Sally Mildren of Boss lady Consulting: “Keep Track of the Basic Actions for Success”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Sally Mildren.

Sally Mildren is the CEO and Managing Partner of Boss Lady Consulting, an agency focused on helping health organizations improve their patient experience, brand impact, and culture. Sally is guided by the belief that staff and patients must be at the heart of operational decision-making for organizations to grow and expand sustainably. She is the mother of two young adults, two Westies, and loves to hike, ski, bike, and garden.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me here. It’s a pleasure to be a part of this series.

I got started in healthcare as a therapist in traumatic brain injury, spinal cord, and stroke rehabilitation and spent a little time in long-term care therapy. After discovering my area of therapy was not reimbursable by insurance, I found my way into marketing for a global hotel chain where I worked in Hawaii and Arizona. I eventually made my way back to healthcare as a marketing and customer experience leader. I have worked for hospitals, health systems, integrated networks, and health insurers over my career as a marketing, engagement, and customer experience executive leader. I guess you could say my healthcare journey came full circle — from caregiver to healthcare marketing and culture leader.

What was the “A-ha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

While I was a VP for a Fortune 50 health insurance company, I had a team of more than 100 staff who served every customer — internal and external — for our company. In this kind of role, you begin to see how all the pieces, departments, and systems work together — or not — to serve customers. When leaders asked me to tackle the dismal member and provider satisfaction scores, along with the worsening employee engagement scores, I saw something that was missed. Employee culture and engagement cannot be separated from customer experience initiatives. What the customers needed and expected was ultimately very closely aligned with what the staff needed. I knew from that point on that customer experience and culture were my passion projects as a leader.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later? Can you explain what you mean?

I have always had a certain inclination to “figure it out”. If the answer was no, I would think, “Well why not? What other way can we accomplish this? What am I missing?” I rarely just took no for an answer. I have always been naturally curious, and possibility-focused, but the courage to take risks and tackle new ideas and businesses came a little later. I think the environment you grow up in and your life experiences have a big influence on your ability to take risks. I’m grateful to have had people around me who always believed I could do anything if I wanted and will act as sounding boards for the next great idea.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

For me, there was not one specific person, but my husband has always been my biggest cheerleader, constant seed money investor, and greatest belief booster when I needed it. I think he has believed in me as much or more than I did myself. I have always been cheered on by my sisters, my mom, and close friends who have been a constant source of encouragement. In terms of work, I would say that one Hospital CEO truly made me feel like my insights, talent, and work was valued and relevant. He made me believe I could be anything I wanted to be professionally, and we did tremendous things for that hospital; truly, we saved it from closure.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

In some ways, we have a “unicorn” view of healthcare — from caregiver to health insurer and everywhere in between, our experience in healthcare is deep and wide. Our industry has been slow to adapt and truly make the changes necessary to place the patient at the center of their care, but the deep culture work we have initiated for various companies is where the true staying power is for healthcare customer experience (CX) programs. You can’t remove staff from strategy and that mantra is unfortunately not as prevalent as it should be. We bring direct, marketing, CX, operational, and change management experience to support healthcare teams in transforming their organizations. We work with the existing team to help guide, mentor and empower them to create a sustainable growth plan. But we’ve done their jobs so we understand the various pressures and hurdles ahead of them.

One of our recent healthcare clients had produced growth, albeit slowly, and felt stuck. They came to Boss Lady Consulting with a simple request — double their revenue in two years without increasing prices. Our assessment and strategic process helped uncover some operational gaps, some training and communication areas that were weak, and multiple business development opportunities. But we also identified some customer experience fixes that would be essential to be able to serve double the caseload — and to do it well. To date, they have realized more than 300% increase YOY every month, and we haven’t even started advertising yet. It’s been a privilege and very exciting to be a part of this young company’s growth.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Steadfastness — If you are going to be an entrepreneur you will go “against the flow” and that’s where you need to tune out the negative voices and focus on the work to bring your vision to pass. It takes not giving up, pushing through, challenging yourself, being honest, following up, getting help, and working hard. This isn’t for the faint of heart, but the ability to push onward, regardless of the voices around you, is important. I am a relatively new FT entrepreneur, but to go full time in this business, during COVID, in a new market was not something people around me expected or thought was wise. But I knew the vision, the why, the who I needed to help, and the tremendous value I had to offer, so I drove forward. It takes courage to follow your vision. When I quit my FT job, within 3 days I booked more than 80K dollars in new business. That was nearly the size of the “covid-reduced” salary I was working for at the time. And we have continued to grow since then. Guess what? Some of those negative voices are on board now.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“If you want to achieve your dreams — get a plan, work hard, get results. That’s all.” This idea of just grind, work harder, push to see your dreams come true is misguided. There is a truth that entrepreneurship takes hard work, but it is absolutely false that just working harder, longer, more is a route to success. You must plan time off for rest, relationships, and recovery. After all, if you gain success at the cost of your family, health, and relationships, what have you really gained?

