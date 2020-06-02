Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Sage advice from our elders

The stories are authentic reminders of what life is and ought to be

By

Affirming Affirmations: Encouraging quotes from senior citizens to inspire you to live out loud

Book Review

I was asked to review the book and given a review copy.  While this is a book of affirmations, I am giving it a stellar review because of the wonderful heartwarming stories of the seniors (of which I now find myself one). 

I found the photos and related text of their advice and personal affirmations to be encouraging in a society we are now living in faced with chaos, death, and human suffering.   As I was reading I noted a common theme was their love of family, community, and humanity.  They shared their visions of faith, beliefs, and dreams.  Not one story mentioned work, career, or performance — no one mentioned employment, unemployment or self-employment.

  The book is a simple reminder that as we grow older and legacy becomes more important, it is people that will matter more than things.  The seniors cited in this book are wise and worth a visit.

My favorite quote is by Mr. Curtis Kirk, age 88:

Do things that make you happy.

The smile on his face lets us know that he lives by his own words

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO of Maplewood Senior Living & Inspīr”, With Gregory D. Smith

by Carly Martinetti
Community//

The Stories of A Lost World

by Uma Girish
Community//

Growing the Elder Tree

by Justin Schein

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.