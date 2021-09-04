Sam Fox of Fox Restaurant Concepts: “Don’t believe your own success and get caught up in it”

Don’t believe your own success and get caught up in it. Things aren’t always what they appear to be.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Sam Fox, Founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts and Author & Editor Hospitality.

As one of the country’s leading restauranteurs and premier hospitality brand developers, Sam Fox is a 12-time James Beard Award nominee, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author and was named one of the 50 most influential people in the restaurant industry by Nation’s Restaurant News for five consecutive years. In 2019, Fox announced the sale of his restaurant group, Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) to The Cheesecake Factory. As the Founder of FRC, Fox remains responsible for its day-to-day operations, forming a one-of-a-kind partnership never before seen in the restaurant industry. He is also the founder of Author & Edit Hospitality, his latest journey to design, develop and operate memorable hospitality experiences.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was raised in the hospitality industry and much of my childhood was spent in my family’s restaurant, treasure hunting for change under the seats at night, and later, waiting tables and helping out in the kitchen. At 20, I dropped out of the University of Arizona and used my tuition money to open my first restaurant. In 1998, I launched my first FRC restaurant — Wildflower American Cuisine. Today, I’ve opened over 100 restaurants, with many more openings cooking for 2021 and beyond.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

For me, there was no “Aha Moment” — I was just too busy being in the weeds and trenches every day. FRC happened accidently and completely organically with a lot of dedication and hard work. In addition to my day-to-day duties as CEO of FRC, my latest venture as the founder of Author & Edit Hospitality is to design, develop and operate memorable hospitality experiences. Through my growth as a restauranteur, I wanted to take on a new challenge and the logical place to look was the hotel business. A few months ago, we announced The Global Ambassador, an internationally inspired hotel in Arcadia — where Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley converge. We’re also working on the one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted destination The Twelve Thirty Club in Downtown Nashville.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Since I was a child, I was an entrepreneur. I was driven to be successful and I always wanted to earn a lot of money doing a lot of different types of jobs.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My parents were in the restaurant business and I saw first-hand the highs and lows that they experienced in their daily lives as restaurant owners. While it was a mom-and-pop type place, it was an excellent foundation for me to understand the struggles and successes of an entrepreneurial family. I apply that experience to who I am, every single day.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Years of consistency and being in one of the toughest businesses out there — the restaurant business. I’ve set high standards and my team has been able to uphold those standards day-in and day-out. It’s taxing, but it’s rewarding and really sets us apart in our industry. We’re now applying those same standards to the hotel business.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Fear of Failure. Failure was never an option for me. I risked a lot early on because I didn’t have a lot to lose. I had pride and never wanted to fail in the eyes of people who believed in me.

Setting the right example of how I want my business perceived and how I want people to run the business. I was mature beyond my years and owned my business from the very beginning. When I opened my first restaurant, the guest was the most important thing to me. If it was 7pm on a Friday night and there was a wait, I’d give a table to a guest instead of myself or my family. I always want to lead by example and put the guest experience above everything else.

Always wanting to get better and never resting on my success. Early on, we earned a lot of accolades, awards and plaques, but we never hung them on the wall. I was more worried about the dinner rush that night, not what we did yesterday. When a guest comes in, he or she has no idea that we were nominated for a James Beard Award or won a Wine Spectator honor. All that matters is that they have a great experience when they step through the door. I want to live up to that expectation every day.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

It’s easy for someone to give you advice when they only have a snapshot of your business. Unless you are walking in someone else’s shoes and understand the full scope of things, it’s hard to critique certain aspects of a business. I listen and welcome advice, but I put that advice through my own personal filter. At the end of the day, if it was a bad decision, there’s no one to blame but myself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Build a family culture, get to know your employees and really understand their situation by listening to their needs. Now more than ever, it’s important to truly understand the challenges that your employees are faced with and how you can be flexible to accommodate them.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Do as you say, and say as you do. Walk the walk. Set the right example. Hold those standards, no matter what. Make sure your managers are managing the same as you are and be consistent in your messaging and accountability with everyone.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Employees can definitely feel a difference in what’s real and what’s not. The employee experience needs to be equal to that of the guest experience because they are your biggest advocates and your word-of-mouth. Every day, you’re relying on them to present your business to the world. They need to be an extension of who you are, what you believe in and how you’d personally do the job.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not setting consistent standards to ensure both the guest and employee experience are a top priority. Consistency day-over-day, week-over-week and year-over-year is what builds lasting brands and successful businesses.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As an entrepreneur, I’m creating every day. I am the author of my work and therefore emotionally connected to it. It’s like being the mother or father to a child. You ride the highs and lows of your business just like you ride the highs and lows of parenthood as your child grows. There is an immense sense of pride when things are going well, and a magnified sense of disappointment when things are not.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I first started FRC, I had to raise money through individual investors, like friends and family. We were always short on capital. One of the best days of my career was when my balance sheet was strong enough to go to the bank and get a loan. I asked for 5 million dollars and they said yes quickly — a little too quickly. I felt like I had made it — and that I should have asked for more.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

There were plenty of times that we were short on cashflow. We had to beg and borrow to keep things going. It was stressful, but it laid the foundation for how to run a business with no money. In hindsight, it helped me make better decisions as I’ve grown my career.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I continued to work hard, believe in what we were doing and how we were doing it. Every day, I focused on honing my craft and perfecting the details. Little wins add up to big-picture success.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Be a Risk Taker. Always be willing to believe in your ideas and put your neck on the line.

Accept failure and learn from it without your ego getting involved. Don’t get discouraged or distracted — continue to look forward.

Don’t believe your own success and get caught up in it. Things aren’t always what they appear to be.

Accept your emotions, even if the swings are dramatic. Use both the highs and lows as a tool to continue to get creative and look at things the way others wouldn’t. People often want to stay safe in the middle, but some of the best ideas come during the peaks and valleys.

Share your emotional highs and lows with those who are close to you so they can give you good, sound advice. A mentor who can level-set you and help point you in the right direction is invaluable.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Believing in yourself and those that share your vision. Be steady and consistent. On difficult days, be able to see light at the end of the tunnel. There will be ups and downs on a daily basis and you’ll need to navigate through those. Stay as positive as you can. Not every day is great. Bad days happen. Try to make the next day better.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

As small restaurant owners, my parents had a lot of ups and downs and they experienced financial success and financial failure. As a child, I saw those struggles. I paid closer attention to my dad’s failures than I did to his success. Those failures made me ask more questions, and more importantly, different questions than I might have otherwise. I believe that learning from my dad’s failures is a contributing factor to why I’m successful.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

It depends on the difficult situation. I try to be positive, especially if it’s for my wife or kids. In business, as a leader, you need to walk through that door, be positive and lead by example. It’s ok when things aren’t great, but it’s important to understand what’s going wrong, why it’s happening and how you can prevent it from happening again.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

People feed off the energy of the leader in the room. When you’re the person in charge, they look at your body language, your demeaner and how you carry yourself. You set that tone and you want that to resonate through your entire team.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Don’t F*** it Up” — it’s that simple. I have a sign in my office, that only I can see, that’s my daily reminder.

