I had just started my personal fitness journey when I picked up a Thrive ZP booklet in the break room at work. I was having difficulties with blood clots and being more active, and I knew I wanted to make a change. I downloaded the app and went from there. The stories motivated and inspired me. Now, I am getting closer to my goals every day. I ran my first 10K back in February and am working toward a half marathon. I do boot camp classes, go for runs, and hit the gym. I aim to get 10,000 steps daily. Having a regular exercise routine is helping me fall asleep easier and feel more rested when I wake up. I used to eat a lot of processed foods and sweets. When I first started eating better, I didn’t like fruits and vegetables. Now, I like them and make healthier versions of my favorite recipes, like broccoli alfredo.

Since starting the Thrive ZP Challenge, I work out six days a week.

I’ve lost 70 pounds so far.

With my Better Choices, I’ve saved over $1,000 by cutting back on eating out and not having to go to the doctor as much.

Each day, I aim to drink 1.5 gallons of water.

When I was diagnosed with blood clots, I took the situation to heart. My doctor told me it was very serious and I needed to start losing weight and eating healthier. I want to be around for my daughter and the rest of my family for a long time, so I got to work. I’m spending more time with my daughter — I finally have the energy to chase her around outside and be active with her. My family used to think of me as sedentary, but now they say I am athletic and strong. I never thought anyone would describe me that way! I am proud that I have stuck with these changes and made them my lifestyle. I am now comfortable in my own skin and give advice to friends and family on how they can make Better Choices themselves. You just need to keep putting one front in front of the other.

—Sabrina Lawrence, Supercenter #0104; Milan, TN; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from past winners, such as Sabrina Lawrence, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.