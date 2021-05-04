Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sajil Khandelwal : Don’t let your talent go to waste

You can’t know what’s going to make you happy in the future. But you can know what makes you happy right now and if you are unhappy with your current position, then you need to move on. Life is often about trying things and realizing what you don’t want to be. At the end of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Sajil Khandelwal
Sajil Khandelwal

You can’t know what’s going to make you happy in the future. But you can know what makes you happy right now and if you are unhappy with your current position, then you need to move on. Life is often about trying things and realizing what you don’t want to be. At the end of your life, you won’t regret trying things and failing, you will only regret not ever trying at all.

We will keep hearing Sajil Khandelwal’s name in the near future Shortly. The carefully picked script can do magic in anyone’s career. Hence, with relentless rape and assault cases all around the world, many sectors have taken a crucial step in the direction of fortification of women. Along with other divisions, the glamour industry too has taken steps in showcasing the harsh reality. The act done by such irresolute people has also been showcased in various eminent movies like Mardaani, Kaabil, Mom, etc. It takes heart for a director to write a script on such a subject and nerve for an actor to act in it, considering a small twist and turn of fact could lead to a tumble in stardom for the artist rather than progress.

One such movie is currently in the making and being played by Sajil Khandelwal, the upcoming endearing artist from Lucknow, in the lead role. After successfully phasing through modelling, Sajil is all set to debut in Abshar Ahmad’s directorial – “Confessions of a Rapist”.

Sajid says, having goals for things we want to do and working towards them is an important part of being human. The path towards our goals may not always run smoothly or be easy, but having goals, whether big or small, is part of what makes life good. It gives us a sense of meaning and purpose, points us in the direction we want to go and gets us interested and engaged, all of which are good for our overall happiness.

Sajil Khandelwal is well branded as a model and businessman and prior to pacing in this industry, he was a cricket enthusiast. After performing feats in Cricket at the mere age of 15 he is geared up for his double role in the upcoming flick. When catechize about his latest release, Sajil had to articulate that he had finished the shoot and the motive behind the film was to spread a serious message among the masses that rape is a crime and not only in India but athwart the globe.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

There’s No Room For Regret When You’re Aligned With Something Greater Than Yourself

by Tony Fahkry
Community//

The Power of What You Didn’t Do

by Alla Adam
Community//

6 Ways To Live Boldly and Passionately, As If Your Life Depends On It

by Tony Fahkry

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.