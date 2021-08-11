Saeyoung Cho of Captiv8: “Asking for help is not a sign of weakness”

As a part of my series about leaders who are using their social media platform to make a significant social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Saeyoung Cho.

Saeyoung Cho brings a decade of experience working across paid, owned, and earned media to build a social-first vision with Fortune 500 brands. As Head of Strategic Partnerships at Captiv8, Saeyoung fosters key partnerships across social platforms, data providers, and Enterprise clients to drive growth & realize Captiv8’s strategic vision. Prior to joining Captiv8, Saeyoung was a Director at Horizon Media, the largest independent ad agency whose customers include Geico, Corona and others, where she drove social strategy and developed a highly effective and scalable in-house influencer marketing discipline at the agency.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After many years of dreaming to be the next Connie Chung and studying broadcast journalism, I realized I may not be cut out for the sacrifices of that lifestyle. I quickly pivoted in college and discovered the idea of storytelling through advertising which really fulfilled the same creative desire, but for more profit. Working in social media quickly became the rocket ship I needed after graduating college during the recession of 2011. The rest is history!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

Early on in my career, the phrase “fake it til you make it” was more of a life motto. I had recently started a new job in influencer marketing with very minimal experience to draw from. I was thrown into the deep end to plan a trip to Mexico for a group of incredible, well-established influencers. Being low on the totem pole, I was left behind to coordinate logistics while the influencers and my superiors enjoyed tequila tasting in the afternoon. One of the worst hurricanes to hit Mexico ended up making landfall during this trip, and my job became getting them out! I donned my little headset and started dialing for my life (yes, at that time you booked flights by calling on a landline). It was a crash course in creative problem-solving, re-routing plans, car service, scared influencers, upset clients, and I’m proud to report, everyone survived.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Is this a roast or an interview? Where do I begin? I’ve made so many, none of which were “funny” at the time. I was approved to spend 1,000 dollars on a test, paid social buy, and added an extra zero ultimately spending 10,000 dollars. My boss sat me down and said it would have to come out of my paycheck. Tip — do not make jokes with a vulnerable young person who is crying and already in debt.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Fake it ’til you make it. No, but, in all seriousness and in-theme with the questions, a boss once told me, “if you’re not making mistakes, you’re not trying hard enough.” That has stuck with me for 10+ years and encouraged me to fail fast and get back up every time.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the core focus of our interview. Can you describe to our readers how you are using your platform to make a significant social impact?

While I’m not a major influencer or behind the camera much, anyone, at any level, can find a way to make a social impact in their career. The main way I have the privilege to use my platform to make change is through building trust with my clients and guiding them to a) work with influencers who use their platform for change and b) to lead their marketing with purpose vs. promotion. I am also using my position as a leader within Captiv8 to inspire others within the company to take action on their ideas around social impact. I’ve established an employee resource group within our company with a focus on diversity & inclusion and am already seeing others inspired to promote changes focused on mental health and more.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by this cause?

Very similar to influencers, I look at comments closely to see how the content we create with brands and influencers are impacting users. The comments that encourage me the most are when people are encouraged to share their own story, such as people saying things like “It feels so good to see me reflected in sponsored media.” These are truly inspiring to not only me but for those that may feel ‘other’ in any way, race, gender, orientation, size, ability. For everyone, It is healing to know you’re not alone, to see yourself reflected back, to be acknowledged.

Was there a tipping point that made you decide to focus on this particular area? Can you share a story about that?

To be honest, I think I’m at that tipping point right now. The violence against the AAPI community and Atlanta shootings was an awakening for so many AAPI, including myself. It’s been an awakening to the racism we’ve played into, been a part of, and accepted for so long and now it begs the question, what are we going to do about it? I have some ideas I’m working through, but I want to push my work to have more meaning and it’s never too late to decide that.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve? Yes! But I will take this time to address my community of marketers and make three (3) asks of them.

1) Do not shy away from doing what’s right just because it makes things hard. I know finding diverse voices has trade-offs to your “reach” or “engagement” and takes more time, but that’s the issue we have the power to rectify.

2) Trying to “standardize” your influencer marketing is antithetical to what it is — people marketing. It’s not just a “channel” or a “medium,” these are actual human beings, artists, storytellers, comedians, moms. Take the time to get to know them and their content. If you don’t have the time, run a paid media ad.

3) Please don’t join conversations that you don’t have something meaningful to bring to. If you’re a marketer and you’re posting content for Pride, BLM, AAPI history, etc do a triple take to make sure that content is backed by action (real action), provides real value or education, and that the people you’re speaking about were a part of the development.

What specific strategies have you been using to promote and advance this cause? Can you recommend any good tips for people who want to follow your lead and use their social platform for a social good?

You can’t do it alone! I’ve been recruiting the help of my colleagues and it has made the world of difference. Find a community with different backgrounds & ideas to bounce ideas off of, troubleshoot, and collaborate.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Your first job can set the trajectory for the rest of your career, so be thoughtful. Negotiate a salary that you’re comfortable with for the next 18–24 months. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. Do not write (or send) emails when you’re angry. Just walk away from the computer. Your self-worth is not synonymous with your title, compensation, or performance review.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Prison reform. Our penal system is a revolving door with a legacy of poverty, dependency, and violence. It fails to rehabilitate and in fact, does the opposite. If we create effective alternatives to incarceration that actually rehabilitate & transform lives, this could positively impact generations, our economy, and so many related issues in our communities.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Apart from the many pearls of wisdom I’ve shared already, don’t pay too much mind to the itinerary folks. And that means a lot coming from someone who plans their vacations in 30-minute increments.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I think I owe Carter Reum a 9,000 dollars lunch.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Those interested can follow me on LinkedIn or Twitter.

