading a social impact organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

We’re always looking to spread positivity and support others. I think it’s the single most important thing as an individual and/or a company builds a platform. Using that platform to help others. Right now we’re working on a musician giveback initiative called Hometown Hero. We’re looking for an artist that went above and beyond during the pandemic for their fellow neighbor. That hero will receive a prize package of over 20,000 dollars of services from our community. Everything from producing a song to marketing that release.

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

Going against the grain to help others when it may not be easy or popular. The bystander effect is real. A hero is someone who steps up irrespective of what others are doing.

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero? Please share a story or example for each.

Compassion, Humility, Selflessness, Passionate, and Integrity. These speak for themselves, but someone who goes above and beyond for others, without judgement, and never wavers in their support.

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

Becoming passionate about something. Usually something happens in their life and likely that drives them to become more caring for that specific thing.

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic action needed to be taken?

We just noticed that we were living in a time (pandemic) where people had to focus on themselves before focusing on others. We wanted to share stories of people who spent this time being heroes and leverage our network and platform to support someone deserving.

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

Reading some of these nominations reminded me of how great people can be! So many heroes!

Let’s talk a bit about what is happening in the world today. What specifically frightened or frightens you most about the pandemic?

Misinformation sharing. Sadly lots of folks get their news from social media these days and once a buzzy “fact” gets going, that misinformation spreads like wildfire.

Despite that, what gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

The people who have been selfless rather than self-serving during this time.

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing?

The actions when they may not have been convenient or easy. Folks donating their time and energy to testing and vaccination sites, etc. Most disappointing? Probably smart people making stupid decisions to benefit short term them and affecting others’ lives.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

Maybe just to check my mentality sometimes. Zooming out and looking at the macro rather than always getting stuck in the micro is so important.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

Helping one another more. Looking out for each other. Wouldn’t mind no middle seats on airplanes forever too!

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Take a step back. Not everything has to be about you! As you grow, always be looking for ways to help others grow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Mental health is really important to me. I’d probably want to motivate people to be more present and realize that comparing your life to someone’s social media “life” never equates!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Daymond John! He can pick the place!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can keep up with me and my company on Instagram: @SamTheManager_ & @innovomanagementllc respectively.

