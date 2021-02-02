Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

SAGAR BHARDWAJ’S STORY AND THE MEANING BEHIND HIS MUSIC

Meet Sagar Bhardwaj's story and the meaning behind his music

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Sagar Bhardwaj is getting used to living through a pandemic. However, if you know Sagar at all, you know that the current stakes of our world today do not get him down. He starts every day at nine in the morning and heads straight to the studio. Sagar Bhardwaj claims he produces song after song, pushing more and more music out into his ever-growing pile of projects. The focus and determination that he has keeps his mind right, and he continues to produce music during these times in an effort to show his dedication to his work

As we all learn to cope with the world we are faced with today, it’s important to look after ourselves and each other. Sagar is no stranger to this; his music is aimed toward becoming one and supporting others. His lyrics don’t follow a dark tone, but rather a commutative one. Bhardwaj says that listening to his work while feeling down is the best time to do so, as it will snap one right about their sad mood.

Music is life

Sagar is a budding music artist from Gurgaon, Haryana. Born in Haryana, Sagar was captivated by music from a very young age. He pursued BBA but the love of music never left his heart and soon after completion of his BBA he entered into the music Industry, He has always aspired to do big in Bollywood music and he wishes that in the future he became a very loved music personality. Apart from being a musician and singer, he is also an actor. His music streams on all giant music platforms. He has earned respect and fame in his domain. His growth in the industry is very inspiring for others

    Inaya Rao, Editor Jelly143 at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    DIVINE-by-mohit-bansal-chandigarh
    Community//

    The Inspiring Story Of A Man Who Never Lost Hope

    by Mohit Bansal Chandigarh
    Community//

    Otto Botté: “Less is more”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Rising Music Star Dylan Owen: “The more we’re willing to put our real selves and real stories out there in the world, the sooner we’ll become the best versions of ourselves; My mission is to inspire openness in people”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.