SAGAR BHARDWAJ’S STORY AND THE MEANING BEHIND HIS MUSIC

Sagar Bhardwaj is getting used to living through a pandemic. However, if you know Sagar at all, you know that the current stakes of our world today do not get him down. He starts every day at nine in the morning and heads straight to the studio. Sagar Bhardwaj claims he produces song after song, pushing more and more music out into his ever-growing pile of projects. The focus and determination that he has keeps his mind right, and he continues to produce music during these times in an effort to show his dedication to his work

As we all learn to cope with the world we are faced with today, it’s important to look after ourselves and each other. Sagar is no stranger to this; his music is aimed toward becoming one and supporting others. His lyrics don’t follow a dark tone, but rather a commutative one. Bhardwaj says that listening to his work while feeling down is the best time to do so, as it will snap one right about their sad mood.

Music is life

Sagar is a budding music artist from Gurgaon, Haryana. Born in Haryana, Sagar was captivated by music from a very young age. He pursued BBA but the love of music never left his heart and soon after completion of his BBA he entered into the music Industry, He has always aspired to do big in Bollywood music and he wishes that in the future he became a very loved music personality. Apart from being a musician and singer, he is also an actor. His music streams on all giant music platforms. He has earned respect and fame in his domain. His growth in the industry is very inspiring for others