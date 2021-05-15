“Be clear on your why”, With Douglas Brown and Sabrina Zahn of FLASH

Be clear on your why. This is critical in any context. When your team understands the rationale and everyone is aligned on the mission, opportunities for confusion or even disenchantment are significantly reduced. It takes many teams and diverse talent to create success, make it easy for them to get on board and own that success, too.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sabrina Zahn, Vice President of Marketing at FLASH. She’s a highly accomplished digital and brand marketing leader who’s been on the forefront of blending technology and go-to-market strategies in a myriad of sectors — from media at LinkedIn, NBC Universal and Time Warner to software and analytics at successful tech startups Spredfast (now Khoros), Spiceworks (Ziff Davis) and now mobility technology atFLASH.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s my pleasure to speak with you and get to share my story among the host of amazing stories from other women leaders you’ve interviewed.

I credit my career path to an existential crisis I faced when approaching my junior year of college. After mulling majors forever, as most of us do, I was adamant about becoming a psychologist and getting my doctorate. I was accepted to an exclusive Applied Psychology program at the Steinhart School of Education at New York University. This program was different than the typical psychology lectures because it was “applied” and very hands on. I could design and execute my own research, fieldwork and write an undergraduate thesis. However, as “applied” as it got, it still felt very theoretical and there was a longer road to real life implementation. I loved researching and understanding how people made choices, how messaging and their community influenced them, and most importantly, how to see people individually and get deeper. I was at a crossroads and needed to decide whether to abandon this passion and pursue a pragmatic degree or stick with it and remain wanting.

The day I realized I could try to combine the analytical and theoretical approach to everyday, applied business is when I felt complete. I pitched a new approach to my advisor that allowed my two years of fieldwork to be completed in internships across PR, advertising, consumer research and content programming based on rigorous analysis, protocols and reports. This was a first for the program and I realized I could build a career by pushing outside of my comfort zone and bringing two seemingly separate, or parallel, ideas together to create something unique.

Since then, I’ve been very intentional about every step in my career. I push myself to get uncomfortable, to learn a new, adjacent skill set that will continue to add to my perspective as a marketer. I need to look at the holistic, bigger picture but I have to understand the individual, inner workings of each discipline to make stronger, differentiated and impactful decisions.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

When I started at FLASH in January 2020, I was so excited to bring together my entire suite of skills — digital and demand generation, brand, research, product marketing, social and media across B2B and consumer audiences — to further accelerate FLASH’s amazing growth trajectory. Growing 100% YoY, 2020 was going to be this mobility start up’s year! Then, in March 2020, COVID-19 dramatically impacted the mobility and parking industry literally overnight. Admittedly, there was a moment of “what just happened?” and trying to make sense of that for myself and my team wasn’t easy. However, uncertainty quickly pivoted to action. My unique marketing skill set that has been grounded in digital practices and analytics since 2001 served me and our team well. I set out to do exactly what I was hired to do, accelerate growth and transform the FLASH marketing engine into a digital-first organization — and COVID turbo-charged that. We immediately embraced our social media, website and email channels like never before and put our customers first with deep dive interviews to learn exactly what’s happening in their worlds and how we could help. This approach helped inform new technology solutions like FlashMotion, a touchless entry and exit feature for parking garages, and FlashVision, an AI-powered license plate recognition software. I also spearheaded FLASH’s first consumer research study that illuminated the preferences and attitudes of parking and mobility consumers, allowing us to learn more about our customers and their end users and how technology-driven habits developed during the pandemic are here to stay.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This story is more embarrassing than it is funny! My first official job out of university was as a Marketing Manager at InStyle.com, part of Time Warner Media at the time. I was working on the 26th floor of the Time Life Building on 50th Street in New York City. In the shadow of the dotcom burst, nobody wanted a “new media” job. But I took on the role, eager to get more experience in the digital ad space. One day I was working on a report that I was really proud of and I had to ask a timely question of my boss, General Manager Alison Fried, before sharing it with the “higher ups.” She was in her huge corner office, on the phone, so I knocked softly and basically whispered, “Excuse me,” as not to disturb her. I did it about four or five times before she noticed me, scowled and said to the person on the other end, “I’ll call you back.” I immediately thought I was in trouble. Instead, she told me, “Next time, don’t knock. Come in and tell me what you want.” Wow. She empowered me to take up space, strengthen my voice and not to apologize for it. I will never forget what an impact that brief interaction had on my confidence and presence. It’s an experience I wish for every woman in the workplace — she saw me, and because of that I saw me differently, too.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Marketing, like many industries, has a wide variety of specialties and typically once you find your niche, you stay there. Now, compound that with the subtleties and intricacies of marketing technology products in various industries, one could get pigeon-holed very quickly. That’s exactly the confines I’ve been working against. Every time I developed an area of expertise, “digital,” “product,” “social,” “consumer,” “B2B,” it became a double-edged sword. I am the expert, but that’s not the limitation of my skill or what I can offer. Finding the ways to tie specialty areas together through a new project or idea is how I continuously broaden my areas of expertise and strengthen my position as a “full stack” marketer. I enjoy collaborating and learning, so working with others, brainstorming and finding new solutions comes easy. Advocating for myself has always been harder. I’ve found that sharing authentic, emotional stories that connect with my audience and can be grounded in data always make a deeper impact.

