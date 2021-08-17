Sahand Rostami of Sante: “Creating strong habits are essential to success”

Creating strong habits are essential to success. We all go through phases of high motivation as well as low motivation phases. When you’re motivated, everything will be rolling for you and you will be hitting your stride. But what happens when you aren’t motivated? When you have strong habits, it is engrained in you. It doesn’t matter whether you’re motivated or not, when the habits are there, you will do it.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sahand Rostami.

Growing up as an overweight teenager with poor eating habits, Sahand has faced trials and tribulations along the way. At age 16, he decided that he had enough and sought to change his lifestyle, losing over 40lbs in the process. It was at this point that Sahand started as a group fitness instructor teaching Les Mills classes. Sahand realized shortly after starting that he wanted to become a certified personal trainer so that he could help people achieve their individual health & fitness goals.

After a few years of personal training, Sahand noticed that nagging injuries were getting in the way of clients doing the activities that they enjoy. At that point, he decided to expand my practice to address and prevent injuries so that he could better serve my clientele.

Sahand’s specialties include Active Release Technique®, NeuroKinetic Therapy®, corrective exercise, and sports performance as well as many others. As a movement & performance specialist, Sahand’s goal is to provide my clients with a safe and effective way to exercise, reduce pain and achieve their desired goals.

Over the years Sahand has participated in many athletic events including various styles of martial arts and has even competed in collegiate track and field in the 400m & 4x400m relay. In Sahand’s free time he loves being active, expanding his education and spending time with his wife Nadia and daughter Gemma.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am a first generation immigrant who came to this country when I was 4 years old. I didn’t know how to speak any English when I arrived. I had to work at learning how to speak the language as well as becoming a good reader and writer. Through hard work, I realized anything is possible. I was a first generation college student in my family as well as the first person in my family to own my own business. I first hand got to experience what it was like going from a “foreigner” to someone living out the American Dream and running their own business while following their passion. There aren’t too many other places in the world where you get to choose what you want to do and to actually see it through. That’s why I love this country so much.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I did not always have an active & healthy lifestyle. I Grew up as an overweight teenager with poor eating habits, I didn’t have a lot of friends and would constantly turn towards junk food to cope with my issues. At age 16, I decided that I had enough and that this wasn’t the way I wanted to live my life. Little did I know that I was beginning to embark on a lifelong journey. I walked into a boutique group training studio called The House Fitness where I met some incredibly generous and kindhearted souls. Everyone from the owner, the manager to each instructor always encouraged me and helped me every step of the way. I ended up losing over 40lbs in the process. After losing the weight, my confidence rose and I was not finding myself turning to junk food as a coping mechanism. I decided to challenge myself even further by doing Varsity Track & Field my senior year of high school. This also led me to do a season of Track & Field at San Diego Mesa College where I ran the 400m and the 4x400m relay. It was at this point, I started as a group fitness instructor teaching Les Mills classes at The House Fitness. I realized shortly after starting that I wanted to become a certified personal trainer so that I could help people achieve their individual health & fitness goals. I wanted to help & encourage others reach their goals the way people helped me reach mine.

I began personal training at the age of 20 while I was in school to get my degree in mechanical engineering. After a few years of personal training, I noticed that nagging injuries were getting in the way of clients doing the activities that they enjoy. At this point, I decided to expand my practice to address and prevent injuries so that I could better serve my clientele. I started expanding my knowledge about corrective exercise and took NeuroKinetic Therapy® courses-a neuromuscular diagnostic tool that would help determine the root cause of a dysfunctional movement pattern that was stored in the brain.

I had originally thought that I would be a personal trainer while I got through college getting my engineering degree, but by my senior year at San Diego State University, I had a successful full-time personal training business. Working full time while studying engineering full time was very demanding, however the passion I had for helping people reach their fitness goals and get out of pain would always fuel me, After I graduated I made the decision to continue pursuing my passion for personal training and manual therapy and have not looked back since.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I met my wife Nadia right when I started my personal training career. I had just started working the training floor cleaning up equipment and stocking up towels and talking to members. I only had about 3 clients. Nadia always believed in me and thought I could be the best at whatever I did. She always encourages me when I get down on myself. She always pushes me to take risks in both life and business. She’s my #1 fan and if not for her, I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish even half of the things I have.

Several years later, I remember one night during my senior year of mechanical engineering school we were having a discussion in the living room. I told her how going from running my own business where I’m on my feet being active to being a corporate employee sitting all day would be miserable for me. I thought of the lack of freedom I would have to not be able to cut out of work and come spend time with my future kids. One of the biggest things that is most important to me in my life is to be around to watch my kids’ games, events etc. and to spend all the time I wanted with my family. My biggest worry was about being able to provide for our family. I thought the “responsible grown up” thing to do was to take the safe job. After that conversation, Nadia told me that I should keep pursuing my passion and that by doing that, everything will work out. So far, she hasn’t been wrong. If not for her, I’m probably sitting at a desk looking at CAD files and structural analysis calculations.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I overslept once for an early morning appointment. I woke up absolutely frantic and could not believe that my alarm didn’t go off. Bad hair and all, I rushed over to work and got there by the time the appointment was supposed to end LOL. I apologized and made no excuses. I simply overslept. I was scared that my client was going to fire me right there and then. He was super cool about it. I think he appreciated the sincerity, honesty and that fact that I didn’t try to make an excuse. That moment was a great learning experience for me. You’re human and you’ll make mistakes. No one should expect you to be perfect. If you take responsibility and own up to your mistakes, it will typically go over well.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

I would tell a young person to be a sponge. Seek as much knowledge and education you possibly can. The more you learn, the more you realize what you don’t know. Don’t be afraid to ask questions to people who know more than you. I learned so much from kind hearted people who would share their advice, knowledge and experiences with me. You will never get to a point in your career where you think you know enough. If you have a mentality that you know “enough,” that complacency will be a dagger in your potential growth.

