Said Hasyim: “Removing sugar from your diet is going to be difficult”

Said Hasyim

Said is an IT project manager with an obsession for finding the best ways to maximize his productivity. He is also a multi-award-winning author of Peak Productivity book series (4 books). Visit him on https://www.saidhasyim.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in Indonesia. I hated school when I was a kid. I was mischievous at home but shy outside. In my teens, my parents bought me many pets: chicks, cats, budgerigars, a tortoise, ducklings, squirrels, shrimps, fighting fish, and hermit crabs. I also designed my own trap to catch a few Old World sparrows. Eventually, I migrated to Singapore for tertiary education and continue living there today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I was fascinated by how technology can help people to be more productive. Back in the 1990s, a simple Word processor software easily replaced a typewriter which saved a lot of time in retyping or reordering contents. I chose to major in Computer Science to dive the technology topic deeper and later pursued a career in IT.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely, there are many people who shaped me into who I am today, particularly Ian McDonald, who gave me an encouragement when I was on the verge of quitting. He showed me what it really means to self-care even when pursuing important goals. There is only so much that our brain and body can handle in a day; overstretching them inevitably precipitates some stark trade-offs.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The first company I worked in hosted an event in the evening after work. We were told to form a group of six and dress an outfit that suits our chosen theme. My group selected a beach theme, therefore, all of us needed to wear beach attires for the event. I did not check the instruction carefully and wore the beach attire to work when I went to office in the morning. Everybody in office was peering at me and chuckled. That was embarrassing.

The lesson that I learned was: “When in doubt, ask.”

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” I have first-hand experience of how consistently doing a few tiny good habits daily can change your life over time. Writing daily turned me into an author and a blogger; journaling gratitude daily soothes my soul; exercise regularly keeps me in good shape; and many more.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working on completing the fourth book of Peak Productivity series, Peak Mindset: Apply Realistic Thinking When Studies on Happiness Fail to Make Us Happy. It will complete by or before 1st January 2022 as I only have time to work on it during weekends. This book rounds everything off with a plan for maximizing the mind’s potential while avoiding the happiness trap. People can learn to use subliminal messages to enhance the chance of succeeding at any undertaking. I think it will help many people awaken their latent potentials without letting the promise of happiness get in the way.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I had a stress-related insomnia that I couldn’t get rid of, which hindered my overall productivity. I felt lethargic most of the time and was anxious about my life. No medication could help me.

I then pledged to overcome this problem myself because I wouldn’t want to live like that forever. I began experimenting with multitudes of biohacking technologies that may solve the problem. I started using a pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) device under my pillow to prime my brainwave for sleep while tracking my sleep quality using a wearable technology on my finger. To reduce my stress level, I improved my Heart Rate Variability (HRV) using a device that creates gentle waves of vibrations on my wrist. As for fitness, I experimented with a cold thermogenesis therapy to lose body fat and learned efficient workout solutions to gain muscles.

Technologies along with lifestyle changes finally fixed my insomnia and gave my life back.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is commonly measured by BMI level. This measurement is flawed, however, because BMI does not consider muscle mass and body fat percentage. For example, you are healthy even though you weigh more than the normal BMI range if you have a lot of muscle. Muscle mass weighs more than fat. On the other hand, you have an unhealthy body weight if you have less muscle mass and high body fat percentage even though your BMI is at a healthy range.

You have a healthy body weight if your body fat percentage is about 8% — 25% (for men) or 14% — 32% (for women).

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Since a normal scale cannot measure the body fat percentage, you will need to use a biometric scale to accurately discern if you are too overweight or too underweight. You are too overweight if your body fat percentage is above 32% for women or above 25% for men. You are too underweight if your body fat percentage is below 14% for women or below 8% for men.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being overweight develops insulin resistance, the state when your cells resist the signals from the insulin secreted by the pancreas, ordering them to shuttle glucose (sugar) from the bloodstream into cells. Consequently, the glucose builds up in your bloodstream and leads to a high blood sugar level. As your body is unable to use the glucose for energy, it gets stored as fat. At the same time, your body becomes predisposed to diabetes because of the high level of blood sugar. Too much body fat elevates blood pressure and cholesterol level, which are the risk factors for heart disease and stroke.

