Safraz S. Sears of Reframe: “Treating “customer trust and security” with high importance”

Safraz S. Sears, co-founder and CTO of Reframe, is a full-stack engineer who has worked with a wide range of clients, from startups to large enterprises, and has led the development of complex technological solutions for nearly a decade.

His intelligence and passion led him, and co-founder and CEO of Reframe, Jeffrey L. Bowman, to the creation of their own SaaS platform to help corporate America digitalize the modern workplace and close the cultural gap, by building more inclusive employee and customer experiences through their successful proprietary design; validated by F1K companies.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My indulgence in programming and building stuff using code started from my interest in how computer software works at the age of 14, and understanding what was happening behind the scenes when we used a personal computer software: How does it all come together? I began to understand the principles of inputs and outputs, which led to a series of self-learning around programming. Once I realized that there was a way for me to build my own piece of software where I would determine the inputs and the outputs, I was hooked on the idea!

I began experimenting with Visual Basic, which was my first platform for programming, following tutorials to build simple pieces of software such as a calculator. From there, I began to go beyond the tutorials and understand the core principles, such as the language itself. After spending some time working with Visual Basic, I decided to teach myself HTML and CSS with the goal of being able to build websites, and this is really where my career kicked off. After I self-taught myself HTML and CSS, my career officially began as a front-end developer. After gaining some mastery in that area of web development, I began to venture into back-end development, with my first language being PHP. With my new found back-end development knowledge and mastery in PHP, I took this a step further by familiarizing myself with the MVC Model, and that’s really when I began to transition to full-stack. I had both the front-end and the back-end capabilities to call myself a full-stack, and began undertaking custom solutions, much smaller projects than the ones I undertake today. But as my mastery in the area of full-stack grew, I began to work on larger projects, and began to go beyond just programming, but also into DevOps, project management, and team leadership.

To finally point my career in the direction that I was looking for, which was to build custom web-based solutions for my clients end-to-end, I decided to familiarize myself with cloud computing and cloud architecture on Amazon Web Services. Today, with my self-acquired skill-set and experiences, I am able to execute large projects from conception to launch, to support a large user-base as well as mission critical requirements. This is the main reason I broke into the SaaS and e-commerce spaces, as I’ve gathered all of the necessary skills to build and launch something big!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Back in 2015, Jeffrey and I were able to validate our business’ service offerings through the work that we’ve done with brands such as Verizon, Wyndham, Prudential, Molson Coors, and United Airlines. There was a true passion for what we did. Our clients loved our work.

In a nutshell, our service offering was to develop a strategy for our customers that would help them build more inclusive employee and customer experiences, using our proprietary employee and customer experience design. However, we kept finding that many of our customers were lacking the necessary system-readiness to be able to scale our strategy solution throughout their entire organization — this was our “a-ha moment.”

Jeffrey and I huddled based on this feedback from our customers, and our narrative was, “Let’s build a software solution to solve for the systems aspect of delivering our designed strategy across an organization, essentially a software solution that would become a delivery mechanism for the strategy, that can be used by organizations who might not be prepared with regards to systems.”

It was at this point in 2018 that we put our heads down and we began the conception of the Reframe People Leaders Platform. The strategy was designed by us, and as such, we were in the best position to develop the necessary systems approach to delivering that strategy across an organization. The feedback has been great since we released our web-based version of the platform.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

In 2015, Jeffrey and I began a soft pivot of Reframe beyond our services offering, into the software space, by building a very early version of our platform through a partnership with a customer. There were many investments that went into building that product, including time and capital. For various reasons, the plug was pulled on the build of the platform, and we reverted to focusing on the services side of our business.

At the time, the conditions simply weren’t right for us to undertake our pivot to software. However, to Jeffrey and me, the pain point that our customers experienced with scaling our design across their organization still existed, and we remained adamant that we were best suited to build the right platform to solve this pain point. Jeffrey and I have never considered giving up on our business’ software pivot, as it was crystal clear to us that we needed to build this platform, pivoting the business into the software space, as the next step for our business. So, in a sense, it was our passion that gave us the drive to pick up the pieces and keep moving.

Fast forward to 2018, we established the correct conditions over the past two years, and began undertaking the build of the very first released version of the Reframe People Leaders Platform.

I really would say for us it was the passion, but importantly as well, the data. The existence of the pain point was clear, and we saw that opportunity, so we were determined to build this product, regardless of hiccups along the way.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Through our resilience and determination to build and get our platform into the hands of users, we were able to build and release the first version of our platform, which has allowed us to acquire multiple large enterprise customers coming in with a large user base.

Furthermore, through our acquired revenue, we have been able to establish a large team of well-experienced project managers, designers, and engineers dedicated to the build of our cross-platform product, which will become available in September 2021.

