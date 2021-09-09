Salvatore Buscemi of Dandrew Partners: “Always trust but verify”

Always trust but verify: There are a lot of people today who elaborate and embellish their experience because they’re trying to raise money themselves. My advice is to look and see if they’ve raised money before. You need true experience and when you’re investing in something, look to see if they’ve sold anything at least once, preferably twice. If they have, this means they’re a real entrepreneur who knows what they’re doing. Those who call themselves serial entrepreneurs are a dime a dozen; however, it’s only those who have exited from or sold dozens of companies are very hard to find.

As a part of my series about “Investing During The Pandemic,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Salvatore Buscemi.

Salvatore M. Buscemi is the CEO and co-founder of Dandrew Partners, with almost 20 years experience managing money successfully through the creation of multiple portfolios into various cross-asset platforms. This includes various commercial real estate and special situation direct investment allocations. Before that, Mr. Buscemi started his career at Goldman Sachs in the Investment Banking Division in New York City. He is a frequent speaker and guest lecturer on real estate finance at professional symposia and has written numerous articles on the topic of real estate and private equity finance in various publications, including Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and on television shows such as CBS New York, and Good Morning LaLa Land.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

I always loved finance, starting from learning how money works and learning how my parents invested to pay for me and my brother to go to college. When I figured out medical school wouldn’t be a good fit for me, I was advised by a surgeon I used to intern for that perhaps I should talk to his brother who worked on Wall Street. This is when my journey in finance really began.

It all happened the summer before my junior year in college. I had an internship doing research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine for a successful orthopedic surgeon. He made 1 million dollars a year and had a beautiful family, condo overlooking the East River and Carl Schultz Park — in the same building as Gloria Vanderbilt — and the perfect representation of what I imagined success to be like. He also had an Aston Martin and told me, at the time, that plastic surgery was the future. This surgeon was a friend and professional mentor, and I didn’t want to let him down. One cold October night, I rode my mountain bike in a torrential downpour — seven miles both ways — to get down Pelham Parkway just to pick up files and MRIs for a meeting with the Board of Directors at 8 a.m. the next day because I didn’t want to disappoint my mentor. I had this guy on the highest pedestal.

My work for him was the best I could do. The only problem I had was that I passed out looking at the fibula of a cadaver in the hospital basement.

He called to congratulate me after I graduated, leaving me a message, but I didn’t call him back because I had changed my mind.

I didn’t want to be seen as a quitter, but the writing was on the wall and the math didn’t add up. He had invested massive amounts of time in me. He hosted dinners at his open-air condo and helped me build a platform upon which to launch a career. Besides, medicine was so competitive and there were certain advantages others had that I didn’t. I could waste two years of trying, perhaps accumulating debt. Then where would I go? A Ph.D. program? No thank you.

Finally, I returned his call. In an hour-long conversation, he empathized.

“I get it,” he said. “You’re right and I support you.”

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I’ll start with the punchline first. Aligned ethics should be a core convention, of course, but what does that look like? Let me tell you a story. I had to make a hard decision back in 2012 with what to do with approximately 19 million dollars raised on a commercial real estate opportunity.

The issue was the seller wanted more money for something we already agreed to in principle. The attorney representing the seller rationalized this because an unsophisticated investor, a surgeon, had just overpaid for a similar asset. That was his excuse to ask me to up the bid. If I had upped the bid to where he wanted it to be, I could never get myself or our investors out alive if anything happened that would globally drive values of commercial real estate down, such as a change in the capital markets. Or, looking back, a pandemic.

Ultimately, this attorney verified the funds. From his standpoint, I had all this money raised and the train had already left the station. I had to fold.

At that time, I had a lot on the line. But I also knew this would be an incredible learning experience. I called on my network. I also called a few other people who were allocators, such as myself. The responses were intriguing and helped to form the basis for what is really at risk when determining an ethical decision.