On the other end of the spectrum, being too underweight drains your energy level, decreases your immune system, and makes you prone to malnutrition. Consuming too few calories means that there are not much nutrients that your body can absorb, which leads to a nutritional deficiency, especially if your food choice are very low in nutrients such as junk-food.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Physical conditioning is one of the key factors for success. Not only do you increase your confidence level with a better body image, but you keep hospital at bay. You can escape the sluggish feeling from the blood sugar spike after meal because of the inefficient insulin regulation. The increased energy level also boosts your mood and surges your productivity. All these benefits inevitably spill over to all areas of your life.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Practice time-restricted eating.

In this modern life, most of us focus more on what we put into our mouths and not on when we do it. On a working day, we sometimes skip breakfast or have it on-the-go while commuting to the office. After returning home from work, we have our dinner and then grab a jar of almonds and snack on them while watching TV. On weekends, we wake up later and eat our breakfast closer to the afternoon, and then have a late dinner. On some days, when we need to catch an early morning plane, we eat way earlier than our usual breakfast time. If you always eat at random times, you throw your digestion rhythm out of sync. You deprive it of food when it is optimized to process food, and you force it to digest food during times when it is less efficient.

This is an example of the type of random eating patterns most people practice. The problem with this irregular eating schedule is that it allows minimum to no time for your body to use fat storage. Your body has less chance to enter the fasted state (about eight to twelve hours after last meal) when it can oxidize fat. As a result, the body fat accumulates little by little, day by day.

To fix this problem, you need to set your eating schedule to a confined window, for example, if you are comfortable with eleven-hour eating window, you can start your first meal at 7 A.M. and end your least meal at 6 P.M. Strictly no food after that time no matter how healthy you think the food is. Consuming food after the eating window activates the digestion system and delays your body from entering the fasted state. Your eating window shall not exceed twelve hours, otherwise you are cutting short your fasted state duration. Keep the schedule as consistent as possible as your body adapts to the new eating schedule. Every now and then, your schedule or work may get in the way and disturb your eating time. That’s okay. Get back on your feet and always strive to protect your eating schedule. If you are currently eating at a random schedule, you will lose weight just by practicing time-restricted eating alone without altering your calorie intake or exercise routine.

2. Build muscles

Having a lot of muscle mass is one of the most efficient way to lose body fat because muscle tissue burns calories at rest. A pound of muscle tissue burns about six to ten calories while at rest in a day. Not a lot, but that stacks up as you build more muscle mass. Imagine having your body burn an increased number of calories while doing nothing.

You can gain muscle mass through regular strength training or weightlifting. The muscle changes become visible only after several months of consistent training.

3. Banish sugar

Sugar is addictive, encourages fat storage, and causes inflammation, pre-diabetes, and obesity. When your goal is to burn fat, consuming sugar does the opposite. It suppresses fat breakdown and makes your body insulin-resistant.

Removing sugar from your diet is going to be difficult. But, it is worth every effort for the long-term health benefit of making you insulin sensitive again after years of torture from sugary food. As you cut sugar from your diet, you will experience sugar withdrawal symptoms. There will be an enormous craving for sugar during your first and second weeks, but the cravings and withdrawal symptoms subside slowly.

4. Favor whole food

Whole food has a higher nutrient density compared to processed food, which means you get better nutrients with the same amount of calories. In addition, regularly prioritizing whole food makes you naturally opt for whole food. Over time, you begin to hate the bloating feeling from consuming junk food.

Deep fried chicken was once my favorite, but as I favor more whole food, greasy food is now a dreadful turnoff because I dislike the discomfort it brings to my stomach.

5. Eat your favorite (unhealthy) snack occasionally

If you have been craving your favorite comfort food, and you have the opportunity to eat them after a long time, please eat them to keep yourself sane without having even the slightest regret.

