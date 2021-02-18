Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sam L Wright On Why Investing In Your Brand Is Paramount For Success

Sam L Wright is the Co-Founder of the Organic Clients Agency, a branding agency specializing in the field of press and social media growth, a company designed to help elite entrepreneurs and influencers worldwide grow and scale their businesses through taking their brands to the next level.  Sam is from Southport, England – but his […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

    Sam L Wright is the Co-Founder of the Organic Clients Agency, a branding agency specializing in the field of press and social media growth, a company designed to help elite entrepreneurs and influencers worldwide grow and scale their businesses through taking their brands to the next level. 

    Sam is from Southport, England – but his agency grants him the ability to work from anywhere in the world. This means he could be building you a world-class brand from an Arizona apartment or Balinese beach hut – either way, he’ll help you get the recognition you deserve. 

    Today, we sat down with Sam as he revealed why investing in your brand is key for your success as a business owner or influencer. 

    Read on for the lowdown: 

    Tip 1: High-level people work with high-level people.

    With a mediocre brand – infrequent content, a small following, unranked in the search engines – you’ll only attract mediocre business (if any at all). Instead, you’ll remain stuck in “hunt mode” – not having your ideal clients and customers come to you. In fact, most likely, they’ll run a mile if they DO come across your brand but if your brand is on point…if you’re posting regular, killer content…if you’re enjoying a steadily growing social following…if your name is plastered over Google…your dream clients and customers are heaps more likely to be curious about you. In fact, there’s a high chance they’ll actively seek you out. 

    Tip 2: Trust and authority is the way to sales.

    Investing in your brand can bring credibility on a massive scale, which gets people talking. “Buzz” surrounds your name. You draw people in like a tractor beam. This makes you less likely to reach out to prospects because they’ll be too busy rushing your way – but if and when you DO reach out, they’re more likely to respond. You see, being credible can turn you into a client magnet, fast. Again, your prospects are drawn in by your polished profile picture, quality content, press appearances, and endorsements from past and current clients. Soon enough, even prospects you once chased feel like they’re missing out if they’re not working with you. 

    Tip 3: You are your brand, your brand is your business.

    To quote Grant Cardone’s “Branding Before Advertising” video: 

    “Your brand is your business. Before you spend a dime on advertising you need to make sure your brand is set up and visible. EVERYWHERE, ALL THE TIME.”

    Branding is imperative for your business. Period. It makes doing business a cinch; attracting high-quality leads, selling to them, converting them to clients…elite branding removes the struggle from them all. In fact, done right, elite branding can set you up for life. Worrying about where your next client is coming from or how you’ll make the rent this month will soon be a distant memory. 

    Quoting Cardone again, branding will save you 10 years of hustle and grind.

    You can find Sam at the links below.

    Sam’s Facebook

    Sam’s Instagram

    Sam’s Linkedin

      Matthew J Phillips, Founder at Organic Clients & Organic Clients Agency

      Matthew J Phillips is the owner and founder of Organic Clients an educational company for coaches and consultants, and co-founder of The Organic Clients Agency, an agency specializing in social media growth through influencer marketing, and interviewing of top-tier business owners and influencers.

      Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

      You might also like...

      Community//

      Leaving a Legacy: Dylan Blau Helps Music Artists Inspire Millions

      by Dave Devloper
      Community//

      Orlinski’s “Tomorrowhub” in Paris is becoming the epicentre of Influencer Marketing

      by Markus Riley
      Community//

      4 Challenges and How to Overcome Them

      by Rumzz Bajwa

      Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

      Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

      Thrive Global
      People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

      - MARCUS AURELIUS

      We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.