Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sahed Ahmed Speaks on the Unique Challenges of Entrepreneurship

“Be ready to learn & take the risk” says Digital-marketing specialist Sahed Ahmed

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Sahed Ahmed
Sahed Ahmed

Sahed Ahmed is popular with his title “Freelancer Sahed Afridi”. He is recently contributing in a great way to the freelancing sector of Sylhet. Sahed has been working for the last 5 years as a freelancer, Digital-marketer, He was born in Sylhet on 4th March 1997. He grew up here, continuing his study as well as conducting his freelance work, Though he has many outsourced projects to work on, Sahed maintains everything by his dedication, and courage in facing difficulties. Freelancer Sahed Afridi completed his higher secondary studies from SCHOLARSHOME College and is currently proceeding with his further education at Madan Mohan College.

Skills:

Sahed specializes in Digital-Marketing, Web design, and Graphic design. He has been working in the digital-marketing sector since 2015. It gave him the opportunity to work with clients from more than 50 countries. Sahed is also a Digital-marketing trainer teaching students nationwide freelancing both online and offline

Career:

As a novice, it was not easy for Sahed to stand up to so many difficulties the freelancing sector has. But he made it this far by making $3,000-$4,000 each month. Being a person with integrity, Sahed never wanted to work under others. When he was only 15 years old he started with a job in a company, as his family’s financial condition suddenly became unfavorable. After leaving his first company job, Sahed kept changing his job many times until he found his dream career.

Now, Sahed has many clients from overseas who are very pleased with his work. This enthusiastic man is also engaged with a marketing-agency located in the USA where he works as a helpful team member. Despite having no expertise at working with foreign people previously, his teammates say that “He is so knowledgeable and focused about his work that we rarely think he is from another country and culture

Role as a Digital-marketing trainer:

Though Sahed has many specialties, he admires his role as a Digital-marketing trainer. Sahed is teaching freelancing for the last two years to the interested youth, most of them were unemployed before they joined Sahed’s training program. Now the majority of them have a decent amount of earning because of the skill they built while taking the course. He has completed more than 25 batches of digital-marketing, consisting of 500 students in total.

Sahed has a very unique method of teaching that’s why local as well as other students from different parts of Bangladesh are also keen to learn digital-marketing with Afridi.

Freelancer Sahed Afridi strongly believes that no matter how many skills you have if you lack a proper guideline, everything will be very difficult for young freelancers to stay in this field which is literally a marathon. He always tells his students “Be ready to learn & take the risk” If you want to gain prosperity. Sahed Ahmed believes early learning is the pillar of being a successful freelancer. Sahed Ahmed states that “ A complete digital-marketing training is needed for students who want to shine as a professional freelancer.”

Sahed has also a Facebook community group named “Freelancer Sahed Afridi (Sylhet)”. This group was created to help other freelancers who are novices in this field. This Facebook group has more than 13,000 followers (and also he has a Facebook page with a following of 50,000 people).

Achievement:

Sahed has been working on fiverr since the early days of his career and very soon he will be given the “Top rated seller” badge by fiverr. Sahed has also received several awards from different Institutes as recognition for his work. The “Top freelancer award” was given from Pxlhut Ltd. by Misbabur Rahman and another “Top Freelancer award” was given in 2021 by Roki Roy from Roki Tech.

Future plan:

Asking about his further plans: Sahed reveals, he wants to become one of the top-rated sellers in Bangladesh and take a role in doing something for his country as well as for young & unemployed people.

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Youngest Digital Entrepreneur In India Hunter Prince Khalid
    Community//

    Youngest Digital Entrepreneur In India Hunter Prince Khalid

    by Nicks Jhon
    Community//

    26 Successful Freelancers and Influencers Share Tips on How to Start as a Freelancer

    by Fred
    Community//

    “Be in the present”, with Jason Remilard and Ankitaa Gohain Dalmia

    by Doug C. Brown
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.