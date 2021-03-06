Safety First: Communicating Appropriate Behavioural Boundaries at Point of Inpatient Admission

The Problem

Working in behavioural health care is immensely rewarding butt also can be challenging, not least because of patients who challenge boundaries. In practice, these boundary pushing patients disrupt the stabilisation or recovery efforts of other patients, often putting the safety of other patients and staff members at risk. Verbal abuse towards other patients or staff members is one example of such behaviour; threats of harm and angry outbursts are another; and bodily aggression and property damage (e.g., punching someone, ripping the wallpaper, kicking the wall) are yet another example of boundary pushing that could not be farther from what patients in crisis need.

So, what are we doing to prevent these behavioural incidents and ensure everyone’s safety? Many variations of ‘behavioural emergency response team’ exist and are a potentially effective team effort to prevent further escalation, but they are reactive rather than preventive; crisis prevention/intervention training of staff members is helpful but is not the most proactive approach, and it takes consistent, regular practice for training like this to be of use in unexpected real-life crisis situations. Further, many facilities’ current approach to setting boundaries and informing rules is more likely to invite resentment from patients due to inconsistency: each occurrence of boundary pushing serves as a sort of ‘ad hoc’ opportunity for staff to tell a patient that they should or should not be doing something, e.g., not entering another patient’s room, not to engage in inappropriate touching of another patient.

Interactions with patients indicate that they are often unaware of expected behavioural boundaries, as well as the consequences and effects of breaking those boundaries on (what should be) the therapeutic environment and other patients. Indeed, the current admission processes for new patients to inpatient psychiatric care facilities includes a patient interview, but communicating clear, expected behavioural boundaries is often not part of this process. As a result, there are no clearly set boundaries in the absence of a guideline for appropriate behaviour, and every time a behavioural incident occurs, staff members from all units mobilise in response to put out the fire.

Proposed Solution

Clearly communicating appropriate behavioural boundaries at the point of admission could well be a simple yet effective way to complement existing crisis intervention strategies. Specifically, informing a newly admitted patient of expected ‘rules’ of behaviour whilst on the unit during a routine intake interview, as well as checking for their understanding, could establish clear boundaries to help prevent behavioural outbursts that often undermine the best efforts of patients to overcome their current crises and improve their lives.

1. Based on the intake practice at other, similar healthcare settings (e.g., mental health, addiction, homeless health), a bullet point list of “house rules” can be brought into the interview room by staff on duty.

2. Rather than having the new patient read the list on their own at the time of interview, admitting staff clearly explains the rules to adhere to during the patient’s stay, the reasons or purposes of the rules, and expected consequences and the effects, e.g., disruption to other patients, triggers for further trauma for other patients.

3. Potential relevant ‘rules’ on the checklist might include:

“Patients are to treat other patients and staff members with respect: violence, aggression, or inappropriate language and behaviour will not be tolerated.”

“Patients are to stay out of other patients’ rooms at all times. Please respect the privacy of other patients and/or their roommates, and approach staff with any concerns or questions.”

“Patients are not to engage in inappropriate touching of another patient; this includes patting someone’s hair, putting arms around someone, and sneaking up on someone.”

4. Patient will be asked to express their understanding and agreement to respect the rules of the unit by signing the bottom of the checklist, and a copy of the list should be provided to the patient for their record and reference.

Implementation

The primary resource for implementing this solution is a 1- or 2-page bullet point checklist to be used during an intake interview with a new patient to inpatient psychiatric care facility. The specific rules to be included will be based on the most common triggers or reasons that lead to behavioural emergencies in the individual care facility, as identified in documentation such as incident report. Thus, managerial and supervisory support is needed to integrate the checklist into an existing admission process via access to records, analysis and use of relevant datasets, and the development of the checklist through collaboration with staff members. A team or committee of staff will compile and analyse feedback and other data relating to the number of incidents as well as staff and patient feedback, and routine and non-routine staff huddles and meetings can be a valuable resource to communicate the findings and achievements to all staff members.

Anticipated Outcomes/Impacts

A considerable number of behavioural interventions, incidents, and codes arise when rules, regardless of their nature, are enforced on patients, who express their frustration that they were unaware of the rules and are aggravated because they feel that the staff who enforce the rules are ‘targeting’ or picking on them. Proactively communicating the important rules of the unit to a patient when they first arrive has real potential not only to inform their awareness of expected behavioural boundaries during their hospitalisation, but also to minimise the patient’s feeling embarrassed or victimised when staff members try to enforce the rules. As a result, what could typically otherwise escalate to an emergent situation could be avoided, with a subsequent decrease in the frequency and number of codes and increased safety for patients, staff, and visitors.

Furthermore, this relatively low-cost initiative will hopefully inspire healthcare teams to recognise the value of proactive communication as a simple, humanistic solution to other workplace conflicts and dilemmas, then apply this principle more widely as part of day-to-day operation. Thus, enhanced overall quality of staff-patient interactions could well be another potential impact of this initiative.

Measurement

The impact of the initiative can be measured both qualitatively and quantitatively: staff feedback, especially from technicians and/or other staff who have the most extensive and consistent direct engagement with patients, can be used to identify any changes in the quality and pattern of staff-patient interactions; and the number of incidents and behavioural interventions, both those that led to codes and those that did not escalate to a crisis, can be analysed to evaluate the outcome(s) of the initiative. Likewise, nonverbal feedback from patients both during their stay and at the time of discharge, using methods such as a survey and a suggestion box, can be used to identify any changes in the overall patient experience and to evaluate the effects of the initiative.