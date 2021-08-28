Stress and anxiety have become the most common words in human life. Surveys say that around 30% of professionals suffer from tension and fear. It is having a considerable impact on their physical and mental health and affecting their productivity. It is here that you have to understand the sources of anxiety and try to limit the same.

Controlling stress and anxiety is next to art. There are some tips and tactics that experts provide to professionals all across. If you feel unmotivated and unhappy, it’s time to take your mood seriously. You will have to make way for regular physical exercise and take care of your diet. Remember that keeping a balance between work life and personal life does not come instantly. You will have to brighten your senses and take care of your cognitive health if you want to keep a balance between these two aspects.

Saivian Eric Dalius helps readers with easy ways to improve their mood

If you are serious about your mental health, it’s time to take a walk. Take a break and go for a small stone. When you feel demotivated, a small stroll will help in increasing your innovation and creativity. It will boost your mental power and give you much-needed happiness. If you feel skeptical about your work culture, do not lose hope. You can re-energize yourself by breaking the monotony. Take a walk and try to re-energize yourself.

Watch a movie or a funny video

To energize yourself and boost your productivity, you will have to bring in some laughter. Watch funny videos and go for the short ones whenever you feel down. Savian Eric Dalius says it is easy to break the monotony and works wonders on your mental health.

Organize a workspace

A neat and clean workspace proves to increase your focus and ability. It has an impact on overall productivity and helps in organizing the team. If you want to control the environment, you will have to keep your work and workspace well managed. It will have a positive impact on your brain, and that will keep you motivated.

Play music

Music is ideal for setting the mood. It takes care of the neurotransmitter and gives you much-needed pleasure. You can go for the theme of your choice to get the much-needed boost. Study reports reveal a direct link between the release of dopamine and listening to the music of your choice. You will have to process your mind so that you find happiness in daily life.

Express yourself

Try interacting with others if you feel like you are losing your mind and feeling overwhelmed with the deadline. Taking small breaks and chit-chatting with co-workers give you the much-needed breath. It will provide you with a sense of relaxation and help in developing a positive relationship.

Lastly, you will have to take care of your diet and find meaning in the workspace. Start looking for opportunities and utilize your productivity to the best possible level.