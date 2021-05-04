Sajil Khandelwal : Don’t let your talent go to waste

You can’t know what’s going to make you happy in the future. But you can know what makes you happy right now and if you are unhappy with your current position, then you need to move on. Life is often about trying things and realizing what you don’t want to be. At the end of your life, you won’t regret trying things and failing, you will only regret not ever trying at all.

We will keep hearing Sajil Khandelwal’s name in the near future Shortly. The carefully picked script can do magic in anyone’s career. Hence, with relentless rape and assault cases all around the world, many sectors have taken a crucial step in the direction of fortification of women. Along with other divisions, the glamour industry too has taken steps in showcasing the harsh reality. The act done by such irresolute people has also been showcased in various eminent movies like Mardaani, Kaabil, Mom, etc. It takes heart for a director to write a script on such a subject and nerve for an actor to act in it, considering a small twist and turn of fact could lead to a tumble in stardom for the artist rather than progress.

One such movie is currently in the making and being played by Sajil Khandelwal, the upcoming endearing artist from Lucknow, in the lead role. After successfully phasing through modelling, Sajil is all set to debut in Abshar Ahmad’s directorial – “Confessions of a Rapist”.

Sajid says, having goals for things we want to do and working towards them is an important part of being human. The path towards our goals may not always run smoothly or be easy, but having goals, whether big or small, is part of what makes life good. It gives us a sense of meaning and purpose, points us in the direction we want to go and gets us interested and engaged, all of which are good for our overall happiness.

Sajil Khandelwal is well branded as a model and businessman and prior to pacing in this industry, he was a cricket enthusiast. After performing feats in Cricket at the mere age of 15 he is geared up for his double role in the upcoming flick. When catechize about his latest release, Sajil had to articulate that he had finished the shoot and the motive behind the film was to spread a serious message among the masses that rape is a crime and not only in India but athwart the globe.