Practically speaking, my investors weren’t investing in my deal. Most of them didn’t know that much about it. They were investing in me and the tenacity. I would have to fix things if they went sideways. My judgment and my values would be assessed here. Not just the investment, but my experience in handling things should they go wrong.

Whose head would be on the spike?

In the end, I gave back the entire amount with a letter detailing why. I buried my ego and gave the money back because it was the right thing to do and I told them, don’t call me, we’ll call you when we have something next, and thanks for your trust.

We didn’t sit on cash or assets just to make a fee; we gave it back. If I had overpaid for this, I would never have been able to get out alive and I would have wasted not only my capital, but that of my investors, too. Nobody makes any money cleaning up messes besides lawyers, anyway.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At this level you start to hear the term impact more. Impact is how you want to be remembered for, or what will be written on your tombstone. An extreme example of this would be the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson going into space. They are beyond the stage in life where they are involved in their operating business and making an impact on their terms. Same with Bill Gates, no matter how nefariously we think his motives are or not. To them, that’s real prestige, when your next generations can say grandma and grandpa did something different and great that people are still talking about 100 years after your death.

What does this look like? I’m working on several early stage life science projects with pedigreed, highly experienced entrepreneurs who have been successful in this industry as evidenced by having multiple exits of the companies they’ve started and sold. The impact life sciences have on humanity is bigger than anything today and I think we’re going to see the 2020s as the decade of when humanity impacted by cutting edge technologies — some of which we’ve invested into — to cure disease. Some of the world’s most consequential families have a 50-year plan and this fits the box perfectly. Other emerging families are getting more involved in life sciences because they see it’s perhaps one of the most credible ways to add legitimacy to their legacy. But don’t ask me, ask Dolly Parton. Certainly, she’s evolved and her investment in immune-oncology research during a time of global pandemic will be a part of her superhero, can-do-it-all legacy.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of the people who helped me get to where I am today is Bill Johnson, president of the New York Stock Exchange. I met him in New York City at a Wall Street gym and we’d be on the treadmill next to each other. One day, I came home from work on night and by chance and put on the 10 p.m. news to see that Martha Stewart took her company public on the NYSE. I recognized the man on the screen who helped who was sharing the accolades that day of a successful IPO. It was Bill Johnson! After this, I began speaking with him more and we became close friends. He pushed me over the edge to be an entrepreneur and innovative at a young age. This mentorship and his confidence and trust in me made me who I am today.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I think what’s happening is larger, wealthier families are reverting to factions because it helps with familiarity. If you surround yourself with people who have similar and shared values as you, this will alleviate emotional pressures being faced. This has especially been seen since the pandemic began and politics has only added too much contention already. These factions are forming more recently because people are isolated from those around them, whether it be because of different beliefs or values. If you share values with others, it’ll help you invest dispassionately versus emotionally. In their purest forms, societies and clubs are microcosms of a shared set of values. The members of those organizations use their associations not just for their identity, but as a gesture to where want to be and who they want to be associated with. After all, that is all Wall Street once was and is going back to — a private partnership. The last private partnership to go public was Goldman Sachs in 1999 and today’s reincarnation is the clubs or societies. Families today demand interactivity as they have a legacy they want to build too.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know the stock market and the economy in general have become extremely volatile and uncertain. Many people “dollar cost average” and put aside a monthly sum into a long term savings plan for retirement, college, or a home purchase. If a loved one or a client came to you and said, “I have been saving and investing 500 dollars every month in an S&P 500 index fund. Over the next few months until the dust settles, should I be doing something else with my money?”, what would you say to them?

