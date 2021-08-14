Sahil Kothari – Thinking outside the box helps you keep growing

It is a fascinating story of a young boy born in a middle-class family with bigger dreams. All of us see successful people but do not know about their struggles. Sahil Kothari is a self-made man who turned into a successful entrepreneur through his venture Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy.

Born in the city of joy Kolkata on 19th August 1990, Sahil Kothari grew up fighting the family financial issues, struggles, and sacrificing his demands.

His previous years, the early adulthood period, was juggling between the thoughts of choosing the path of his desire and choosing the perfect career for him.

Sahil always had a bigger dream which was out of the box for the orthodox society. However, he spent most of his time convincing his family to let him choose his path. He started a blogging site but he faced a failure. But his passion for doing something extraordinary made him what he is today.

Sahil was never interested to be indulged in 9 to 5 jobs but due to societal pressure and his family conditions, he was compelled to relocate to Dubai to work for a family cousin’s company. But after only four months, he lost interest and returned to India.

After years of searching for the right path, the universe re-energized his life with an incident that turned out to be a miracle and an extraordinary moment for him. He stumbled across the Law of Attraction philosophy, which proved to be a turning point in his life. He was first introduced to this theory through the film “The Secret,” and was enthralled by the concept of “like attracts like,” and how we, as humans, are personally responsible for the events that occur to and around us daily.

From there, he developed the idea for Sahil Kothari Training And Consultancy, his own company. He started his journey without any investment, by using social media to his strength.

Sahil realized that to do something big, he has to do something out of the box. He saw and realized that the market rate of occult and spiritual courses are too high in the market, and hence he decided to provide the same courses at a pocket-friendly rate and under the guidance of International Trainers Like Sumit Rawal and Sidhharrth S Kumaar.

Sahil says, If everyone just accepted things the way they are, then there would never be any innovation or improvement in the world. If Thomas Edison had shrugged and figured things were good enough the way they were with gas lamps, light bulbs and the electricity to power them might never have been developed. If he hadn’t thought outside the box, the world could be a very dim (literally) place.

If you view things as unchangeable, then nothing will ever change for the better. By thinking outside the box, it allows you to keep growing — and can lead to intelligent and forward-thinking decisions in business.

Today Sahil Kothari Training And Consultancy is known to provide high-quality occult, spiritual, psychology & wellness training at the lowest rate to thousands of students every month.

Sahil believes in the idea of not giving up, even if you are unable to find a way for yourself. Let the universe lead your path, listen to your heart and keep doing what it says.