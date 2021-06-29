Salomon H. Soria: “Forgiveness”

Find help, you need to have the courage to transform pain into happiness

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Salomon H. Soria.

Author Salomon H. Soria is a professional bilingual born in Chincha, Ica, Peru and graduated in Administration and Police Science, as a Second Lieutenant, at the Peruvian National Police School. He specialized in the fight against terrorism. He wrote his compelling new memoir “The Unknown basement: Based on a Real-Life Story” as a form of therapy after surviving being kidnapped and tortured by the Peruvian National Intelligence Service. Soria worked as a correspondent for the United nations for Vida Diplomatica Magazine (1989–1996) and is the author of the Spanish book “El Sótano del Servicio de Inteligencia Nacional”. Currently, he works for a prestigious limousine company and lives with his wife Stephanie, and two children, in New Jersey.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

It’s my pleasure to contribute with an important magazine who has developed and broadcasts healing ways to face traumatic experiences. I grew up in the city of Chincha, Peru, near the Nazca Lines; I am the second oldest of four brothers, named after my grandfather Salomon; always loving sports and book reading. My friends, always said, I am really good at math and I think they were right. Consequently, when I was selected and hired in the police academy, I had a remarkable score. I would consider my childhood a happy one, I always was surrounded by a very large family and many of us followed the police career, for example, my older brother was also a police officer and overtime he was promoted mayor to the National Police. In the 60’s when I grew up, activities were carried out most of the day, outdoors, especially because our houses were close to the beach; soccer and swimming were the main sports. My parents were always very demanding and lovely at the same time, the meaning of family unity was very important to them, instilling values and respect for people; they are still alive in Peru and they have been married for 70 years. My mom was a dedicated housewife and my father was a business man, we were all living in a house with one black and white tv at that time and my great German Sheppard dog “Klaus” named by my father, he was part of the family and it was very painful and sad when he passed away.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Yes, I have one quote: “Things are there, but they are not” and it was relevant in my life because I have been able to determine through analysis what is real and what is not. Many times, we trust what we see as well as what we feel, however, sometimes we realize that it not what it seems but rather a wrong interpretation that later becomes a lesson. It also refers to associating memories that were once experienced and are unforgettably marked in your mind. It’s usually an experience that may have caused you pain, sadness or happiness. By example: if you met your love of your life at a party and a specific song played during that moment, every time you hear that song you immediately, due to association, bring back those specific memories. My unforgettable and painful experience in the national intelligence service of Peru falls in that category, although I have already overcome these experiences, those scars remain marked in my soul and I go on to narrate them in the book of my authorship called “The Unknown Basement”

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I consider that there were three factors that contributed to overcoming these experiences: Faith, love and hope

Faith, I was born in Chincha, Peru and we are a religious family, in that town we believe in God as well as a tertiary woman called “La Melchorita” who gave her life to help people in needed. My family and I believe and pray for her. While I was tortured in the basement of the National intelligence Service, she showed up in person to me, such I describe it in my book, and she spoke to me clearly. Maybe it was a dream or maybe it was real but I saw her and she promised me I will be okay. My faith for the Melchorita and for God allow me to keep living for many days in darkness. Eventually I saw my family again.

Love, for my family, God and the Melchorita, gave me the strength to tolerate the difficult moments I was crossing. The feeling of loving and feeling loved gives you a lot of strength of continuing to live despite the painful moment you were going through. The best part is that you never give up or allow the desire to abandon yourself no matter what. Inexplicably, this experience taught me to carry out a form of spiritual levitation, something known to science as Outer Body Experience (OBE), and that even today I cannot find an explanation for this phenomenon that I developed during the stage of my kidnapping and torture which is explain in my book.

Hope, although Peru was at that time a very corrupt country and in my opinion still is, my hopes were almost nil, I had faced a great monster that destroyed my life, but my hope, based on my prayers, made it possible not to give up and gave me strength, I always hoped that the authorities would clarify the truth, considering I was used as a scapegoat. However, till this day, I have hope that justice will prevail.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Now, after being in therapy for many years, I feel comfortable sharing my experiences with the readers in the same manner with people who in one way or another, suffered violation of human rights as a traumatic experience. We need to inform and share with the readers these terrifying experiences and make it possible for the world to raise its eyebrows and protest these measures that demonstrate a clear violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, because many experiences are cover up and brushed under the rug. We cannot admit, much less tolerate these barbarities. If you were a victim, whatever your experience is, keep in mind that there are organizations that can help you overcome these traumas of memories, depression, anxiety and stress. In my particular case (PTSD), I found help through an organization called West Bergen Mental Health in the city of Ramsey in NJ, USA.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Unexplainably, in the eight years fighting against terrorism, every day we risked our life’s, we never knew when the terrorists would strike. When I was kidnapped, blindfolded my head was covered and I was brought to the National Intelligence Service facility, I felt extremely fearful and I was waiting for someone to shoot me and leave me in some abandoned place. Being in the National Intelligence Service I thought I would never leave alive, specially how I was witnessing other people being tortured, such as I explained in my book. The main reason why I was brought to the basement was to determine if I was involved with any subversive group. Resisting this kind of torture plus the interrogation technique used, convinced them enough that I was not a part of any terrorist group and they had mistaken me for someone who was only complying superior orders.