We are consistently focused on improving our product through user feedback, and our resilience has given us a clear path to building solutions that deliver true value to our customers.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Many engineers can relate to spending hours trying to get their code to run correctly, when the issue is actually very small and just overlooked. As much as I was frustrated at the time, I got a good laugh out of it afterward and learned an important lesson: “If you’ve been spinning your wheels for some time and still can’t find the solution, it might be time to step away for a break.”

After a long day of laying down code, leading into a long night, I wanted to get the final piece of my new PHP class completed before I closed off for the night. “But wait, it’s throwing an error, and though I’m not getting the expected result, I still don’t see the issue,” I thought to myself.

I never did find the issue that night. However, as soon as I opened up my IDE in the morning, there it was, an ‘===’ operator instead of an ‘==’ operator in one of my conditionals.

Now, operators are core to learning any programming language, and I am certainly embarrassed that I even used the wrong operator to begin with. But we’ve all been there, and I am glad I had that experience to begin with, as it taught me a very powerful strategy to prevent spinning my wheels on a problem, stepping away for a break. It works every time.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At Reframe, our “secret sauce” is our proprietary employee and customer experiences design.

Since the conception of Reframe, this has been our service offering, and it is validated by the work that we’ve done with our F1K customers. Through our design, we deliver a “change and personalization” strategy to our customers, which is then implemented throughout their organization.

There are many platforms in this space specifically focused on the employee experience, which provides an organization with the system needed to drive change and personalization in your organization.

However, what makes Reframe stand out from the crowd is that we are able to deliver to our customer a strategy as part of our design, as well as the system component for scaling that strategy across their entire organization.

Reframe provides its customers with an end-to-end offering for solving change and personalization from onboarding to exit, known as the “messy middle.” There is no need for our customers to fill in the blanks; we deliver a strategy and deliver the necessary system for scaling that strategy across their organization.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

When it comes to burnout, it all boils down to time management — that is the key. As engineers, we are typically a “heads-down” breed working through a backlog of tickets that have been assigned to us, in a queue. However, when you eventually transition beyond being just an engineer and into being a founder, things certainly become a bit more hectic, beyond what you are accustomed to through your typical DevOps flow of your day.

There will be meetings, pitches, demos, and so many other aspects of managing a startup that will take your focus away from doing what you’ve built your career on, building stuff. In my scenario, I worked a full-time job, while building the very first iteration of the Reframe People Leaders Platform outside of my full-time hours, and simultaneously conducting demos and pitches for new business.

You will find that distractions will become imminent, and the only true way to ensure that you remain productive and actually be able to execute your to-do list for the day, is to put a lot of focus on managing your time. I lived by my calendar, planning the next day during the evenings by identifying meetings, pitches and so forth on my calendar, and blocking off available time to actually do my “heads-down” work, such as working on the product itself. Once my calendar is planned for the day, I stay within the lines and maximize the usage of every 30 minutes within my working day. Typically, we look at our time as blocks of hours, but I prefer to view my time as blocks of 30 minutes, as we can actually get a lot done with 30 minutes heads down.

It will sometimes feel unmanageable, and things will become overdue, but making a habit of living by your calendar will make it easier and easier over time, to actually manage everything that is happening on a daily basis. This was a challenge that I had to overcome, and it took time to nail time management, but once I established the right process and made a habit of it, I was much more productive, without the burnout.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

When starting a business, support from those close to you certainly plays a crucial role as startups do not come without its ups and downs, which are inevitable. My immediate supporters would be my parents and my brother; they provide me with the motivation that I sometimes need to keep pushing and moving forward. Their motivational conversations certainly go a far way in getting my mind back on track if it ever strays to the negative side of things, and as much as we might not realize it, those simple conversations can be a refresher for your state of mind, and can make the difference between pushing forward and throwing in the towel.

I certainly cannot forget to mention my co-founder, Jeffrey, who has served as a mentor to me given his experience in life and business. Jeffrey constantly shares his knowledge with me and motivates me to keep going when times get tough, which happens often when you’re in the startup space. In fact, we motivate each other, and this should certainly be a practice between co-founders — you must keep each other focused and driven.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

At the moment we are preparing for the re-opening, with our cross-platform build of our newer product, and the onboarding of 6,000 users in the fall.

Keep in mind, we are an enterprise SaaS platform — our community is made up of our customers. To begin with, we acquired user feedback to validate our design and approach, from which we then conceived an actual product that solves for a pain point that these users were experiencing, and finally, we kept our users involved in every step of the process and valued their involvement.

I myself have been a founding member/user to other SaaS platforms out there, and the inclusion that I experienced with regards to being able to provide my personalized feedback and having it matter, made me loyal to that product. So, it is important to involve users from the very beginning, and value their feedback during the conception of your product all the way up to your launch.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

Our monetization model is charging a monthly or annual subscription fee per seat/user. When we onboard an organization into the Reframe People Leaders Platform, they are charged on a subscription basis for each seat/user that is within their workspace on our platform. We wanted to keep our monetization model very simple and in line with what you can currently find on SaaS business in our space, such as Slack.

