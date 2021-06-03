Sahara Rose De Vor of The Travel Coach Network: “Seek examples”

Seek examples — Other than mentors, find people who have paved paths in your industry and connect with them. Social media is a powerful tool and you would be surprised on how generous people are with their time. Finding examples that show that anything can be accomplished and learning from those people will help build the confidence and support system that you need.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sahara Rose De Vore.

Sahara Rose De Vore is a Travel Coach and Consultant and Founder of The Travel Coach Network. She uses her decades of travel expertise to help people have meaningful and transformative travel experiences that improve their overall wellbeing, personal, and professional life. Sahara Rose is a published author, global speaker, and has been in more than 70 media outlets including Forbes, Business Insider, Thrive Global, and Authority Magazine for the mission to reshape how and why people travel. Visit her at https://thetravelcoachnetwork.com/

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

I grew up as an only child to a single mom. We could hardly afford to keep food in the cabinets, let alone see the world. Therefore, travel seemed so far out of reach for someone like myself. Plus, no one in our family or community was a traveler. Our idea of traveling was family road trips from the north of the U.S to the south Texas to visit my grandmother’s family near Mexico but, I was so young that I only remember bits and pieces of those adventures. I had a wanderlust soul and no idea where it came from.

I have always had an artistic eye so every time that I would see beautiful photos of lush green rainforests and colorful tropical birds in Costa Rica and other incredible places around the world, I was simply in awe. I saw movies with sky-high waterfalls and the most stunning white sand beaches. I knew that there was a whole world out there that I needed to explore but, how could I ever make that happen?

Well, I was determined to and I did.

When I graduated over a decade ago from university with a degree in hospitality and tourism management, I was very underwhelmed by the lack of diversity in career options. At the age of 22 I was unsure of the life that I wanted to have and what my passions were. I was struggling with anxiety and bouts of depression and knew that whatever it was that I was going to do with my life, I wanted it to bring me happiness, purpose, and I wanted to make an impact on the lives of others and the world.

I decided to take a very unconventional route and ignore what pressures society and family were placing on me. I booked a one-way ticket to Europe, packed a suitcase, and set off to find the answers that I was looking for.

I wound up falling in love with how much travel was helping and healing me that I spent over a ten years traveling on and off to over 84 countries by the age of 31.

This was the catalyst to creating my dream travel coaching business.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am developing programs for corporate wellness, business travelers, and travel agent trainings centered around my signature Travel Coach Approach©. After years of research and reading studies, I learned how beneficial travel can be on our mental, physical, and overall wellbeing. Data such as how being outdoors in nature can lower stress levels, how learning new skills like navigation, a new language, or problem-solving can boost cognitive abilities, how sitting by the ocean and breathing in the salty sea air can reduce anxiety, or how meeting new people can deepen your emotional compassion and compassion for others. The majority of people love to travel but most are not travel experts or intuitive travelers. This means that people need to be educated, inspired, and empowered to have transformative experiences that either improve their wellbeing in some way or bring personal or professional desired results. People travel for personal, work, spiritual, emotional, and healing purposes. I am bringing more light and education to this.

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

Both of my businesses are unlike any other travel or wellness-related business. Not only is The Travel Coach Network not a travel agency but it also doesn’t follow the business model of a travel agency which heavily depends on bringing in other agents to teams. The Travel Coach Network is a global network of travel coaches and experts who connect with and support one another while discovering and developing a business that is true to their niche, experiences, and expertise. It is also home to the world’s first ICF accredited certification program for travel coaches which helps passionate travelers figure out what kind of travel business they want to have by also focusing on the business aspect. It’s common to join an online community or program and be one in the masses but, not at The Travel Coach Network. It is part of my mission to make sure that my members feel cared for and supported throughout their business journey.

As for my Wellness Travel Coaching and Consulting business, I aim to redefine travel wellbeing. Unlike other companies which focus solely on spas, gyms, healthy meal options, comfy beds in hotels, yoga sessions, and meditation apps, I educate on the proven wellness benefits of travel and experiences to improve overall wellbeing and work performance.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

Of course. This happened with both of my businesses but first, I must share when this happened long before my businesses. When I graduated from university with a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management, I felt the pressure that almost every college graduate feels which is to now find a good-paying job and climb the corporate ladder. That was the “right” thing to do.