And when I need more inspiration, I’m a very big believer in the restorative power of sleep. As I’ve grown in my career, I’ve discovered that inspiration and motivation are as internally charged as externally, so when I’m struggling, I know I need to reexamine my sleep patterns and behaviors to help recharge and start fresh. It’s an ongoing commitment and can’t be accomplished just overnight.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I love this question because it forces me to pause and reflect on the incredible experiences, responsibilities, and people, I’ve been so fortunate to encounter. Throughout my career, I have grown up with, and learned from, some of the brightest minds across technology and media, and brilliant customers in financial services, automotive, CPG and fashion marketing. However, a handful of people stand out for a very personal reason — they all took a chance on me.

Janet Balis, Partner at EY Consulting, offered me my first ‘big break’ — a multi-channel digital marketing role at Time Inc. Interactive. I was so mesmerized watching her think and work, as we crafted presentation after presentation educating the market on the value of a comprehensive digital-first approach with brand partnerships. She demands excellence, strategy, speed and innovation, driving me to dig deep and be ready for anything. She’s a force and I’m grateful to have been in her sphere multiple times in my career. I later joined her at AOL to lead product marketing development for women’s lifestyle programming.

My tenure at LinkedIn offered me a huge opportunity for growth, sharpening my skills and tuning-in my agility as only a start-up can. I am so grateful to Steve Patrizi, CMO at Stride, and Laura Winkenbach, Marketing Lead at AppDynamics, who hired me for my first official “B2B tech job” as LinkedIn was beginning to build out their Marketing Solutions business. I was unproven in B2B marketing — white papers, demo forms, specs sheets — but I leveraged my strengths in creative concepting and digital product development that resonate with specific groups to reinforce that ultimately the B2B decision maker is still a consumer, a unique individual. I could develop new solutions that related to them in unique ways while addressing their pain points, whether it’s through funky videos (like the 1970’s throwback video series for small business owners for FedEx) or a place to connect with others (as in the Connect: The Professional Women’s Network sponsored by Citi). Steve and Laura were supportive of my unconventional approach and opened my eyes to the world of big data, APIs, and integrations. This was a new muscle I knew I had to work out and dramatically widened my skill set as a Consumer, B2B and now data-driven marketer.

In my current role, leading Marketing at FLASH, I am grateful to have a partner in Neil Golson, our EVP of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships. Like me, Neil’s arrival at FLASH was non-linear and non-traditional. He and I have different but complimentary backgrounds in technology within fast-paced start-up environments, which affords a certain level of comfort and synergy and is particularly beneficial when making tough business decisions or challenging the status-quo. I have a true partner in Neil, and the level of trust we’ve developed in the short amount of time has been nothing short of inspiring.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You have to break a few eggs to make an omelet.” This isn’t the super clean, prescriptive ideal of advice but it’s the truth. Life is messy, difficult and full of opportunities to learn. I’ve leaned into the messiness the process of learning creates, and the mistakes along the way. No one likes to be wrong and sometimes mistakes can be costly. However, the faster we learn from the mistakes, the less waste there is later. This is especially true in technology where it’s all about speed and the new next. It’s about learning and it’s not always a pristine process.