Most importantly though, “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care” ― Theodore Roosevelt. You can have all the answers to your client’s dilemmas, it won’t matter one bit if they don’t feel that you truly care about them. When you don’t have the answer to it, be honest with them. Refer out, or tell them you will find the answer by their next appointment. People will always respect you for what you know and can do, but they may even respect you more for acknowledging what you don’t know. Nobody likes a know-it-all.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that made the biggest impact on me was The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. It was my favorite book in high school. The theme about manifesting your dreams and making them a reality was such a moving message for me. Everyone dreams, but in that book you also got to see the actions that went behind making a dream a reality. It’s an important reminder to me that no dream is too big when you’re ready to put action behind it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

There are so many to choose from. The quote I most often tell myself is “you can’t pour from an empty cup.” It’s a reminder to myself that in order to help others the most effective way that I have to first take care of myself and not neglect my own needs. When you neglect yourself you can only do so much for others.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently I am weeks away from opening up a brand new state of the art Wellness & Personal Training studio. Our studio will offer wellness services such as manual therapy, pain relief, injury rehabilitation, massage therapy, and much more as well as personal training. I wanted to create a one stop shop solution for those who are looking to correct stubborn aches and pains, treat themselves to relaxation as well as improving their strength and conditioning. Our goal is to help everyone create the best versions of themselves. I have no doubt that with the incredible collection of services and offerings from such an amazing team that we will be the best place in San Diego for helping people look and feel their absolute best!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating strong habits are essential to success. We all go through phases of high motivation as well as low motivation phases. When you’re motivated, everything will be rolling for you and you will be hitting your stride. But what happens when you aren’t motivated? When you have strong habits, it is engrained in you. It doesn’t matter whether you’re motivated or not, when the habits are there, you will do it.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits are what keep me consistently going every day, every week and every year. An important habit that has helped me along my journey has been to always do an activity I love on a weekly basis. I usually do this activity towards the end of the week so I have something to look forward to. This is so important to keep me from burning out. This has always kept me going. Work hard, play harder!

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

I’m a firm believer that it takes 21 days to create or break a habit. Those first 21 days can be tough, but it gets easier. If you can get through 3 weeks, you have a very good chance of creating or breaking a habit.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

I cannot emphasis how important it is to do these three things well for optimal wellness, performance and focus:

Adequate sleep — your body will run most efficiently if you are getting a proper length and quality of sleep. Drinking water — your body is made up of mostly water. Your brain is about 73% of water. So in order to perform and focus well, you’ve got to be well hydrated! Eat a very minimal amount of processed foods — the extra energy it takes for your body to break down processed foods will bog you down. This is when you get the brain fog and the drowsiness mid-day. If you eat more natural, whole foods those feelings typically go away.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Sleep — sleep in a dark and cool room. Try to put your phone away and the TV off at least 1 hour before bed. Do not consume caffeine late in the day. It throws off your entire circadian rhythm.

Water — the minimum amount of water you should be consuming is half of your body weight in OZ. If you weigh 200lbs you should be drinking at least 100 OZ of water. That number goes up when you exercise and are staying active. Try to drink 50–60% of your daily intake of water before noon. That way you start to taper down as you get into the evening time. If you drink too much water at night time you will find yourself running to the bathroom in the middle of the night, which then disrupts your sleep.

Processed foods — The best rule of thumb is this: The less ingredients on the food label the better. Animal proteins such as chicken, beef, fish, eggs as well as fruits, veggies and nuts are options that you can’t go wrong with!

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

If you can do the things that were stated above from doing activities that you enjoy, to sleeping and eating well, it is relatively easy to achieve a state of flow. When all of those things are in alignment with each other, you will feel pretty darn close to unstoppable.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement for the world, it would be about kindness. The world would be such a better place if everyone took an extra moment to be a little kinder to each other. You really have no idea what people around you are going through. There have been times in my life when I was down and a stranger’s small act of kindness gave me the smile I needed to get through the day. If you’re in a great place in life you should pay it forward. I know people have done it for me and I’ve done it for those who I could help. You will never regret an act of kindness.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

As a kid who was mocked and doubted over and over again, Tom Brady was my idol. I’ve watched him play since I was 9 years old. He showed me that people’s opinions don’t define you. It’s what you do that defines you. He’s overcome adversity and doubt over and over again. He showed me that with hard work anything is possible. It’s so amazing that I get to watch him play as an adult. Most kids’ childhood sports hero isn’t playing by the time they grow up. It would mean so much to be able to thank him in person for giving me an example to look up to and to push me forward on the tough days.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