Instead, I knew that I had so much more to learn in life at the age of 22 so I decided to travel the world. People told me that my lifestyle wasn’t sustainable and that I needed to come back home, settle down, and find a “real” job. I knew that I had control over my own life path and that I could make anything happen if I tried hard enough. So I did.

Throughout my journey around the globe, I still struggled with finding what my career path was. What could I do with my travel experiences that was authentic to me? I was told that I must be either a travel agent, a travel manager, get paid to travel for business, or work as a digital nomad as a freelancer or a blogger. I believed that there was more to a travel job than those.

When I began my travel coaching business, I couldn’t tell you know many times I was told, and still sometimes am, that I don’t mean a travel coach but rather a travel agent. I had others telling me what my title and business was. This is because travel coaching is a newer concept within the travel industry but it is quickly booming. I have had many people tell me that travel coaching “isn’t a thing” and that you can’t make money from it but, I was determined to prove them wrong.

This also rolls over into my wellness travel coaching for business travel and corporate wellness. When I began a few years ago, I was told that it’s nearly impossible to change travel policies or infiltrate the corporate wellness scene with my more holistic approach to wellness travel. Again, I was determined to prove people wrong. Little did I know that wellness would be sprung to the forefront of almost all industries after 2020 and new doors for my business would open.

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

I proved people wrong in many ways. First, I managed to travel solo to over 84 countries without ever going broke or depending on others for money. I then built a global network of travel coaches and designed an accredited certification program. For my wellness travel coaching for business travel and corporate wellness, I have attracted companies all around the world to my unique wellness travel approach and was even invited by a global business travel organization onto their risk committee to help reshape the definition of wellbeing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My very first mentor was David Meltzer. He has been my mentor even until today. I would not have been able to think so far out of my own box or comfort zone if it weren’t for his guidance and mentorship. I began working with Dave when I was still hopping around the globe as a backpacker struggling to find decent internet connection in South America. Dave taught me so much about the type of human that I want to be in my business, how to ask for help, and how to “be more interested than interesting”, which is something that he always says. It would have taken me years to get to the mindset and business direction that I have now if it weren’t for his support.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

Honestly, I think my determination and resiliency came from my mom. I grew up as an only child to a single mom who always supported and encouraged every goal and dream that I had. She instilled in me that I could do anything that I set my mind to and helped me build my confidence.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

Seek mentors — Find mentors even if they’re not in the same field as you are or want to be in. Find people who you find yourself watching videos of, listening to, relating to, reading about, admire, and aspire to do something similar and reach out. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or words of advice. Seek examples — Other than mentors, find people who have paved paths in your industry and connect with them. Social media is a powerful tool and you would be surprised on how generous people are with their time. Finding examples that show that anything can be accomplished and learning from those people will help build the confidence and support system that you need. Believe in yourself — Nobody is going to believe in you more than yourself. It doesn’t matter what idea you come up with, if you don’t believe whole-heartedly in it, your journey will be rough and outside noise and opinions will eventually get to you. Work on building your confidence and finding a mental health balance so you can stay focused and thrive. Keep on going — You are going to face times when you simply just want to give up. When that happens, just keep going. Every day is a rollercoaster, especially when your idea is brand new or you’re doing it alone. Expect and accept failure and plan to keep on going. Do research — I always encourage people to do research by paying attention to current conversations, articles, webinars, content, forums, and studies. Doing research on your topic or something relatable can help you build pillars of strength to your ideas and concept. Think outside of the box when it comes to research, you don’t know what might inspire you or be related to your mission.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

I love to empower people by telling them that they can do anything if they believe enough in it because it is so true. Anything is possible in this day and age with the diverse mindsets, social media, technology, and examples set by other entrepreneurs. Nobody is going to do the work for you. You must put in the time and effort wish a dash of self-confidence and perseverance and you will thrive in one way or another.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A part of my mission is to grow a movement in my Thrive Through Travel Initiative. This movement is about the acknowledgment that travel has a powerful impact to improve the mind, body, soul, and work-life. My goal for this movement is to inspire people to share how travel has impacted their lives and why they turn to travel for their own unique reasons as well as encourage companies to take travel off of the back burner and move it to the forefront for thriving in wellness and in the workplace.

Can our readers follow you on social media?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaharaRoseTheTravelCoach

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sahararosethetravelcoach/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sahara-rose-de-vore-4b8bb394/

Website: https://thetravelcoachnetwork.com/

Thank you for these great stories. We wish you only continued success!