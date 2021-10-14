Sally Arnold: “Love your life, career path”

Love your life, career path. If you don’t know matter how much you try and act out you will be caught out. Be authentic and find careers that are not just about the money. But make you want to get out of bed in the morning. Playing the flute was my Reason to be. It turned my world daily from “Black and White to color”.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sally Arnold.

Sally Arnold is a Global Creator who specializes in turning around the careers of Stuck individuals. Her coaching is a combination of career as a professional Flautist, Head of Business Development at The Australian Ballet and Psychotherapist. She is a curious woman whose is an avid traveler, lover of culture, fabulous food and has a soft spot for the dog Sienna and rescue cat Milano in her life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born in Christchurch NZ. And in my day life was very simple and basic. My Dad was an architect so we had great design and culture around us. I am the eldest of 5 children and feel that the “strong woman” in me began when I was Mum’s right hand person to help look after younger family members. I went to a very disciplined British style girls school in Christchurch which was not a happy time. The part of my life that saved me was discovering my gift of music. I studied Flute from the age of 10 which led to a career in music globally for part of my life. My Dad had a passion for playing saxophone in a jazz band so guess the gift was passed on. My Mum was an avid reader and I am so grateful for being taken to Libraries to borrow books, from a very young age. Books took me into an imaginary world away from small town Christchurch. I knew that I had to move out of NZ to be able to have a career in music. When I look back on my childhood, especially in the 60s life was quite basic but somehow my parents managed to inject into me a rather different world to many. We were creative and that was the basis of my life in all ways, from school and personally.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

This is a great story as my coaching and Creating Encores came from the time when I was Heading The Australian Ballet business team. I was responsible for finding sponsorship of several million dollars each year, so my team and I worked with elite high level business’s in Australia and Globally. I remember one day the CEO of Australia’s largest Telecommunications company saying to that he enjoyed coming along to watch performances and rehearsals as he felt less stressed. And mentioned how the creative theatrical immersion environment helped him switch off his business brain and the challenges he was dealing with. And many times solutions to tough situations would appear in his Mind during performances. I said to him that day, “when I leave the ballet I am going to bottle this experience”. And I did. When I left the ballet studied psychotherapy and knew that I had to put my creative hat on. And find a way to create a coaching model where people who had tried traditional methods of coaching and not found significant results could become clients. So Creating Encores was born. I use music as the Immersion point for clients to access the feel good parts of their brain leading to more rapid solutions to challenges. There is heaps of scientific research on the power of music on the brain. It helps release “feel good hormones”, Dopamine. So once we start to feel good about our potential a path of inspiring change occurs.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Oh gosh I have been fortunate to have so many interesting parts to my career. In relation to my current coaching with Creating Encores. Here goes. In 2013 I was finishing a business program where I’d written a book, plus developed a massive business plan, partnership for my work with Creating Encores, “the wakeup call for women leaders”. I put together a new website, and the photographer who was taking my head shots said to me when are you going to launch your book? I said asap and she knew my global background from the ballet arts world and said, where would you love to launch it. And immediately I said NYC. Within a few months I had done this. I was determined to make it happen. I love challenges and got onto the Australian Consulate in NYC and “Australian Women in NYC”. Together they supported me in launching my book in that great city. It was at a very beautiful home on the Upper West side owned by a well-known CEO and his wife of a large publishing house. How lucky was I . It was a dream come true. To fly from Melbourne to launch my book in one of my most favorite cities NYC. I received heaps of publicity from this event and was asked to come back the following year and speak more about the book and how expats could live a fulfilling life in NYC. And I did. I spoke at the Australian Consulate the week after our Prime Minister.. and she was a a woman. Julia Gillard. How is that for a very interesting story.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Discipline. And this comes from my performing arts background. Especially as a Flautist. To be a successful musician you must practice every day. And I did for 3 hours at least from the time I was 12. I mostly loved practicing. Yes the technical stuff was a bit tedious but knew that I had to master scales etc if I was going to be one of the few who made music my career, which it was for 12 years. I notice that the discipline of practice daily puts me above many business people. It’s as if this DNA is imprinted in my brain and have transferred this trait into the work I do today.

