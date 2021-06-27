Sacred Geometry Explained and How It Can Improve Our Daily Life

*This article is written based on a conversation with Tanmaya George, founder of INCENTRE.

I remember being fascinated by sacred geometry and symbols as a teenager. I even read Karl Jung’s books on the subject and, while I didn’t really enjoy math, I definitely enjoyed geometry at school. Of course I wondered at the powerful shapes of the pyramids during my journeys to Egypt and Peru. But it was when I started training with the Modern Mystery School that I really understood how to use the sacred geometries to shift vibration around me. I was surprised at the simplicity of the fundamental shapes. I have always had a tendency to overcomplicate things in my head so I found they helped cut through that mind chatter. They left me with a feeling of simplicity and purity. It was both a new sensation and something familiar at the same time.

In Sacred Geometry One, I learned how to use specific shapes to raise vibration. ‘Sacred Geometry Two’ is about working with crystals – learning how to build permanent energy grids for spaces that create a power spot – on the spot! Ancient chants to activate crystals and methods of how to lay them on a person for a specific healing effect are also taught. I have always been a big crystal collector so working with them in this way, at that time, felt very familiar and yet was a completely new skill set.

What is Sacred Geometry?

“Mathematics is the alphabet with which God has written the universe.” Galileo.

Everyone remembers sitting through high school Geometry. Whether with relish, or trauma, we learnt about points, lines, planes, angles, parallel lines, triangles, similarity, trigonometry, quadrilaterals, transformations, circles and area. We might have thought a lot of things about it – but ‘sacred’ perhaps, was not one of them.

What is the difference between Geometry and Sacred Geometry?

“If you wish to understand the Universe think of energy, frequency, vibration.” Nikola Tesla



The relationship of sacred geometry to geometry is as chanting is to singing, or the sacred dancing of a whirling dervish is to dance. It is geometry as sacred purpose.

Sacred Geometry is pure mathematics infused with the understanding that everything is energy and energy is spirit. Patterns, proportion and ratio are an expression of the Universal Divine that is beyond religion, doctrine or culture and, in fact, shares much in common with quantum science.

“Anything considered spiritual or metaphysical is just generally physics we do not yet understand.”

Nassim Haramein, Physicist.

Geometric patterns exist everywhere in nature. Perfect shapes and patterns form the templates for life, structure and unity in the universe. Sacred Geometry holds that God, the Gods, Source, the Great Creator, (you get the idea) is the geometer of the Universe. Many teachings describe Sacred Geometry as the ‘blueprint of creation’, the origin of all form from energy. And that observation and meditation upon the shapes and forms of sacred geometry can teach us how “primordial forces transform to cosmological order” and how we can attract these creative forces into our own lives.

“In the beginning the Word already existed. The Word was with God, and the Word was God.” John 1:1

Sacred Geometry is the language of Spirit and, on a fundamental level, the language of creation. It is a language of numbers in art, music and architecture. It is the ratios of nature, such as the Fibonacci sequence and the Golden Ratio, that govern the visible and invisible world. Every sacred shape is creative word, a form of vibrational energy and pattern that manifests the creativity of Source.

Shapes and Ratios of Sacred Geometry

All spiritual traditions work with sacred geometry. Even in a Reiki attunement you receive certain geometries that allow Reiki energy to flow. Sacred shapes represent the mystical aspects of life. Our brains are hardwired to recognize patterns in nature in the same way we can hear a sudden discordant note in a tune. Geometry and pattern carry a lot of information within their structures and energy so that when we contemplate, even simple forms of sacred geometry: the triangle, the square and the circle, energetically open they open the mind consciously and unconsciously. They are a visual representation of vibration.

Sacred Geometric Power Symbols that connect you with the sacred language of the universe:

The Tree of Life

The Tree of Life (Hermetic Kabbalah)

The depiction of the Tree of Life has been around for many centuries in ancient Egypt, Judaism and also Buddhism. Most often it is associated as the sacred geometric symbol central to the Kabbalah. Said to depict a map of the human mind and our unity with the Divine and the Universe, the tree of life is a powerful symbol of protection. It contains all the primary sacred geometries and also forms more complex ones.

There are many ways to work with the tree of life and it is the subject of much philosophical study. Few teach the actual magick of the Kabbalah, which wields the magick of archetypes. You can think of an archetype as sacred geometries that we hold within us, and aspire to resonate with; in terms of frequency. To do that we need to shed the layers that stand in between ourselves and the true highest expression of Self.