Nothing amazing is done quickly or easily. What I love about this quote is it provides the permission and freedom to take chances and do the hard things.

It’s also quite fateful related to FLASH. When I first interviewed with our CEO, Dan Sharplin, he closed out our conversation saying, “Alright, let’s make a mess up in here!” That immediately struck a chord with me because I could see he was the type of leader who wants his team to challenge and get messy. Little did I know, that’s his catch phrase, so I was excited to get started!

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

FLASH is an innovator in the urban mobility space, helping businesses rethink one of their most valuable assets: the parking garage. We believe these structures, which occupy some of the most valuable real estate in every city across the country, can do more than just store cars. With a cloud-based platform that is custom configurable, secure, reliable, and adaptable, we give parking assets the technology to accomplish more. Our offerings go beyond traditional parking access and revenue control into areas like EV charging and even eScooter rentals. FLASH gives asset owners and operators the opportunity to generate more revenue while better serving their communities so that we can create more sustainable, efficient mobility in the smart cities of today and tomorrow.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Without a doubt, it’s our team. The FLASH Family, as we refer to ourselves, is a group of passionate, curious and dedicated professionals who truly embody the “get it done” attitude. For the FLASH Family, it’s more than a job, it’s a commitment to our customers and each other. This was evidenced in the crazy snow storm and extended utility outages across Texas this winter. Our Support team took each other into their homes to share running water, heat, electricity and wifi. They kept our Support center going even when most of the team was displaced. They didn’t skip a beat. And that’s just one example. We are really proud of our FLASH Family and how we continue to challenge and support each other.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

2021 will be a big year for FLASH and my marketing team. Over the last year in the pandemic, we’ve seen new consumer behaviors emerge, like a dramatic increase in contactless payments, electric vehicle purchasing and use of the personal car over public or shared transit.

We did our own first-party consumer research study in Q4 of 2020 and talked with 500 drivers who pay for parking to find out more about the “Modern Parker” and their new expectations as part of the pandemic recovery process.

We found their expectations about what they want in their parking and mobility experience in 2021 were very different than what we’ve all been accustomed to. The Modern Parker isn’t “Your Dad’s” Parker who accepted the status quo parking experience, who more often than not drove around until they found something available, reasonably priced and near their destination. The Modern Parker is prioritizing technology driven, elevated experiences. They are willing to pay a premium for a seamless, end-to-end engagement that is easy and completed in one transaction. They want to map their journey in advance and most plan to travel more than they did pre-COVID. They value technology as an accelerant in their productivity and convenience, and an access point to that enhanced experience.

Some of the massive ways we’re transforming the parking experience is by connecting and digitizing the entire consumer journey, which starts in the home the moment you make a travel decision. Through our merger with Arrive, we offer e-parking reservations that make it easy for a parker to decide on the best place to park by a number of features like proximity, price, promotions or amenities. That’s the other exciting project we’re working on — launching new services within the parking locations, or mobility hubs as we like to call them. The first amenity is e-scooters with our Bird partnership, offering an open-air mobility alternative to efficiently get around town for an extended period of time and not worry about the clock running out on your rental. The second is EV chargers with our partnership with EVBox so you can park and charge your vehicle, making your experience more convenience. What’s most exciting is how the entire journey can be digitized and integrated into various mobility touchpoints like vehicle navigation that directs you to the spot closest to your destination and utilize digital payments like ApplePay and GooglePay for easy in and out.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

This is tricky question to answer, so let’s first start by defining the status quo: women are generally paid 75 cents on the dollar compared to men. One in four Tech leadership positions are held by women (according to IDC), and half of the women who hold Tech roles drop out of Tech all together before they’re 35 years old (according to CNET). If that’s the status quo, I am not satisfied.