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Now you’re talking about my business! I am a BIG culture proponent. Ultimately, thriving culture is built on a foundation that is open and honest, allows feedback (even if that feedback is “I’m tired and need a day off” or “I don’t agree”), understands and supports employee’s goals for development and growth and is realistic in timelines and execution. Where I have seen so many entrepreneurial leaders fail is realizing that by nature, they are idea generators and are constantly changing the focus, priority, etc. But keeping your staff in a constant state of flux and change is draining — mentally, physically, and emotionally. And there is no amount of snacks that can substitute for the boost of accomplishing something successfully and then space, rest, and time off needed to refresh. As a leader, you must constantly check your “idea generation” and prioritize. It is easy to get diluted and spread too thin before you bring a couple of strong ideas to market successfully. Listen to your team, don’t dismiss their needs and voice. A team that feels heard and valued will be engaged and will push through the sprints required for certain phases, but you have to intentionally build that relationship as the leader to have a strong, resilient team.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Offer value always. Seek opportunities to help. Provide clarity and help, empathy, leadership to help make a difference where you can. Share results and case studies. Take advantage of opportunities to be a thought leader and part of the conversation through articles like this one. Share your expertise and insights with other industry leaders, students, or up-and-coming leaders. Through the generosity and open sharing of your work, insights, and experience, we become viewed as an expert and new opportunities are opened to us in return.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

There are so many voices out there today. People everywhere have a pulpit, anyone can post a video online to give their “expert” advice, but not all of them are worth listening to. I think becoming an authority in your niche or sector is especially essential today so those who need help can truly find it. It’s my belief that experts will rise to the top through their faithful, consistent demonstration of value and effectiveness. I also believe that people today are looking for something to trust. Leaders who are dependable, honest, and walk with integrity will earn that trust. Those leaders who demonstrate that authority will earn their share of consumer buy-in by the nature of their character.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Two things really stand out — trying to do it alone and being too cheap to get help. You actually can’t do it on your own. You must surround yourself with the right people and environment to grow and often you have to pay for that. I have had clients approach me and say, “I figured I would just do the marketing myself; I can post to social media and for anything else, I’ll just Google it”. Those are the same clients that come back in a year and have not moved the needle. Starting out, I invested in business coaching so I could leverage the lessons of others in scaling my business quickly. I get help for my mindset, habits, and leadership from this environment. The other thing is to read — read a lot. Buy the subscription, buy the book, get the help. I don’t understand how as parents we will afford coaches for our kids in soccer, in batting, in dance and somehow as adults, we have stopped the need to invest in helping to improve. You won’t find a successful athlete or leader alive who does not have coaches helping them.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

By nature — you now are responsible to hunt and gather for your livelihood and that of your teams. That is going to come with the highs of landing that awesome BIG new client and the subsequent “OMG, you don’t have enough staff to fulfill that contract”. Or maybe you got your product launched and there is a glitch. What you used to rely on the corporate structure where someone else could “solve” the issue — HR, service, IT support, payroll, marketing, etc. are now all on your plate. This is where bringing on the right support roles to help you manage is essential. Your role and responsibility is now the full lifecycle of the customer experience and the staff experience with your company, the processes, and money to execute on your brand promises and the care and development of the entire team.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

As a young agency, we got our first true ideal client on day one after I quit my FT job. I was SO excited and felt very validated in my choices. After walking them through the assessment and strategic work to create the road map for their growth, they bought a second package with us and now have signed on as a retainer client going forward…in no small relation to their 300%+ revenue growth YOY since working with us! It is so exciting and feels awesome to see our client soar, help more people, and know that our team’s work and insights made that possible.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

So, starting off with a bang and huge business in a few days, which kept growing was awesome, but then the holidays and the second COVID surge for healthcare hit, and things slowed down. We had plenty of work to do, but no new leads for a few months. I began to get worried and started trying to fix everything…offers, pricing, ideal avatar, tweaking website, etc. The problem was none of that was the issue. I put off hiring another position and tried to hunker down and do more. It really just exhausted me, and I got more and more worried about finances, and guess what? We didn’t grow because I was coming from a place of fear and lack vs. confidence and value. I wasn’t doing what I need to expand and grow in that timeframe. That’s a big mistake.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

It’s not what you think. Honestly, I took a week off. It had been three years since I had a vacation, and I was exhausted. My innovation was dried up, so we took a break to just rest. I sat by the pool in the sun, slept, walked on the beach, golfed, read some books, and did a lot of thinking. In this “space”, I evaluated the business and saw some leading indicators that were weak, and got a plan to increase our efforts to drive more leads and client calls. I accomplished more on vacation in terms of helpful progress than the few weeks leading up to it. Space, rest, and a context shift were exactly what I needed.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