Merkaba (or Metatron Cube)

Merkaba (or Metatron Cube)

This powerful symbol contains the five Platonic solids: the elements of Earth, Air, Fire, Water, and Ether. It symbolises the creation of life itself; the intersecting triangles represent feminine and masculine working together as a unified whole. Meditating on the Merkaba is said to have healing powers

Mandala

Mandala

‘Mandala’ means sacred circle in Sanskrit and symbolises the womb of creation. They are complex mathematical expressions drawn as circular geometric designs that contain the idea that life is never ending and everything is connected.

The Triangle / Pyramid

The Pyramid contains the spiral, the golden ratio, the triangle, square and the divine number three. It represents the relationships between Source & humanity. It represents the element of fire.

The Circle / Sphere

One of the simplest forms in sacred geometry it is complete and contains all of the other shapes. The ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter is Pi, an irrational number that never ends or repeats. The circle represents air and water.

The Square / Cube

The Cube is one of the five Platonic solids. It represents foundations, solidity, grounding, ‘earthly’, stability, dependability, safety. It forms the stable base of a pyramid. The cube represents earth.

Common Geometric Shapes Used in Architecture

Artists of many different cultures from ancient to modern time have used the same fundamental geometries and patterns in their art to create spiritual monuments: the Pyramid, the Cube, the Arch, the Circle, the Cross, stone circles and pyramids. The architecture of classical temples, churches and cathedrals (Gothic in particular) altars, and tabernacles as well as the geometry of Buddhist and Hindu mandalas and yantras. Islamic geometrical decoration is also rich in sacred geometry.

History of Sacred Geometry

The Ancient Egyptians and Greeks used sacred geometry in their Mystery Schools as tools of self-discovery and to lead the mind towards Oneness. There is much said about their actual origin – but this is what we can prove.

Platonic solids

Greek philosopher Plato c. 360 B.C. taught in the Greek Mystery Schools 2,500 years ago that the five basic elements of the world were made of regular solids (now called ‘The five Platonic Solids’): earth, air, fire, water, and ether. Their faces are all identical, regular polygons meeting at three-dimensional angles. They consist of the tetrahedron (or pyramid), cube, octahedron, dodecahedron, and icosahedron. The Platonic solids form the basis of all structure.

• The cube is associated with the earth and reconnecting energy to nature.

• The octahedron is associated with air and cultivating acceptance and compassion.

• The tetrahedron is associated with fire and perpetuates balance and stability.

• The icosahedron is associated with water, and enhances creative though and expression.

• The dodecahedron is associated with the universe, and represents mystery and meditation. Plato stated that the dodecahedron was “used for arranging the constellations on the whole heaven.” The dodecahedron can be seen as representing the universe with the twelve zodiac signs corresponding to the twelve faces of the dodecahedron.

How can Sacred Geometry improve your life?

It has been my experience that, through meditating upon and utilising the energy of sacred geometric shapes, a deeper wisdom opens up in my own healing and empowerment journey. I use the scared shapes every day when I tend to my home (“my castle”) and feel a huge difference in the sense of wellbeing in the space where I use these tools. So, I use them wherever I go.

I also use them when I work with people. In my practise I use the high frequencies of energy and light in Sacred Geometric shapes to create sacred space, activate rooms, harmonising, rebalance and shifting energy to heal, awaken, and transform. The symbols are like codes that can be used consciously to bring about soul awakening, create pathways and connection to our highest self. I love seeing how others relax in these spaces and often comment on how they feel in the energy of my healing space. From the moment I started creating a ‘temple setting’ for my Women Circles they started taking off. Everyone just loves the energy and one even commented and said she could see a pyramid energetically in the space. Many clients feed back to me that they no longer feel negativity of those around them when they uses the magick circle at work.

Another mentioned that when she started integrating the principles of Sacred Geometry in her art she got a lot more commissions!

In my experience I have found the strength, energy and vibration of symbols can also be used to strengthen your own field in all situations from meditation to interviews and even public speaking.

About Tanmaya George:

Hi my name is Tanmaya George. I am certified Guide and Healer in the King Solomon Lineage of the Modern Mystery School, a certified Somatic Experiencing Practitioner and Relationship Therapist. I have a private practice in Kensington where I work intuitively, empowering you to connect with your own healing potential.



On my own personal journey, I have learnt that when we make positive changes, everything around us changes for the better too. Coming back to the truth of who I am has made me passionate about having an impact on other people and inspired me to share the potent tools I have found with others too.

This path has taken me from Switzerland, where I was born, to India, Singapore, France, Peru, Egypt and now London where I have been living with my husband since 2012.

I share these blogs in the hope that you might open up to the possibility and potential of everything that already resides inside you.