This topic is really personal to me on a number of levels, as a woman leader in Tech and as a very proud mother of two young boys (ages 9 and 6).

It’s important for my sons to see me work, hustle and succeed. I am setting the foundation for what they should expect to see as typical — how a household can be balanced. They don’t see me as “a woman leading.” They see me as “an adult leading.” Developing equity isn’t something I do on my own. It’s a collective lift.

One of the biggest changes we can make is being inclusive, adding men to the conversation. Some may say that’s antithetical to the movement, but equality is everyone’s responsibility. I’d like to see more women’s mentoring groups include men. The education is one-sided if we’re talking to ourselves. Let’s spread the knowledge. That’s exactly what organizations like Ceresa, an Austin based leadership incubator, where I’m also a mentor and mentee, is doing. They are radically redesigning leadership development and mentoring, with the mission of addressing the persistent lack of leadership diversity, and that is just the start. The knowledge needs to be shared in order for responsibility to be redeployed.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

The research stat I mentioned earlier is pretty jarring. Having half of the women in Tech will leave the industry before they turn 35 poses a significant challenge for women in the industry. Equity, diversity and leadership growth aren’t even within the realm of discussion if half of the already smaller population of women is further reduced. An inclusive culture influences employee retention, but the needs of moms in tech are even more unique. I’d like to see more organizations offering balanced parental leave for mothers and fathers and encouraging both to actually take it. I’ve seen moms “required” to take it and some dads opting out because they were concerned about the perception of paternity leave. Similarly, quality childcare is typically the mental burden of mothers. I’d like to see more Tech companies step up and develop childcare incentives as part of supporting the whole employee. Since most tech workers have gone remote in response to the pandemic and many will adopt new schedules and habits, I would like to see that flexibility retained for moms and employees overall. You can love your family and love your job simultaneously. It’s the rhythm of balance and support that needs daily work.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

To be in a leadership position, you likely already have a keen sense of self-awareness, so my guidance is to use the same objective approach you have when evaluating your teams and business when evaluating yourself. If you’re at a standstill, that means something isn’t working. What might have worked for the first part of your career may not be the same playbook or identity that works with the next part of your journey. It’s ok not to have all the answers because this is uncharted territory but be open to the unexpected. Surround yourself with trusted allies and friends who can share objective feedback to keep you energized for your next play. Finally, trust your gut. You’ve honed that skill every day as a leader, let it work for you now.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Relationships matter in Mobility and especially Parking. It is a tight-knit community — everyone knows one another, which means word travels fast. Prior to the pandemic, events and tradeshows were the main avenues for customer meetings. In 2020, social media and word-of-mouth marketing have been very beneficial in our customer acquisition strategy. At the end of last year, we hosted a series of virtual thought-leadership sessions with leaders across technology, mobility and parking industries to discuss topics that ranged from mobility alternatives, EV charging and sustainability to diversity and inclusion, anchored in our “Inspired Rebel” perspective.

At FLASH, that perspective drives our belief that there’s always a better way — from enhanced cloud technology with over the air updates to a new purchasing model like Hardware as a Service — and more value we can provide as a true partner to our customers.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Clarity on expectations. When a customer knows what to expect at each step of the process, whether that’s in the sales process or the implementation, the experience is always more positive than when there are surprises. Even small hiccups add up quickly to a negative impression that will certainly make a renewal or win-back harder. Make it real and make it personal. Taking the time to get to know your customers on a deeper level has been made much trickier with the pandemic. However, getting creative with different ways to engage and delight them pays off. It’s not the easy path but the impactful one. Opportunities for feedback and an open communication loop. It’s critical to hear from your customers often and it shouldn’t be through a long survey. Pulsing your customers with brief check-ins, follow up NPS surveys or a voice of customer initiative drive a lasting impact on their perceptions of your brand and ultimately inform and fuel a further enhanced customer experience. When done right, it’s a virtuous and mutually beneficial cycle.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

At FLASH we have an almost nonexistent churn rate and that is mostly due to our high performing and reliable (99.9% uptime) software and highly trained Support teams who are available 24/7. In mobility and parking, one of the main reasons for churn is cost and a 5-to-7-year replacement cycle that is typically accompanied by an approved capital expenditure. In 2020, we launched the industry’s first Hardware as a Service purchasing model which offers a full suite of hardware, software and support for a low monthly cost and gives customers over-the-air software updates and a lifetime warranty. The HaaS model has the added benefit of freedom to reconfigure or expand solutions as needs change, which has made a significant impact on retention and renewals.

