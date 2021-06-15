Salim Henareh Provides Insight into What it Takes to Be an Industry-Leading Professional

Salim Henareh is the founder and CEO of a private mortgage corporation based out of Toronto, Canada. With a sophisticated understanding of the real estate landscape, Salim funds individuals and businesses for the purchase of residential dwellings, commercial plazas, and the construction of multi-unit properties. With over thirty years of relevant work experience, Salim and his team of industry-leading professionals specialize in private mortgage lending, business marketing, sales management, financial and business analytics, and real estate acquisition and development. Valuing innovation and top-quality service, he is considered a top name in his industry.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I always loved the idea of being my own boss. As a natural born leader, I take pride in leading my own team and seeking out new and innovative projects. At the same time, I enjoy working with other industry-leading professionals and learning what I can from them. I also like the flexibility of my role and being able to accept or decline various professional opportunities depending on where my interests lie.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

The real estate landscape is always changing and while I am often presented with a wide range of professional challenges, I enjoy coming up with effective solutions. In my industry no two days are alike, and I take pride in watching individuals and businesses thrive. I am always learning something new and I am always seeking out new and exciting professional opportunities.

How do you motivate others?

I do my best not to micromanage and I like to provide my staff with a lot of autonomy. I think individuals work best when they are not under a microscope. I also think it is essential to let everyone’s voice be heard. I encourage open and honest communication in a professional environment.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

We have come a long way from our early days. Back when I had first founded the company, we got clients through word of mouth. Now we utilize a wide range of comprehensive marketing strategies and have partnered with various industry-leading professionals. Our team of professionals specializes in private mortgage lending, business marketing, sales management, and real estate development. We value innovation and are always looking for ways to expand and improve our services. I am excited to see where the company will be in the next five to ten years.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

Maintaining a solid work-life balance looks different for everyone. I enjoy my job, and I love what I do, so it can be hard for me to put my phone down at the end of a workday. I often remind myself that rest is critical to avoiding burnout. I strive to take weekends for myself, and I will take the time to engage in other activities that I enjoy. Taking walks and getting plenty of fresh air is a great way to care for your physical and mental health.

What traits do you possess that makes you a successful leader?

I would have to say I am very self-aware. While I try my best to play to my strengths, I am also aware of my weaknesses. As a result, I am always looking for ways to better myself.

I encourage open communication, and I value the opinion of others. I think every successful company is built through the hard work of every individual involved. I have a great amount of respect for my colleagues, and I work diligently to show my appreciation for their efforts.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

First and foremost, seek the help of an experienced professional. Having the help of a mentor, and someone who has cultivated some success in the industry is very valuable, especially if you are new to the sector. Secondly. I would say perform extensive research. The real estate landscape is vast and ever changing. It is important to have a sophisticated understanding of how the marketplace works and how to mitigate risk where possible.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

That I will never be done learning. I used to think that I knew everything there was to know about the business world, but through my years of experience I now know that my education is never complete. I am always learning new things and I will continue to put my best foot forward.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

We have already come a long way from where we started but I cannot help but be excited about the future. I hope that in five years time we are able to achieve continued growth and expand our services to various locations throughout Canada.