How did you react in the short term?

After those experiences, my reaction was abnormal, I couldn’t sleep, if I slept, I had nightmares, I felt fearful, and the lights had to be on, out of nowhere all of the sudden I felt nervous, very irritable, dizzy and shaky. I was sent to a jail where I was there for one and a half years. After I was released from jail, I felt extremely angry, I do not trust anyone and against my will, I was sent to the USA to work for the United Nation for a magazine called “Vida Diplomatica” as an accredited correspondent for the Liaison Media. The Peruvian government intention was to silence and wash their hand of these events that occurred with me regarding the strike. The Peruvian government, gave me a passport with a working Visa to the US and one way airline ticket to New York with basic English. It wasn’t until years later, was I evaluated by a phycologist who diagnosed myself with a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Love for me, was essential to rebuild my life, I understood my life was not the same, my relation with my first wife was slowly deteriorating little by little and we decided to end our relationship. After years I met my current wife who suggested to look for professional help, and it was an incredibly experience, in addition to being connected with her church as well, eventually I started to see life in a different way and literally begin from scratch again, at the age of 40, trusting and building my life with her and my community. I was blessed.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

It helps me very much to write some relevant experiences that I used to live; it’s not easy to remember events that caused a traumatic experience, you need the courage to avoid anger and revenge to write these events. I remember that during many sessions I had with the phycologist, she recommended that I write my experiences and try to be strong because this would trigger a certain emotional imbalance where anxiety, anger, revenge and frustration would be mixed. Indeed, many tears were shed when I brought back those memories, at the end of each chapter, I felt very exhausted. I believe my relationship with God and the Melchorita healed me as well as the enormous power generated by faith and hope. Today I do not feel resentment, I am very happy with the woman I love, she also gave me the strength to face and support these experiences, we have been married for 26 years and we have two children: Stephen and Salomon.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I would say faith is the keyword to create an internal power. To experience a real encounter with the Melchorita’s spirit, gave me an enormous strength giving me the power to persevere and have a reason to live, I will call this a spiritual awakening. Being in a dark room for several days is an inhuman torture such I described in my book. Trust and faith were a big factor to rebuild my emotional intelligence. My mother used to say: “God knows what He does; if He closes one door, He will always open another”. This is absolutely the truth. Consequently, I was blessed meeting a wonderful wife, 26 years married and two wonderful children. I found physical exercises a great way to feel emotionally better, in the same manner I am writing more stories and I am doing a lot reading to develop my spiritual strength through faith, reiki, meditation, and others resources.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I will always say thanks to a great therapist Jessica Nick, she helped me to pinpoint my diagnose with great compassion, trust and humor, diagnosing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD); in same manner to my wife who supported and helped me with love and understanding, along with my guidance of God and the Melchorita who are always present in my heart and mind. Without this factor I would of never overcome.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

This reframing took many years, starting from the scratch is very difficult, especially not speaking the language, my first objective was to learn the language, I went from being a reputable police lieutenant giving 15 year of my life, to being thrown around with several different jobs. It was difficult for me to even trust people. However, I learn to take one day at the time.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Life can change all the sudden, when you think life smiles to you, suddenly, your life turns completely over. I was ready to be promoted to a captain. The military life is very strict and subordination is elemental and indispensable. Being betrayed by your own police superiors, can cause a lot of emotional conflicts, and this conflict destroyed every part of your life. I build a stable life

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Find help, you need to have the courage to transform pain into happiness Forgiveness, it is possible to achieve spiritual peace through forgiveness and prayer Have faith, no matter who you believe, you need to feel confident and secure Have hope, never loose it, with God you can reach the glory and the truth Trust, start by trusting yourself, trusting the people you love, trusting that God can do everything.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would consider to be a part of a member of a nonprofit organization who provides legal help to whoever was a victim of human rights violation. This organization should work in liaison with the military and police institutions. In the same manner I would like to see a Union in the national police of Peru, because without a union, its subject to corruption and human rights violation.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to have a lunch with an American film producer who produces documentaries related to a social and political conflicts. A few of my favors are, John Battsek, Julie Goldman, and Greg Barker. They had won numerous awards and have established a trusting reputation for taking the life pain of someone and healing another by spreading the story in a large way through movie production. I consider that when a person gives everything of himself to obtain positive results in his community fighting against abuses as well as violations of human rights, that person deserves respect and admiration for his total dedication to an arduous work.

