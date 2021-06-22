Salomé Robert-Murphy: “As cliché as that may sound, it is so important to stay true to yourself”

As cliché as that may sound, it is so important to stay true to yourself. I’ve had friends dye their hair just to be what they think is more cast-able but end up feeling less confident in their appearance.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Salomé Robert-Murphy.

Salomé Robert-Murphy is a French-British actress, model, singer, and dancer based in New York City. She is a recent graduate of Tisch School of the Arts, where she split her time training at the notable Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and Stonestreet Studios. She is soon to be seen in exciting projects including Irving Pictures’ feature film ‘Hell Wanted,’ and a yet-to-be-announced HBO Max TV show. Salomé is also the founder of ‘The Self Series,’ a Youtube platform for young actors to create and work on original content.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Paris to two French parents but moved to London only a year later. I grew up bilingual, my siblings and I became the first generation of English speakers in my family. Because the French and British cultures are actually less similar than you’d think, I feel like I grew up with almost two identities. The British side of me is definitely the performative side, I feel much more myself in English even though I speak both languages fluently. I’ve always been immersed in the arts, I started ballet classes when I was three years old, eventually getting into the Royal Academy of Dance and continuing that training into my college years. I always knew I wanted to be a performer; I was constantly showing off for the camera when my parents made home videos and putting on shows for them in our living room.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up with two actor grandparents, so I’ve always been exposed to that world. One day, when I was about 7 or 8 years old, I was staying with my grandmother in Paris. She had to go to a last-minute audition and had no one to watch me, so she took me with her. The casting director let me sit in the room and watch her audition, and I was absolutely mesmerized by the whole experience. I had seen my grandmother’s work before but getting to watch her in person, transforming into a character, was so impressive to me. I still think about this day when I go into auditions and it helps to calm my nerves.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have a pretty funny story from when I was working on a short film called ‘A Cure for Silence.’ I didn’t know much about the film before starting and my call time was 1 am, at an abandoned house in deep Brooklyn. I got lost trying to find it and just went into a building hoping it was the right one. It was completely dark and empty inside. I wandered around until I saw a little girl, barefoot in a hospital gown. It was like something out of a horror film. I froze on the spot and she sweetly said, “Hi! Are you here for the movie?”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Back when I was about 16, I shot for collaboration with H&M and London College of Fashion. The looks were very avant-garde. They wanted to use white face paint on the models as a foundation, and blue face paint from the eyes to eyebrows. It was my first professional photo shoot, so I didn’t want to be difficult and tell them that I was allergic. The shoot went great, and I had a concert to go to right after, so I quickly tried to wipe off the face paint and head out. My face was bright red, and the blue color must have been waterproof because it refused to come off. I was happy to make do with the blue eye look for the concert, but my face was burning for about 2 days after. As much as I didn’t want to be difficult, it was not worth causing myself an allergic reaction and I’m sure they would have been happy to use an alternative product. I now always make sure to chat with the team about what I’m not comfortable with using for a shoot.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I started a platform called The Self Series for up-and-coming actors to create original monologues. With the lack of opportunities amidst the pandemic, I was really creatively stifled and wanted to come up with a way to be continuously working. I also wanted to connect with and help my actor friends who were in the same position, and so many have already reached out to get involved. The self-shot format makes it easy to focus on the talent, and it’s become a great way to showcase ourselves on our own terms. I’m so excited to see the platform continue to grow!

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

The prospect of failure is incredibly daunting, and I do still have my moments of doubt, but you have to keep consciously replacing those thoughts with the prospect of success. Every new job you book is just as exciting as the last, if you’re doing what you love it’s always going to be worth fighting for. You also need to keep honing into yourself, because the better you know your strengths and weaknesses, the more confident you’ll get putting yourself out there. That’s why I think creating for yourself is so important, you might surprise yourself with what you can make and discover about yourself.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

In my opinion, the entertainment industry is the most influential platform there is. Film and television are shaping the minds of children and adults all over the world. I think it is incredibly important that every little kid can point at the screen and see themselves. It may not be a conscious thought, but if a child is watching their favorite films and nobody looks like them, it’s bound to create some insecurity and division. I think cinema has the power to bring children a great sense of confidence and teach impressionable minds that everyone is equal and should be treated as such, no matter their race, gender, sexuality, or disability. Film and television are parallel to real life, often drawing from true stories and events. A lack of inclusion and representation on screen is the obvious outcome of exclusion off-screen. While we can’t control the real world, we can do something to better the entertainment world and hope the real world takes notes.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Take matters into your own hands.

I spent so much time feeling like there was nothing I could do to further my own career and relying on other people to make things happen for me. What a waste of time!

2. It’s okay not to be good at everything.

I remember getting so discouraged when I couldn’t get the hang of a classical song in class and questioned my entire singing capabilities. I’m not a classical singer, and that’s ok! I will leave that for those who are and stick with styles that fit my voice.

3. You can say no.

When you’re starting out you feel like every opportunity that comes your way is going to be the last. I promise you it is not. I took on so many projects that I didn’t really like or want to do because I was afraid of saying no. It’s much more thrilling to take on fewer but more suited jobs.

4. No opinion is the right one.

If one casting director doesn’t like your look, it doesn’t mean the next one won’t love it! Keep putting yourself out there, you might be exactly what someone is looking for.

5. Be you.

As cliché as that may sound, it is so important to stay true to yourself. I’ve had friends dye their hair just to be what they think is more castable but end up feeling less confident in their appearance.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Because there’s no set schedule for an actor a lot of the time, it can be so easy to just keep going and tire yourself out. Take a break! I like to close my laptop on Friday night and not reopen it until Monday morning. No matter if the work is fun, it’s still work. If you overdo it, you’ll forget why you love it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to inspire people to pay it forward. If everyone sought out to complete one unprovoked act of kindness every day, it would eventually become a subconscious effort to be there for people in need. No matter how small of a gesture, it could really turn someone’s day around. I hope I can promote this ideal throughout my career in the industry, as well as in my everyday life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been lucky enough to have so many supportive people in my life. Firstly, I’m obviously grateful for my parents, who I must mention as they will definitely be reading this. But I’ve also surrounded myself with true friends, some in the entertainment world and some not, and they’ve all been a major help and support system. As much as it has been important to me to have people in my life that are in the same field and understand all the ups and downs, it’s also crucial to have people that are removed from it and can help put you into perspective. One of my best friends, Jessica Levit, has always been my biggest fan. She is not an actor, but always my go to for support and advice, and I’m so thankful for her.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There’s a quote that’s been accredited to Lewis Carroll, the author of Alice In Wonderland, though it is not proven to be his. Regardless, it is a phrase I consider to be true. “In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take, the relationships we were afraid to have, and the decisions we waited too long to make.” I used to get so caught up and scared to try new things or put myself out there, but there really is nothing to lose. You never know what can come your way if you step out of your comfort zone.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dua Lipa! I absolutely love her and her music. I think she’s the most badass woman that England’s got representing us right now. I’ve also been told I look like her a couple times, which is one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever received.