Nothing is worse than starting a diet regime only to end up gaining more weight because you lose willpower to sustain your overly restricted diet. Do not make your diet miserable. Life is too good to let go of enjoyable food. Everyone knows they are bad, but eating them once in a while is fine, and then you can quickly get back on track.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

The fifth point (eating your favorite unhealthy food occasionally) is exactly what you need to sustain your diet. All of us acquired new taste of food during our childhood because of the heightened brain plasticity. It was likely that we were predisposed to processed food during our early years. We grew up to continue eating that food we enjoyed, thus it is biologically impossible to expect us to stop eating that yummy burger cold turkey.

The only way to quit processed food permanently is to retrain our taste bud to adjust to the new food choice. Surely, it will take a long time to adjust, but is possible.

Throughout your dieting journey, there is no need to demonize any bad food if you want to maintain your diet forever. You may not lose weight as fast as others who went on a very strict diet, but you have a better chance to maintain your diet for the rest of your life. Lose weight slowly and sustainably.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

1. Starting with the extreme diet.

Most of us want fast result, so we usually start with the most extreme diet we can find that promises the fastest result. We are overly optimistic that we can follow the diet. Consequently, we drop the diet altogether even though we have initially succeeded at shedding off some pounds. The misery of crash diet is too much to bear for any human being.

We can avoid this by adopting a conservative diet and being patient with the result.

2. “What-the-hell?” effect

When we relapse, we have the propensity to blame ourselves for failing the diet program. As a result, we just gorge on more food because you feel that you have already screwed up and might as well enjoy your failure. This is called the “What-the-hell?” effect.

Paradoxically, the way to handle relapse is to be shameless, and guilt-free. When you have lost control and eaten that forbidden donut, absolve yourself of your guilt and get on with your life. After all, consuming a donut is not as devastating to your weight as you may imagine. Let’s do some math here. A piece of chocolate donut contains about 334 calories. To gain just one pound of fat, you need to eat approximately 3,500 calories above your current maintenance calorie requirement (the amount of calories your body needs to remain at the same weight). Let’s assume your maintenance calorie requirement is 2,200 calories. This means in a day you must eat 3,500 + 2,200 = 5,700 calories (over two days’ worth of your usual food intake) just to gain one pound of fat. Eating 5,700 calories a day is very difficult for most people.

You may wake up on the next day and be freaked out by the additional four pounds displayed on your scale. You do not actually gain that four pounds overnight. The extra weight results from the temporary water and food weight in your body, which is normalized after a few days. To gain four pounds, you need to eat approximately 22,800 calories in a day, which is pretty much impossible.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The biggest problem of integrating any good habit into our lives is the mismanagement of our willpower. For example:

We know we shall not eat sugar, yet we stock up soda drink in our fridge. We drain our willpower to resist the urge to drink soda every time we open the fridge.

We know we shall not eat processed food, yet we stock up bags of potato chips in our kitchen cabinet. We drain our willpower to resist the alluring bags of chip every time we open the cabinet to prepare a bowl of oatmeal.

Willpower is a limited resource. When you drain all of your willpower, willpower failure eventuates and you will relapse.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

We continue to do things we know we shouldn’t do and we don’t do things we know we should do. We struggle with ambivalence because we gravitate toward instant gratification.

Delaying gratification and controlling our impulse requires willpower, which is limited. We shall be mindful of our willpower use and make a deliberate effort to avoid wasting away our willpower. In the context of sticking with our diet, we can minimize our willpower use by completely removing the temptations, for example:

Dispose of any food that you are trying to avoid. The proverb “out of sight, out of mind” has its wisdom. If you always pass by your favorite fast-food restaurant on your way home and are tempted to go there for dinner, use an alternate route if you have the choice. Help your brain gradually stop associating the location with eating fast food that it has learned over a long time.

The willpower that you saved can then be used to control the inevitable urge such as when your friend offers you a slice of pizza or when your spouse brings home a basket of sweet-smelling cookies.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Make whole food cheaper than fast food. One of the biggest problem with the health food industry is that whole food is not as affordable as fast food. Some people have to resort to eating fast food simply because they can’t afford whole food.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d like to have a private breakfast with Marshall Goldsmith. I love his work. It would be a dream come true if he is willing to be my mentor.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be reached at [email protected], or you can get on my mailing list at www.saidhasyim.com to receive my newsletter and blog posts.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.