You Can’t Do it Alone — you absolutely must get help, the right help, to scale and build your business and serve your clients well. It’s easy to try to “save” by not investing in help, but you can’t grow without it. For me, this is the second time around on this marketing agency. The first time, I tried to do it all myself and had nothing to spend. Guess what? It failed. This time, I found a way to get help and invested in some business coaching groups that have changed the way I think, have helped me know where to focus and has provided an environment of highly driven folks who “get” me and know how to help me scale and grow. Keep Track of the Basic Actions for Success — Often when things are not working or are “off” it is typically something very simple. It’s tempting when things are not flowing to begin to “fix” — i.e., changing things, your offer, pricing, etc., but typically that has nothing to do with it. Sometimes you just need to sleep more, drink some more water, switch your context. Other times you need to take a look at the basics and foundational reps required to make you successful — are you doing the organic content required to get you noticed? Have you been consistently following up with leads? Every time I have stalled, it leads back to the basics, that’s why tracking is important. Start Your Day Intentionally. It’s critical to set a consistent pattern and schedule. Spend time each morning to set your mindset, get clarity, and invest in your thinking before diving into all the things on your list. You hear all the time how leaders like Warren Buffet and Bill Gates spend hours reading each day. You must be intentional about fixing your frame of reference first thing in the day. It makes a BIG difference. And whatever you do, don’t look at email, social media, or the bank account first thing in the morning. I have found a measurable difference when I take time to plan, read, prepare, and focus on the priorities of the day before seeing if there are any new leads, fires, or other issues to address. The days I start off diving right in, are the least effective days for me. I start each day early (between 4:30 and 5:00 am) to read, focus, do some mindset work, plan, and exercise. Then I get into the “stuff”. Schedule White Space. In general, I think we overschedule our lives. We try to pack as much in as possible, but I have found that I need to set time for thinking in order to keep our agency growing. White space, or time to breathe, is also important to keep ideas flowing. It doesn’t have to be just time sitting — it may be a context switch where you go for a walk, take a day off, go golf, work in the garden, etc. When you allow yourself time to change your context, often the solutions or ideas will come when you aren’t forcing an answer. I did this recently by taking some time off to tackle a project that had been bugging me at home. On this particular day, I really disliked how the back patio looked — all the junk from winter still out, not set up, leaves, etc. So, I took an afternoon off to clean and set up the patio with a new outdoor rug, rearranged it, cleaned up a couple of flowerpots, and then spent time in the sunshine with the dogs. The context switch helped me feel more peace, focus and gave me a beautiful place to sit and read or think. I even got some clarity on a client project while I cleaned. Get Out of the Way. As founders and CEOs, we like to know, to be involved, to plan, etc. But the truth is, if you will get out of the way and let your team do their thing, you will scale much faster and growth will be unhindered. I regularly take time to assess where I am involved and ask where I need to get out of the mix to help the team move forward and help our business grow faster. Building an engaged team requires you to let them own their responsibilities and bring their best ideas to the table. Often those are better than my ideas anyway.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I believe resilience is the ability to recover when things get tough, to pivot quickly when things change, or bounce back from a fall. Let’s face it, life is very uncertain and if you are going to forge your path as an entrepreneur, there is no time to lose. Winning comes to those who are nimble, flexible, creative, and have a possibility mindset to find the next open door. Just hunkering down and surviving is not the same thing as being resilient.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I was the daughter of a Navy officer and we moved around a lot. I think that, in and of itself, builds a certain level of resilience. I was also a student-athlete. Learning to let mistakes go quickly and focus on the next routine, play, or race was essential to having your “head in the game” and has served me well throughout life.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Almost always. Honestly, I truly believe attitude is a large part of biology and the rest mindset. Too many people blame attitude on personality, but I think you have more control over it than that. If you are tired, dehydrated, eating crappy food, never exercise or taking poor care of your health, you will have a bigger climb on attitude than others.

To keep a positive mindset and attitude, I turn off TV and news. Life is tough enough; I am not going to buy into all the negativity and drama on TV. I have learned to say no to things that do not serve my higher purpose and goals and I have eliminated some relationships that are just negative energy and drag you down. I also try to focus on being grateful, saying thank you, putting things in context, giving the benefit of the doubt, and living generously. There is nothing like helping someone else, sharing a positive word, encouraging another, or just volunteering to help you gain perspective on how we all fit into this life together.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

A positive attitude is contagious. It’s also empowering and engaging. If the staff sense your excitement and enthusiasm for a project, they will be more likely to buy-in. My clients also count on me to be part therapist, part coach, and part strategist to help them walk through difficult times in their businesses. A positive attitude communicates confidence and helps put our clients at ease. I had a client call the other day. She was struggling with self-doubt in the middle of implementing a new service line for their business. I was able to help her remember the unbelievable growth they have experienced, the outstanding reputation they have as evidenced by hundreds of 5-star reviews and that they have the talent and skill to do this. Of course, Boss Lady Consulting is right there with them to implement a winning marketing campaign to launch as well.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“One person can make a difference, and everyone should try” — John F Kennedy. I think from my early days as a therapist working with children with special needs to how I raised my children, I have always had a belief that every single person can make a difference. Our world may seem crazy at times, but I am a big believer that every bit of hope, kindness, and goodput into the world is one bit of darkness dispelled. I like to believe that when we collectively stand together to do good, we can change our world! In our work trying to improve the patient experience in healthcare, it sometimes feels a little like David and Goliath, but I know that if we made the experience better for one patient, it was worth it. The same is true for our world today. When we stand up against hate or offer help to someone in need or give a person a second chance, we are making a difference.

How can our readers further follow you online?

LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/company/bossladyconsult

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/BossLadyConsult

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!