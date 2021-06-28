I immediately noticed the uniquely crafted, enlarged rich, ivory white butterfly’s centrally statuesque located position upon the ‘Celebrity Edge,’ yet, another strangely occurring vigilant, existent coincidence of serendipity found within a matching overcast grey, southern summer Florida skies.

The equal of a fete, fated rainbow wavered beyond the gentle mist of surrounding escorted, encountered boats increasing their semi circular fountains of water, welcoming a new initiation of distinctly approached, safely ventured celebration.

Out of the beachy crowded, tourist filled Fort Lauderdale and nearby Port Everglades National Wildlife Refuge Park glides a deep navy ship of definitively sophisticated design, provided its paralleled namesake via the Atlantic’s timely, cerulean oceanic tides.

Madame Captain Kate overwhelmingly captures staff and guests initially happily, mixed emotions’ alike on her ‘TikTok’ account. A longly anticipated, fifteen months led virtuous patience pays off with a greeting of enough spatial cues between forty percent capacity, and colorfully silk masks as magical as a trip’s newest significance.

Seasonally bright, soft baby blue cloth banners sway in a swiftly patterned wind carefully displayed at dockside, reiterating, ‘cruising is/we are back.’ Collectively loud, uproariously gleeful cheers soon follow within a camera’s flexible reach.

Above, impressively aerial drone views capture beautiful post pandemic, ceremonious tradition. A whirlwind occasion introduces travel normalcy’s ecstatic highlight. Golden sunset drenched, simultaneous views festively entertain.

Like the fruition readied signal in her name, sight’s sparkle shimmers through smile’s conceived resiliency, measuring the same drive in dual, envisioned eyes.

Accredited appreciation is contagious once lines are slowly lifted, an awaited accurate, forward motion’s event (as if paired engines prepare to take flight).

A routine’s repeat review spectacularly sets sail amidst horizon’s endless, journeyed direction. Comfort validates opportunity’s knock.