2 .Never ever give up. This also comes from my career as a Flautist. The challenge you face in a career as a musician is that when you go for an audition you have to be the Gold Medalist all the time. An orchestra only needs 3–4 flutes so I had to make sure I kept never giving up in auditions. If I didn’t get the job would have to keep working in hospitality or cleaning. That was a big incentive, to be the best version of myself as a musician. And if I didn’t get the Gold Medal at the audition would find a way to other opportunities in the performance world. Yes it was quite stressful but I had a deep love and passion for music so it was non-negotiable. Just get the job.. and I did most of the time. From lead flute in Broadway shows, to performing in orchestras for opera and ballet in the UK and Australia. ( this trait helped me keep moving forward in raising funds for The Australian Ballet, I was determined to get the dollars)

3. Back Yourself. I have had many different careers, from Music to Business World, was a Homewares department store buyer, to Arts Manager, Psychotherapist and more. I am aware that from an early age growing up in NZ I was different and had to “walk on the edge” to be successful. For example I would not have left NZ at the age of 19 to come to Australia. Where I studied with one of the world’s great Flute teachers David Cubbin at Adelaide University. I knew no one in Australia and at 19 in the 70s it was a life changing trip.. I felt like I had gone to Mars.. air travel in those days was a big deal .. In Adelaide I had to also finance myself studying at Adelaide university as my parents were then supporting 4 children. I worked in hospitality and studied, when I could. But again my heart helped me through the times when I felt alone, scared, unsure if I could financially make it. I believe that we can only move our life ahead if we are true to ourselves. And at an early age I knew I had to back myself to make a start on creating a life of passion and purpose. There was no one else to help out.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

OMG this is something as a Boomer I have lived with for all of my life. I heard friends of my parents say, Sally will get married and have children, don’t worry about her stubbornness for a career in Music. I know when I decided I wanted to be a Flautist, many said why didn’t I think about an easier career path. I feel that strong women make others feel inadequate. And many of these people want to be stronger but don’t have the discipline, self belief and more to be the best version of themselves. Also this thinking tends to come from the “Boys Club”. Know that many men feel threatened when strong women challenge them, have opinions and more.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

In 2018 I bought some substantial property and had a challenge getting a mortgage. I was turned down by 3 banks. Without them saying it. Believe the challenge was my age, ( am a Boomer), am a single woman and an Entrepreneur. And one lender said why didn’t I lower my aspirations and buy smaller properties. I got the mortgage eventually and had the last laugh. I sold one of these properties in May for a record price.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Firstly don’t dumb down our power. Just learn to reframe and communicate in a softer more flowing way. I have learnt the hard way. As underneath I am a softie, and quite emotional. When I need and want to get a point across or similar to getting the mortgage, notice I can speak quite sharply. Don’t mean to do this but can get a bit stressed when I know I can do something but am not getting support. I am working with an Actor to help become more confident in these situations, slow my words down, lower my tone of voice and smile. Also I love to reframe challenges.. find the best in these situations and find ways to acknowledge the performance, expertise of those who are uneasy. This works a wonder.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Keep educating society. Rather than feeling we have to justify. Do men do this , NO. I am so grateful for my psychotherapy training where I know myself as well as possible. And many times it’s important to be honest around feelings and don’t feel put off initially if people think, well I thought she was a strong woman, but I can hear her vulnerability now. That can be a time to talk honestly about this strong part of ourselves .. have a story or stories that relates why and how you are what you are. Feel proud of it too. I quite often relate the story that I had to become a strong woman when I went into the world of music. If I wasn’t strong I would not have had a career and been successful in auditions. Elite athletes are strong women, and yet we don’t hear them being stigmatized.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I believe that my recent challenges with banks getting a mortgage is a great example. And would you believe it. I had banked with one of the banks for over 30 years and never had trouble getting a mortgage before. I believe it was all the things I mentioned above that didn’t help.. older women are not meant to be strong, sassy and never give up;) The other story was around my family, when my parents died. One of my brothers in NZ was running the Estate. His business skills are not good, yet he had control of sales of property. When we were having challenges making a decision on the last property took over, and suggested a price we needed to accept, got my sisters behind me. And the property was sold. My brother was condescending, negative and more.. and then slowly inched my way into the financial distribution of the estate. As it was moving along at snail’s pace. My brother has become used to my ‘Silent Takeover”. But had to put up with negative comments, when we could have missed the market, and more.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Having to balance personal life with professional life. I must admit that men seem to support each other well at a high level. And I have had to get over asking for help from these men, eg asking for contacts to help my career move ahead. I can do this well and make sure my languaging is clear.. and one man who initially challenged me is now supportive. I believe it is because I stood up to him when we first met. He was very egotistical. And even during our Lockdown has been checking that I am going OK Mentally which is great. And to repeat myself. Stand up to these bullies as underneath bullies are little boy’s, cowards. This knowing comes from Psychotherapy training.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I have to say that when I was married I had an unbelievable husband who supported me every part of the way. Even when I was working long hours at the ballet and travelling weekly. Tony was just there for me. I had never experienced such a supportive man in my life. Also we both worked nationally and had 2 homes, one in Melbourne and one in Sydney, so we had a pact that we would meet in one each weekend. It worked. Unfortunately he passed from prostate cancer many years ago. I could not have had better support and know that this answer is probably different to the one you imagined.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

