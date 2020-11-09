Saeed Khalifa Mohammed Al Fuqaei Says The Key To A Successful Career: Honesty

Saeed runs a number of businesses with a man-power of 105 staff since the company’s inception in 2001. The turnover of the business runs into millions and it is safe to say he [Saeed] is a multi-millionaire. But know this back in 1999, Saeed had no clue that he would one day head a big firm like the Shuraa Group. “Trust me, just because I am an Emirati, it is not that I have had it easy at all. I came from a humble background. But our values were strong. My father taught me two things and they are edged in my memory. Honesty and hard-work are key to anyone’s success and I have stuck by this mantra,” said Saeed Khalifa Mohammed Al Fuqaei.

Everyone is constantly trying to be successful. This isn’t a criticism because I think this is a good thing. I, too, am always trying to succeed in everything I do. We should always strive to reach our goals and achieve success throughout our lives. Where people fall short, however, is knowing how to be successful. Success is really quite simple, and the answer has been right in front of you your whole life: honesty.

Saeed says people who are not self-aware do not know how to effectively engage with their inner motivations. They don’t realize that each thought has an emotion attached. They don’t know why they react the way they do. They don’t know why they sometimes say the things they say. The success principle of honesty is a lost art among many people. To be honest is a part of success, because it shows that a person can be trusted. When we are people of our word, letting our yea be yea, and our nay, nay, we actually reveal that we are worth doing business with, that we are worth something. Honesty shows that we honor those with whom we associate. We respect them. It does not matter how good we are with our talents and gifts. Regardless of how well we do what we do, if our words cannot be trusted, people will lose faith in us. People love to do business with those who are fair, honest and reliable.

Of course an individual’s success in their career is largely dependent upon their basic education, as well as their interest in and excitement about their career. That said, in order to be truly successful and happy, the individual will also have to be honest–not only with himself but with others as well.

He says , I am convinced that honesty is the most important characteristic and will lead to a successful life. I firmly agree to Benjamin Franklin’s saying that “Honesty is the best policy.” Honest people can be successful in life for some reasons as follows. First, being honest can breed trust. No one wants to stick with the dishonest people and hang out with a group of liars. People hanging out with liars will be surrounded with lies and fake hopes. On the other hand, people who live an honest life and make friends with honest people can never be afraid of being exposed to lies because they are influenced by each other in a good way. Moreover, honesty can breed trust. And trust makes it easier to build business. For example, a salesperson occasionally earned profits through using a lie and even led to a successful sale. However, his clients found out about the lie one day and it had caused so much damage that he could never get back their trust.

In this story, I learned that honesty is the fundamental stone. Life is easier for honest people to get a successful business since they can win trust from people dealing with them he quoted.