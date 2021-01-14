Sahmahrah Guillaume: “Gratitude is the only attitude you should have”

Gratitude is the only attitude you should have. Unhealed pain and a negative outlook turned me sour at times. After my mother’s death I easily disregarded the feelings of others and myself. I felt that I wasn’t supported in my grief, so I didn’t care much for other people’s emotions. With this already tainted outlook I was easily influenced by those who had negative limiting beliefs. I only saw the lack so I didn’t have time for gratitude for all of the blessings in my life.

As a part of my series about “Big Ideas That Might Change The World In The Next Few Years” I had the pleasure of interviewing Sahmahrah “Marah G” Guillaume.

Sahmahrah has recently released her first of many books to come entitled “You Bring Me Joy.” As a creatively inclined woman, she enjoys expressing herself through poetry, spoken word and dance as a form of therapy and to SPEAK LIFE and uplift others. Acting is another expressive art that she utilizes, as she enjoys living through characters and bringing their story real or fictitious to life. When she is not traveling the world and spreading joy as a Cruiseship Dancer Who Sings. She is using her content online to push the Speak Self-love movement, which she created to inspire millions of people to unapologetically love themselves and heal through literature, movement and holistic health.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you please tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

The career path that I am on came as a result of divine intervention. I got sick and tired of living a life meant for someone else and felt compelled to follow my dreams. I left my 9–5 a few years ago after I grew unmotivated, because there was no utility of my purpose driven talent in my work. I’ve been in discovery mode ever since and I am living my truth as a result of it by exploring my love of the arts, meditation and inspirational speaking.

Can you please share with us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In my line of work there is never a dull moment. I’d have to say the weeks before I left home for my first cruise contract holds one of the most interesting stories I can remember. A few years ago on my birthday I went to see a local church play. After a great show a beautiful stranger came up to me and said that God had told her I have a great purpose over my life and that my voice would liberate many people. I hadn’t been operating in my purpose yet, so I wasn’t used to dreaming just yet. I sarcastically answered back with a chuckle in disbelief because I was limited in my beliefs. I had no idea that I could do anything beyond dancing, which was the door opener to the rest of my talents. Back then I thought “I was just a dancer and I didn’t need to speak.” I think I’m starting to realize that she was right and that night she planted a seed in my mind that has been blooming ever since.

If she remembers me I hope she one day sees me living my best life!

Which principles or philosophies have guided your life? Your career?

The principles that have guided my life have been:

-Faith over fear

-I AM love

-Phenomenal Woman by Maya Angelou

-Still I Rise by Maya Angelou

-“Whatever you do great or small, you are the start of it all” -Sahmahrah Guillaume

– Self-love is the best love!

-Take responsibility for your life, because you are the master of your destiny, and if you don’t live a remarkable life it’s your fault no one else’s.

-Stay out of your comfort zone

-Failure isn’t fatal, success isn’t final

– Pay attention to the company you keep, because bad company can spoil good character

-Turn your wounds into wisdom

Ok thank you for that. Let’s now move to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about your “Big Idea That Might Change The World”?

The big idea that I know will change the world is the Speak Self-love movement, which is rooted in the idea that self-love will be the saving grace we all need. It is the one form of love that we as individuals can completely control, and each person having self-love will improve how we treat others.

When your cup is full you aren’t depleted and envious of others or scared to share your love with the right people. When the adults heal and love themselves the children of the world, who are the future will be protected with their talents and potential respected. The relationship we have with ourselves is the most important relationship that sets the tone for the relationships with others. If we all truly loved and accepted ourselves flaws and all we would be less conflicted with ourselves and others. Love truly does make the world go around.

Don’t let the cruelties of the world harden your heart or change how you shine your light!

How do you think this will change the world?

The most impactful things tend to be so simple that they are often overlooked. I Speak Self-love so that I can inspire millions of people to love themselves and unapologetically heal themselves through literature, movement and holistic health.

I’ve cut people deep with my words and given them new perspectives of joy. I’ve had my own outlook brightened with affirmations and positive self-talk from being my own worst critic. Self-love is the best love and the more people hear the message of a powerful and healing love that can only come from within, the less self-defeating minds will exist. We need more visionaries that know they have the power and privilege to change the world with their DREAM.

All of the things that surround us from lights to airplanes came from a dreaming mind with the courage to take action. In order to love yourself and others enough to unleash your talent onto the world you must have the courage. Self-love is the root of validation, self-discovery and worthiness. Let’s do more loving!

“Once you love you, you love the whole world”

-Dr. Sebi

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this idea that people should think more deeply about?

I can see that my idea, which grows from the greats before me would continue to have major drawbacks. The self-loved person is harder if not impossible to “sell dreams to” and influence. Happy and self-possessed people aren’t the best for consumerism.

Being stern in your stance of true confidence and

pure love will have people who aren’t onboard with this idea envious, and working to drag you back down to their comfort level.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this idea? Can you tell us that story?

Yes, there was a tipping point that led me to this idea. Like many other stories it was rooted partially from a bad relationship. A few years ago I aligned myself with a narcissist and ignored all of the red flags, advice to leave and my intuition resisting repeated manipulation that if I gave more I’d get the future things he promised me including the love I needed.