As I mentioned when married I had amazing work life balance. The challenge has been in the past years, since I have been on my own to find a way to balance my life. My Mindset and stress around finances. The most important way I did this was thanks to my step daughter who suggested Meditation. I have been meditating for over 20 years. It has saved my life. I move through short meditations, in taxis, in airport lounges, on planes, in my office before opening nights and more. It is a portable tool. I also love to cook and this helps me become more balanced now I live solo. Cooking with music in the background takes me into new worlds … and also am a gym gal. In normal times am at the gym most days, doing Cardio and Pilates. A good duo for the body, mind and soul.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Beauty to me in both an inner and outer way is important. I like to have pride in my appearance and when I do makes me feel invincible. Guess this comes from performance days. We don’t go on stage looking shabby. An audience has paid top dollar and wants to be entertained. I was fortunate to have parents who primed us in looking our best. We didn’t have heaps of money but Mum always made sure we looked terrific. She was amazing, making our clothes often. I also am fortunate to have great skin, and do make an effort with my appearance even at the gym . Put on lipstick. This makes me feel great early in the morning, adds a bit of color to my appearance and is an easy prop. Yes some women who are obsessed with heaps of plastic surgery and injectables, they look rather ridiculous. I go to a great doctor for injectables and feel good afterwards. But have only realized as I get older how fortunate I am to have been born with great skin. Mum looked wonderful in her 90s and she used inexpensive products. In a quirky way. In Melbourne we have the distinction of still being in Lockdown and the title now of the world’s longest lockdown city. Hairdressers are closed.. so have been going to my hairdresser, we call it undercover services and feel fabulous when my color and cut are done., fresh Have a spring to my step.

How is this similar or different for men? Is it different for men who are aware of looking good.

Working in the Arts world, men there do look after themselves well. Also their career relies on them looking their best. I know that performers do not get where they are with a shabby look. Also being around male athletes they look after themselves well. I think that men are getting the message that they need to scrub up. Also feel it depends on upbringing. Schools, family and so on.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Love your life, career path. If you don’t know matter how much you try and act out you will be caught out. Be authentic and find careers that are not just about the money. But make you want to get out of bed in the morning. Playing the flute was my Reason to be. It turned my world daily from “Black and White to color”.

2. Do heaps of personal and professional work on yourself. I realize now that my career path would have been heaps smoother if I had done psychological work. Meaning getting to know my personality , how I responded to challenges, how my family had shaped my way of thinking and how to change it. You cannot do enough work on yourself. I will still find programs that help me until the day I am not on this earth. My psychotherapy training was one of the toughest ever but OMG I truly learnt more about myself. How my parents had unconsciously fed me with their stories.. good or bad. Now I know myself, know the challenge that are mine to deal with or someone else’s.

3. Discipline. As I mentioned earlier. My 3 hours of practice as a flautist daily plus school work is ingrained in my work ethic. It helps too with personal fitness, health and wellbeing. The healthier you are the better you will perform. If you are challenged around discipline. Start with small 10–15 minute tasks on a project that challenges you. Approach it with a smile on your face and Mindset that you can achieve some great results. You will find when your Mindset is assisting previous challenging tasks get done.

4. Creativity. If you stick to the same old way of doing things you will work the same old way and not progress. Be prepared to step out of your comfort zone daily. Do you want to eat the same food every day, even though you may love it. After a short amount of time you will be bored. Be curious and start by say going to work a different way, by car, walking or public transport. You will see a new version of your town or city. Keep changing your wardrobe, by using pieces that may be at the back of your wardrobe. It’s amazing what a scarf or belt can do to an outfit. And create a goal every day to grow “Creative You”.

5. Take Risks. If you don’t go for new out of the square challenging goals you will stay safe and sorry. I call this beige. Even if you fail or miss some of your targets you will have got so much further than following the pack. Also find a great coach who has been on this path to help you navigate your way forward. Would you visit a part of the world you had never been without a map and research on that area?

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Here are a few as I like to go for those at the top, and will be visiting NYC June July 2022.

1 Anna Wintour

2 Stanley Tucci.. hot.

3 Michelle Obama

4 Michael Hainey Deputy Editor Air Mail

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.