We’ve explored other options to our monetization model such as usage-based fees since our platform uses usage-based services that add to our operating cost per user. However, we really wanted to stick to flat pricing, so our approach was to identify the bottom and top of what we can expect for those usage-based fees per user, and establish an appropriate cost to service on a user/seat basis, resulting in an appropriate flat cost that would cover the operating cost of a seat/user within a certain range of usage which we identified.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Navigating choosing your technology stack: When building an app, specifically for a SaaS business, you might spend some time scratching your head on trying to identify what the best technology stack to use is. I can tell you that there is no right technology stack. There are a lot of factors that go into choosing your technology stack. Of course, you want to ensure that you are working with industry standard and well-maintained stacks, but that only narrows the search down so far.

To begin with, if you are a technical founder, I would say that it is most important for you to be familiar with the technology stack that you choose to build your product on top of; it helps tremendously for you to understand the ins and outs of the technology that goes into your product. Secondly, cost certainly plays a factor — the cost for talent varies tremendously between technology stacks. Depending on where you are in your journey, you might be looking to get into market quickly with limited capital, in which case a mature technology stack with cheaper talent might be your best bet for hitting that milestone, which will open up doors allowing you to revisit your technology stack as you grow and have more capital at your disposal.

In the case of the Reframe People Leaders Platform, I was the primary engineer on the product, so I decided to work with the stack that I was most familiar with. That allowed us to gain traction, and move to a more robust technology stack as we now had the available capital, so sometimes it would come down to starting with a stack and then making a bridge to another. But, don’t get hung up on this process. Do the necessary discovery, lock in your approach, and keep moving to market. That will allow you to get your product in the hands of users sooner rather than later, which will be crucial to building the best product you can, which brings me to my second point.

Don’t delay getting your product into the hands of users: Regardless of how much time and resources have been poured into your product’s development, your best version of your product will be a result of collective feedback from your early adopters. Once you’ve built a product that works and delivers on your value prop, even if it can be considered a “minimum viable product.” Your next best step is to get that product into the hands of users and provide a streamlined approach for harnessing feedback from those users.

At the end of the day, your users need to see the value in the product and enjoy the user experience, so the sooner you can begin harnessing feedback, the sooner you can begin iterating on your product to build the best possible version of that product. We used this specific approach with the Reframe People Leaders Platform, and the feedback that we received helped us tremendously with evolving the product.

Project management is key: Once you are off to the races and have moved from conception to execution, there will be a lot of moving parts, and you will certainly be managing a team of multiple engineers. It is important to establish roles and workstreams, and establish a project roadmap that outlines every aspect of the product’s development. It becomes very easy to blow through your timeline and miss spots when there is no visibility.

So, before you begin laying down the executional work, spend some time planning, and it will certainly provide you with peace of mind as you would have a bird’s-eye view of your product’s development at any given time.

Treating “customer trust and security” with high importance: Today, privacy means everything to consumers across the globe. As a SaaS, you will absolutely need to demonstrate that you place an emphasis on security and value your customers’ trust. Furthermore, this needs to go beyond just demonstrating your commitment, but rather ensuring that it is embedded in every member of your team. Gaining and retaining your customers’ trust should be at the top of your mind at all times.

This is an often-overlooked area, which once approached correctly, will play a huge role in your business’ growth and overall success. Once you are ready to take your product to market, it is a good idea to ensure that you are PCI compliant, GDPR/CCPA compliant, ADA compliant, and complete a SOC2 audit and certification. These are elements that larger customers will vet closely before considering working with you as a vendor.

Pricing your product appropriately: Your starting basis for your pricing begins by looking at the pricing for other vendors in the same space. However, you need to establish a cost-to-service for each user on your product, as this becomes your overhead for each user, which is primarily applicable in the SaaS per-user model. With that number established, it then becomes easier to find the correct price point for your product, as well as identifying key metrics such as your margin per user.

There is absolutely no need to underprice your product in comparison to your competitors or other vendors. And, this should also be an area to welcome feedback from your customers and users, to be able to identify whether or not you are appropriately priced and what adjustments might be needed. Namely, your pricing should be finalized before undertaking your growth and marketing efforts.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s an interesting question. I’ve always viewed technology, specifically programming, as a means to a solution to many problems; however, the biggest problem I see in the world today is world hunger and poverty. We have made many accomplishments in solving this problem through the use of technology across the board. I’ve certainly done work with nonprofits that specifically support fighting this issue.

Today, technology is extremely powerful, and I would urge anyone to use their knowledge towards a cause such as this. I do expect in the future to become part of a larger movement where my experience can be used as a valuable contribution towards such movement, or even spearheading that movement myself. Technology is beautiful and endless, and is more powerful than many realize. We should continue to use that power for a greater good.

