Safeguarded In Masculine Love: Dennis Edwards #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackMusicMonth2021

They say you can understand a man’s character by what he does. Of course, there is also truth in it also being reflected in words. Words reveal the nature of abundance. The backing of such words, with commitment establishes a strong support cycle to their validity. For a man to say what he has said, and back it up, is one of the truest testimonies to his character. For a woman to be affirmed in this way, is truly a blessing.

Life can be hard. Life can be cruel. Furthermore, women need that extra support system; especially in a world, where life can be cruel. So, to have a good man “hold you down,” is more than a safehaven. It’s a restoration of the human Spirit. Sigh! At last, one’s prayers have been answered.

You have those songs, in the world of R&B, where a man has made it abundantly clear that he is here to alleviate a woman’s burdens! Furthermore, he is there to take care of every one of her needs. Love is an awakening to the fruitfulness of a woman’s productivity. In fact, she doesn’t have to go through life fighting so many battles. She is permitted to rest in her femininity; all the while, immersing herself in Universal aesthetics.

So, we have the song, “Don’t Look Any Further.” The very title, itself, presents the image of a man, who is a protector, caretaker, and lover. He is the entire package. In fact, he has presented himself, as a bearer of numerous gifts. There is the gift of spiritual wellness, financial stability, comforter, and others. There is also the way of moving through different manners of connecting as a person’s complement. In fact, they are the perfect match. It goes along with the saying, a match made in Heaven. For, when a person has found their Universal complement, they are truly aligned with a particular journey on Earth. One person has one role. The other has another.

What is also pleasurable about the song is how it creates a groovey beat, with a delicate (and soothing) message. For a woman to have the protection, which is needed in this world, is a groovey fashion. It’s a pleasant experience. Any sane woman would concur.

When examining the current status and conversations happening in Black American spaces, it is a given that Black American women have been portrayed as “not in need” of protection. Imagery of the “strong, Black woman,” has been posted throughout the media. It’s toxic. It’s ugly. Furthermore, it is an assault to the femininity of Black American mothers and maidens. Having a song, which counters such imagery are oceans of fresh air.

Therefore, let’s groove right into the stillness of, love! Let’s move into the most tranquil of nights. Let him be your secret keeper and promise bearer, Dearest Lady. You don’t have to venture passed the horizons to discover what’s in store. Sometimes, the treasure-filled man is simply right in front of you; closer than what you have to view. Look no further, for a foundation that’s sound!

Dennis Edwards