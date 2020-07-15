Sacred Waters In Elephants’ Time!

One of the wonders, surrounding animals is that inner playful nature, they possess. A nature that is overlooked in favor of aggression. For too long, too many societies, have had this fascination in observing the aggressive behavior of wild life. And isn’t that something? Wild is consistently conveyed in the context of a negative aggression. Wild life, and its very concept, is presented as if human civilization, intelligence, and status are supposed to be emotionally removed from its domain. That somehow we are meant to rule over nature. The ego of the human mind, where we position ourselves as the chief orchestrators of life’s existence. Blind to our own ignorance, we desire to witness the greatness of human presence, without acknowledging how dependent, and intertwined, we are with the Earth. This train of thinking causes a significant portion of humanity to miss out on those sacred teachings of the Earth. That includes animals, and all of the values wildlife has to offer.

Elephants have a fascinating culture, do they not? Matrilineal, nurturing, and embodying the spirit of kinship, in the way, which honors the Earth. A less discussed subject is that playful nature of elephants. That element about them, which makes it clear, that size does not prevent the fun adventure, they seek. Whether its the elder matriarch of the group, or the newborn, who sees this new adventure as his paradise, elephants are wonderous creatures, indeed. Playful and willing to connect with human touch, should we too, decide to get in alignment with nature’s painting. Releasing the ego and understanding that we don’t know it all. Nature, in all of her wonder and mystique, is an evolving teacher. She has much to show us. Greater tasks await her design!

When we move into the element of water, our minds become awakened to this ever growing impact of flexibility. Even the most stiff and rigid creatures enter into a space of fluidity. We observe a different side of them. Elephants are no exception to the rule. Their presence in water is a sacred one. It looks like they are floating, flying, rather. There is a kind of magic being observed should they decide to swim in waters; and especially, those of paradise. It is as if they have slowed the pace of time. Enjoying every moment of their swim, and permitting it to pleasure their way through time’s rhythm. You feel relaxed, in simple observations of their presence. In their visibility and precious intimacy with water, we too, have the opportunity to become awakened in our own healing.

Through such imagery, time slows down. Blessing us with the opportunity to evaluate how we have been moving. Have we been running a little too fast? How far have you been out of sync with your natural rhythm? Have faux speeds and movements created an aura of lifelessness in your daily work and life? Let’s take some time to nourish our vision with such intimacies. In that way we, at least, begin the process of of slowing down, even if, for small swimmings in time.

