Safehaven Of Bridges, Removing Troubles From Waters: Aretha Franklin #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Water is comforting! Water soothes! Yet, there are those moments when we feel the power, intensity, and rage of water! It’s why it should always be respected! Our every day walk through in life is similar to the water! Somehow, and sometime, life gets violent. We can’t help, but to see how it moves through those times. That’s just, life!

So, when you walk through those water storms, are you walking, alone? Do you have someone you can call on? Do you have someone helping you through the storm? Here we go again. It’s easy to have people, surrounding you when everything is alright! When things are good and gravy, it’s easy to have others by your side. Hmm. So, what happens when there are storms? What happens when your world is shifted, uprooted, and dissected? What happens next? Are those familiar faces still there?

One of the beauties for those troubled waters, is that they demonstrate, who is really in your corner? They quietly inform you of the authenticity, for those, currently near. Let’s keep it real! Troubled waters are not for the faint-hearted. Troubled waters are not for those unable to handle difficult situations. Troubled waters are meant for those, who can handle what is to come! We can’t pretend to look the other way, anymore, when it comes to those, whose words are, true! Finally! The truth is becoming more and more illuminating!

On a greater note, there are those, who have the ability to not only ride with you, but to sacrifice for you! That’s when you know such a person is Heaven–sent! When you find such a person, hold onto them! Hold onto them, and don’t let them go. A person, who is willing to lay down their lives for you is a rare, and blessed, treasure!

Back into that Black American elixir, known as Gospel music, we are presented with a song, of a classical hue! “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” So, how many water’s have you had to cross? How many times have you had to hold on, in the midst of those tumultuous times? Then, all you could do, was keep pushing on. Yet, fortunately, there was someone offering you assistance! Someone gave you a helping hand! Someone was there to assist you in that journey. You didn’t make it by yourself. When things happened to go sour, they managed to come there; at the right time! Interesting, isn’t? It’s called, the blessing of being favored!

The Queen continues to speak! No. She continues to, sing! Reminding us, consistently, just how blessed we are to have those strong roots! We are blessed to have been safeguarded by such persons, who valued our lives enough; while willing to lay down their own! Isn’t that a blessing?

While water can be harsh, there are bridges, which are strong! We can hear such a motto, all day long, through the voice of one notable dame! A voice, whIch removed any troubles to the very Soul!

Aretha Franklin