Since HaaS is still a new solution, it prevents us from falling victim to elusive industry benchmarks since there aren’t any. The only benchmarks are ones we set for ourselves and against specific verticals and regions. This is a healthier way to measure and project customer retention.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Start with the end in mind. Whether it’s the dream headline in the press or big revenue goal. When you’re clear on where you need to end up, mapping the journey is easier. Be clear on your why. This is critical in any context. When your team understands the rationale and everyone is aligned on the mission, opportunities for confusion or even disenchantment are significantly reduced. It takes many teams and diverse talent to create success, make it easy for them to get on board and own that success, too. Embrace your customer. It’s one thing to know them, it’s another to deeply understand their pain and embrace it as your own. You’re not building a product for you, so don’t let your own personal biases influence your process. When you get to know your customer on a deeper level and employ empathy to understand the pains they’re experiencing, your solutions, messaging and support are elevated. Build culture from Day 1. Culture isn’t ping pong tables, massages and free lunches. Culture is your defined purpose, what you subscribe to and differentiates you from your competitors. You can’t wake up one day and decide you want to create a culture. It’s imprinted from the start and every single member of your team, your agencies, your consultants, all have to be culture “adds” to your organization. Take a moment and be intentional about culture, otherwise it creates itself and can be counterproductive to the organization’s ultimate goals. Hire outside of the mold. Often Tech companies use their prescriptive goals against themselves when they are hiring talent and expect them to fit into the perfect molds. That’s an archaic and destructive approach, especially in early to mid-stage start-ups. You want a diversity of experiences and knowledge to drive innovation and challenge the standards. Hiring for curiosity, passion, eagerness to learn and flexibility can sometimes outweigh hard skills. You can learn hard skills, but you can’t teach curiosity. That could mean a new product faster to market or being behind the competition.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Understanding and acceptance of mental illness. As far as we have come as a society and in our industry, the last taboo frontier is mental illness. We aren’t supposed to talk about it and we should ignore it when we see it. According to data by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, mental illness accounts for 30% of the non-fatal disease burden and 10 percent of the overall disease burden worldwide, including death and disability. And for us business leaders, that’s 1T dollars in productivity loss due to depression and anxiety. With the pandemic, always-on approach to work, more and more people are feeling the effects of anxiety and depression. Because these diseases are not visible, it’s out of sight, out of mind. What if we could improve the employee experience as managers and lead with empathy, compassion and inclusion? The whole employee shows up at the office or on Zoom, we need to recenter on supporting the whole employee. I’d love to see more companies embrace improved fitness and wellness programs and education, employer sponsored passion projects, employer mandated time off and elevated managerial training. Most people become managers by doing, if they’re lucky. However, usually, it’s with a promotion that does not come with the right level of training to engage, motivate and encourage each team member to feel their best, and as a result perform at their best.

I’ve always encouraged my managers and teams to lead with empathy and compassion. When we walk out the door or end the Zoom meeting, we may no longer wear the “manager” hat, but we remain ourselves and how we treat and encourage each other is what remains. Leave a legacy that empowers and builds up.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and Co-founder of Ellevest. She is the epitome of resiliency, grace and the ultimate power pivot. I love Ellevest’s focus on closing the gender investing gap and empowering women through financial literacy and education. I’ve been following her since her first day as a LinkedIn Influencer. Her journey is remarkable and how she’s leveraged her expertise to transform women’s lives is amazing. She’s transforming the lives of women and their families. I think we’d have a great time chatting at lunch!

If Sallie’s unavailable, I’m looking at you, Tina Fey. Call me!

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!