One day I finally ended the relationship after being threatened and harassed, my things being thrown away, and him running off with my “friend” and spinning the story to anyone who’d listen. I grew tired of being so naive and unprotected from the cruelties of people looking to harm others. I left him and never looked back and have been healing, reflecting and using hypnosis therapy to grow stronger from the abuse. I gained my strength back and renewed my source of power by educating myself about self-love.

I had to ask myself “why was I allowing anyone to treat me this way?” I’ve since done some much needed self-loving and soul searching. Once I made this discovery and started healing I was able to recognize how hurt others were without this message of self-love. When I fill myself with love I am able to give love to my family, friends and the world!

I’m grateful for my growth and bravery to be better for myself and my future. I think ugly situations like my own are the things that wake us up from how we get in our own way. Loving myself has been so rewarding that I wrote my first book, set healthy boundaries and became more relentless in the pursuit of my own destiny.

What do you need to lead this idea to widespread adoption?

In the wise words of Justin Combs I need to “stay in my glo” by having faith in my vision, stay true to myself and focus on doing the work. Next, I’d need to keep getting the message out there with a strong team. When I carry out my message with love and dedication people will feel it. I need to stay the course and see myself how the higher power or God sees me. I’d love to get a manager and record deal to explore using my voice and music to spread self-love!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

The 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started:

Your life’s purpose is for you to understand, strategize and protect. I have spent a long time wanting someone to see me and my beauty. I wanted someone else to have my dream too, so I could have company. Time and time again I was misunderstood or discouraged, because success of any measure is at times lonely. Before I decided to take my first leap of faith I wanted my family to support my idea of being a professional dancer, but they wanted me to play it safe. I had to listen to myself despite their re-directions and protests for me to let go of dance and get a stable job. I have been re-writing the plan and continuing into my purpose eversince. I’m glad I banked on myself! Self-love is the best love. Having experienced the childhood trauma of losing my mother to kidney disease, I felt that feeling of abandonment, fear of being unlovable and unworthiness. I became codependent on the people around me and my self-image was distorted. I relied on trauma bonds and thought that if I gave people more love they’d never leave and they’d be able to fill the void in my heart. I had weak boundaries and didn’t have standards that reflected my limitless potential. Once I started taking care of myself and deeply loving myself, I realized it was the love I was missing and deserving of all along. Gratitude is the only attitude you should have. Unhealed pain and a negative outlook turned me sour at times. After my mother’s death I easily disregarded the feelings of others and myself. I felt that I wasn’t supported in my grief, so I didn’t care much for other people’s emotions. With this already tainted outlook I was easily influenced by those who had negative limiting beliefs. I only saw the lack so I didn’t have time for gratitude for all of the blessings in my life. Change the narrative of your story to keep yourself as the main character who hires and fires as you see necessary. The time I spent in quarantine was necessary for me to reflect and change how I tell my story and who I allow into my space. I took a long hard look at how I was speaking about my experiences. I was too silent about my truth and in some cases telling a “woe is me” story. I needed to have the scales aligned and given this time I was able to strengthen my innermost foundation. The big piece in my paradigm shift was hypnosis therapy, free therapy resources and feeding my mind with books and motivational content. Once I stopped allowing excuses from myself I was able to limit and remove those who made excuses instead of respecting my loving boundaries. I now know that I hold the pen to write the story of my great life story! It takes courage, grit and forgiveness to pursue greatness and you have that in you! Forgiving myself allowed me to forgive those who trespassed against me. A large part of that forgiveness came in quarantine as I wrote my long prolonged book “You Bring Me Joy” for Amazon. I felt a release to get my pain onto those pages and out of my mind. It was a bold move to share things that I hadn’t even shared with those closest to me. I needed grit to complete the assignment and to be unstoppable as I soar into my greatness. I’ve learned now more than ever that if I am not strong in my stance to stay true to my entrepreneurial lifestyle, then I will be easily convinced to compromise. It’s not easy to tell everyone NO, but it’s necessary when you’re choosing to succeed.

Can you share with our readers what you think are the most important “success habits” or “success mindsets”?

I think the most important success habits are a burning desire with uninhibited dreaming, manifesting with faith, and to keep dusting yourself off and going harder once you learned your lesson. Failure is actually your friend, because it will teach you what not to do. When you don’t take risks you never fail and you also never live the fullest life that you were capable of living.

The best thing I started telling myself was “I’m tired of being sick and tired, so I need to level-up!” In order to be successful you need to mind the company you keep. Surround yourself by those who have the lifestyle you want and the success qualities you need. The best habit I have is having a rising and resting routine. These routines include visualization meditation, affirmations and listening to motivational speakers to reprogram my mind from lack to luxury.

The most important success mindset qualities are to be open minded to new experiences, focused, and to learn how to control your emotions and responses to people, places and situations. Focus comes easy for those who look within and manifest based on the gift they were given and not those they see others operating in.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I won my way into this world at 2 lbs. I knew I was ready to change the world when I wasn’t fitting in.

If you’d like to back the next upcoming star after Beyoncé filled with innovation and positivity to feed the minds of millions with self-love. Let’s work!

