Sabina Laura: “Think about the structure and flow of the poem”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sabina Laura, author of two books of poetry and one poetry journal.

Sabina Laura is a writer, poet and illustrator based in the UK. After completing a degree in English Language and Linguistics, she published her debut book Moonflower, a collection of poetry about growing even in darkness. Sabina’s second book of poetry is called, All This Wild Hope and her most recent project include a poetry journal titled, A little sunshine and a little rain.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

I fell into poetry accidentally in late 2018 after discovering the poetry community on Instagram. I was going through a difficult time and found words to be a comfort. I’ve always loved writing since I was very young, but I had never really explored poetry and decided to give it a go.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

I’m currently working on my third full length collection. I can’t give too much away just yet, but I will say that it’s largely focused on mental health. I hope this book will help others to know they’re not alone. I’m also working on another poetry collection and a chapbook, as well as many ideas for further projects down the line!

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

Poetry is a literary work that expresses feelings, stories, or ideas. To me, it’s about capturing emotions in words so that you feel it in your soul.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

Writing poetry can teach us a lot about who we are and how we are feeling. It can also help us address these emotions and begin healing from them.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

Some of my favorite modern poets include Chloe Frayne, William Bortz, Blake Auden, and Trista Mateer. Both style and content is important, but I would say style slightly more so. This is because these poets are able to write in such a way that even a poem you cannot relate to the content of can still move you deeply.

If you could ask your favorite poet a question, what would it be?

I would ask if they have a specific ritual or routine for writing poetry, and what inspires their words.

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

There have been many, many poems that have impacted me greatly, but I studied Philip Larkin for my Literature A Level and I remember that being the first time I really enjoyed poetry and wanted to write my own.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

Words can be such a comfort during difficult times. Sometimes we just need to be reminded that there are better days coming. Even sad poetry can help with this, because we may find that we relate to what the poet is saying, which can help us feel less alone in what we’re going through. Writing poetry also gives us a way to understand and heal our wounds.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I write about the light and the dark. I write a lot about hope (hence the title of my new book!) because I believe it to be the thing that gets us through. Here is a micropoem I wrote about hope:

Some days,

I am more hurt

than human,

but always

more hope

than hurt.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I hope my words find people when they need them and help them in some way. Also, I hope to encourage others to write, and I think my poetry journal is a great place to start!

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

How to express emotion and become more self aware.

Poets search for detail in everything which can help us see the world in a different light.

How to improve your literary skills in all genres of writing.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Read as much poetry as you can. Write from the heart about things you are passionate about (and not just what you think others want to hear). Linguistic and poetic techniques! Using a wider range of vocabulary, as well as imagery and metaphors (especially original ones) will enhance your writing and add emotion. Use more concrete words instead of abstract words. The reader will relate more. Think about the structure and flow of the poem. I find that reading them out loud can help me hear how the piece sounds and whether it flows well.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

All of the above. Plus, just go for it! I speak to so many people who tell me they want to write but they don’t out of fear they won’t be good enough. I tell them to let go of the expectations they have and just give it a go. Like most things, poetry takes a lot of practice and refinement.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches… us a greater understanding of language, ourselves, and the world around us.

Poetry heals by… encouraging us to express ourselves and give us a healthy coping mechanism.

To be a poet, you need to… write! Honestly, just write. You don’t need a qualification, you just need practice and enthusiasm.

