Sabrina Bradley: “Stay in touch with loved ones”

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of my series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sabrina Bradley, an Inglewood, CA-based licensed esthetician with two decades of skincare experience and the Owner of Skin by Sabrina. She is best known for her holistic skincare treatments and services and caters to multiple ethnic backgrounds and a wide-range of skin types and conditions. In addition to owning her own studio, Sabrina offers a clean, small-batch skincare product line that is aimed to restore the skin’s natural and healthy glow through science-based practices and clean ingredients.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

My passion for aesthetics started when I was in high school. I worked as a waitress at a local pizza restaurant, and when I would get paid, I would go to a store called Fred Myers and stroll the aisles to avoid going home. I was adopted and didn’t get along well with my adopted mother. As I walked down the aisles, I became so intrigued by skincare products. I started looking into their labels, reading the ingredients, then I would research the information at my school library using an Encyclopedia. Then, I slowly started researching herbs and ancient skincare practices. This was my therapy; Going to the store helped me take my mind off of any worries I had. From then on, I was hooked. Eventually, I started to incorporate household items into face masks or facial creams and would try them on my younger sister and friends at school.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

While building my company and branding myself, I was able to find my biological parents.

Years ago, when I first started to launch my business, my dad (who adopted me when I was three) told me I needed to start branding and focusing on how I am going to get my company into the media. One day he told me about “influencers,” which was a foreign concept at the time, and he encouraged me to give it a try, and how social media can help me build connections and my skincare company.

While I became very motivated to start building my brand and “putting myself out there,” I couldn’t help but continue to think about my birth mother, who I’ve never met. I always knew in my heart that one day I would find the answers I was seeking. I had this void, and I knew I had to confront it to ultimately find my inner peace.

Fast forward to 2018, I was out eating dinner with a friend who was venting about her mother to me. I just looked at her and said, “at least you have a mom.” I just sat there and paused and said, “God if you’re real, if you are really a healer, send me a sign today!” That same night, when I got home from dinner, my same girlfriend called me and told me about this show she was watching — it was about a woman who is a psychic and can connect adopted children to their biological parents. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a TV, so I shrugged it off.

About 20 minutes later, I received a phone call from a woman who says, “is this Sabrina, the esthetician?” I said “yes, how can I help you?” Normally, I would let my phone go to voice mail, but even this late in the evening, something compelled me to pick up. The woman on the phone was my birth mother! After asking her questions and confirming it was truly my birth mother, she tells me that she had found my adoption papers through public records and found my business website and social media all through online research. I’m glad I had followed my intuition!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I’m always thinking of new skin products! My goal is to create more products that are formulated to make skincare routines simple, fun and results-driven.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Dad has always been a positive influence in my life. His work ethics and spirit is why I am the person I am today. I remember, when I was little, he would have me look in the mirror and say “I love myself and the person I am becoming. If you don’t have failures, there is no success.” As I started growing my business and had days where I felt like giving up, he’d always remind me to just keep putting in the work. He’d say, “take risks, it’s part of the plan.”

He was definitely the cool Dad growing up. He always made an effort to give us experiences. He would say, “it’s about the experience and the feeling.” Even if we went to the park, he made it feel like I was going to Disney Land. And now, even as an adult when we visit each other, he maps out the location with activities. He enjoys to learn the history of a location; just a drive down the freeway, he would become a tour guide.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

The toughest challenge is keeping on a happy face and engaging my audience; being that person people can trust and believe in.

It’s interesting, since the pandemic, I’m finding more people are reaching out, realizing self care is a necessity. They’re understanding wellness is a choice. While many people are at home more, they’re likely looking into the mirror more and might be seeing their “ imperfections.” I see that skincare and wellness is at an all time high. Being a pioneer in the industry, many people will reach out to me when seeking skincare help. It’s great for the ego but also humbling at the same time.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I’m making myself more available, to my family and my clients. I’m answering questions over social media, connecting with clients on zoom calls, FaceTime consultations. Replying to all comments, DMs and emails in a timely and respectable fashion.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

The biggest work related challenge I’m facing as a woman in business during this pandemic are the strict rules and regulations with beauty salons and spas in California. This pandemic is blocking so much when it comes to client / consumer relationships. I strive to give greatness, full 100% energy and self while I’m working face-to-face with clients. People feel good when they are pampered . I’m not just an esthetician. I truly feel I’m a life coach.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I’ve continued to focus on my client relationships, and this includes prioritizing cleanliness. I’ve always been big on sanitation by cleaning door knobs, floors, tables, machines and restrooms before each client. I even sage the space for a true clean experience. In addition, I keep my mask on at all times and take temperatures.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

This can certainly be challenging. Before the pandemic, I had an assistant helping me but I had to let her go since my studio was closed for months. It’s been an adjustment. I’ve found I have to buckle down and keep it moving.

My best advice on how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family are:

I stay organized by writing lists. I feel good and know I accomplished something when I check off a task.

For my peace of mind, I try to find those little things that make me feel good like lighting a candle or drinking a cup of coffee while working.

Learn to say no.

I also dedicate my office space to do all my work. When I tried working from my kitchen table, it was a disaster. I wasn’t able to stay focused and on task.

In addition to dedicating the space for work, you have to dedicate the time. I set my alarm when it’s time to work. I let my son know mom needs to work to provide. I’m grateful I’m able to still get business during this time . People trust and believe in me so I need this time please . When I tell my son the reason, he is more understanding and doesn’t disturb me during this time.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the Coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I try to express gratitude and find a positive outcome to this current situation. This is a time to determine your true passions.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

If you wake up alive, you are amazing. Limit yourself from getting too wrapped up in the chaos and confusion. Exercise relieves stress. Work on yourself. Find a hobby and expand on it Stay in touch with loved ones. Friends and family are essential . Show your appreciation. Let them know they matter .

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You have to be open-minded and open to new possibilities. Life is like walking down the cereal aisle. You have Cheerios and Corn Flakes. While similar, they have a different taste. Life depends on science and experience. We have solid, liquid and gas. The outcome depends on one’s experience.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram @SabrinaToday

Website https://www.skinbysabrina.com/

Today is Today and Tomorrow is never guaranteed. So you must handle your business today !!