Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Salamuddin Shaikh on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Meet Salamuddin Shaikh on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

India is currently bustling with tech startups mushrooming from every nook and corner of the nation. Every business is jumping to start operating on digital platforms. The digital world has become extremely competitive giving rise to the need for market agencies that can help these businesses and professionals to stand in this tough competition. Mumbai is one of the preferred locations for these market agencies to set their base as it is not only the financial capital but a large chunk of the entertainment industry of India also functions from Mumbai. This is the industry that is always in the look for PR and Marketing firms.

Salamuddin Shaikh the Founder and Owner of Kreative Buzz a digital marketing agency has also set up his business in Mumbai. The firm specializes in branding, PR Wikipedia, advertising, Salamuddin having 8+ years of experience in the digital market industry has got expertise in leveraging cutting-edge web technologies to generate high returns for organizations across sectors. He has worked with over 100 SMEs and some of the top corporates in India and Abroad. Kreative Buzz is one of the most sorts after and rapidly rising digital agencies of Mumbai

Salamuddin has had his share of struggles to reach where he is today. Had he not followed his passion relentlessly he would have a normal government officer which wasn’t his goal. From his senior classes in school, he knew he wanted to be his own boss. He not only wanted to improve his financial status but make a respectable place in society. This was the reason he ventured into digital Market and formed Kreative Buzz with his partner Sajid Shaikh, which resonates and represents his ideas and vision.

Salamuddin is also a seasoned Wikipedia expert since 2012. He has also founded WikiEditiorsForHire (Formerly known as Wikipedia Experts) in 2015, which is a client-based dealing in Wikipedia pages for businesses and notable people all in compliance with the Wikipedia submission guidelines.

Salamuddin Shaikh is focused and determined to take Kreative Buzz to the peak of success and make his permanent marks in the Indian Digital Market and PR domain.  

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Blair Nicole: “Focus on real relationships and stop looking for shortcuts”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    How Serial Entrepreneur Gorav Sharma Went From Being a C.A. Dropout to Now The CEO of Multiple 2-3 Figure Businesses

    by Amit Sharma

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.