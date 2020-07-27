Safeguarding Your Mental Health While Keeping Up With Current Events

Keeping up with current events can affect an individual’s mental state. Some events are traumatizing and disturbing. Broadcasts focused on negativity instill fear in people. The negative news is associated with worries, anxiety, and sadness. Mental health is essential for everyone, and solutions are needed. Negative news affects attitudes. Resolutions need not be personal because media organizations must come together for the betterment of society.

Healthy Ways to Consume Current Events

Watching news is essential to every person. It keeps an individual connected to the world. However, if the report is triggering anxiety or depression, it is good to take a break. Stepping back doesn’t mean one is not liberal. It means one has to take care of themselves at that time. During the break, an individual can see wins amidst negative news such as violence. One can also be able to get sleep.

Sometimes people find themselves heavily invested in social media and televisions. Individuals feel the need to stay updated about what is happening even when it is detrimental to their health. But it is not necessary to stay connected every day. One can always catch up later after some mental relaxation. Studies state that people watching the news for more than four hours are likely to be depressed. Breaks help preserve a person’s physical and psychological health.

While it may be difficult to detach from the media, a person can plan and set limits. They can engage in other activities when they are not watching. Gaming and entertainment can be a good alternative. Parents and guardians should limit what kids watch, and the time to take. Sometimes one can ask another person to inform them of the news.

Solutions by News Organizations

Producers and newscasters play a vital role in the audience’s emotional health. Before reporting a particular set of news, it is critical to consider the emotional impact of the story. Avoiding ambiguous language to scare viewers is not advisable. The use of negative language can also affect the mental health of consumers. For example, “Terror crisis” creates fear than “Fighting terror,” which produces hope. It is essential to report facts but in an understandable way while focusing on solutions. Balancing news coverage, media companies can incorporate good news or stories.