Sage advice from our elders

Affirming Affirmations: Encouraging quotes from senior citizens to inspire you to live out loud

Book Review

I was asked to review the book and given a review copy. While this is a book of affirmations, I am giving it a stellar review because of the wonderful heartwarming stories of the seniors (of which I now find myself one).

I found the photos and related text of their advice and personal affirmations to be encouraging in a society we are now living in faced with chaos, death, and human suffering. As I was reading I noted a common theme was their love of family, community, and humanity. They shared their visions of faith, beliefs, and dreams. Not one story mentioned work, career, or performance — no one mentioned employment, unemployment or self-employment.

The book is a simple reminder that as we grow older and legacy becomes more important, it is people that will matter more than things. The seniors cited in this book are wise and worth a visit.

My favorite quote is by Mr. Curtis Kirk, age 88:

Do things that make you happy.

The smile on his face lets us know that he lives by his own words