I would tell them that no one looks at the world this way. You should be thinking about how long an investment will last. Someone with 500 dollars doesn’t have the same agenda as someone looking to protect their reputation because they’re worth millions of dollars. I would tell them to put this money under a mattress for the next five months because this money won’t earn them more money in the future. They’re simply speculating on something that may or may not happen. The stock market could crash, in which case they’ll lose more than they’ll win. It’s very uncertain, which is why it’s better to sit on the cash for the time being versus investing it. The world is too uncertain and someone sending an errant Tweet could destroy your investment if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Eventually the economy will recover and rebound. Certain sectors, like travel and hospitality might be hurting for a while. But other sectors, like technology and healthcare, might do very well. If someone wanted to prepare today to take advantage of the future recovery, what would you suggest they do?

Given what we’ve seen during the pandemic and the world coming together to create a vaccine in six months, the 2020s will be the next “Roaring 20s,” but for the life sciences. This is why I’d invest in companies that are dedicated to life sciences and biotechnology owned by best-in-class managers who have a lot of experience selling their companies, whether that’s an IPO or a merger.

Are there alternative investments that you think more people should look more deeply at?

Venture capital and private equity investments. These types of investments will become a wealth creation tool. The biggest returns will come from private companies in the future, not those that have already gone public or have recently IPO’ed. I’d rather invest in a great product and team than a company where people are discussing the stock price on Instagram. I like to invest in niche areas that are capital short and if you know where that is, that can mean multiple on invested capital later on.

If a person in their thirties and forties came to you today and said that they have 10,000 dollars that they want to put away today for a long term investment what would you advise them to do with it?

I’d tell them to put it into a bank account and let it sit for a while because you don’t know what’s going to happen. 10,000 dollars today goes a lot further to help pay bills than investing in the stock market. The stock market is very uncertain, so saving it is important. If after five months you’ve not touched that 10,000 dollars, then you can start playing with it in liquid products.

Ok, thank you! Here is a more general finance question. You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Always invest in someone who is more experienced than you are: This is especially true if it’s in an asset that you don’t understand. In 2005, families who came into hundreds of millions of dollars and wanted to invest in big buildings, only to be wiped out in 2008 because they simply weren’t aware of the fact that sell-side investment brokers have no fiduciary duty to do anything other than sell you something. Being successful in one industry doesn’t mean you’ll be successful in another, which is why you always want to invest in someone who is more familiar with the industry you’re investing in than you. Make them prove it. Always trust but verify: There are a lot of people today who elaborate and embellish their experience because they’re trying to raise money themselves. My advice is to look and see if they’ve raised money before. You need true experience and when you’re investing in something, look to see if they’ve sold anything at least once, preferably twice. If they have, this means they’re a real entrepreneur who knows what they’re doing. Those who call themselves serial entrepreneurs are a dime a dozen; however, it’s only those who have exited from or sold dozens of companies are very hard to find. Don’t chase the shiny objects: There will always be these people who chase the shiny objects, especially retail investors, because it’ll look good for the moment. However, what will look good down the line? Is this something you want to give your heirs? How are you improving your investing profile and legacy by chasing, high fee liquid products? Always ask if the fellow investors are more sophisticated than you are: The best leaders lead through experience. If you start networking with people in other industries who have been as successful as you are, this will alleviate a lot of anxiety. You’ll automatically respect them and not be anxious about working with people who aren’t who they say they are. Unfortunately, in today’s world, this happens frequently. Always ask how your interests align: You should always know that if you write the check, who else is making money? If someone gets hurt, what happens? Who wins? Make sure your interests are aligned and have it on paper to make it official.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Always be a service to others. This is the easiest way to build credibility and be a true entrepreneur. It’s also needed to have a successful family and carry yourself with integrity. Whether this be in finance or another business, you should be committed to what you’re doing. Be as enthusiastic as you can because it will open up a lot more doors in the future.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In a nutshell, I would love to see more families get involved in understating what impact they wish to make before investing blindly. If you want to build a library in your hometown with your family’s name on it, start to visualize it. It’s your money and it has a voice. Determine what impact looks like first before swinging for the fences looking at investments that will only serve to distract you from the long-term picture. Look over the shoulder of your wealthier and more established brethren.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!