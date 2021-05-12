Sabi Pitt: “Don’t ever quit”

Don’t ever quit. You always one song away. I am an example I gave up music to be a single dad. Many years ago. My sons grown and doing great. I am Back. Always go after your dreams.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Richard Pitt Aka Sabi Pitt.

Sabi Pitt, A.K.A Richard Pitt, was born in Grenada located in the Caribbean. Sabi has a natural talent and gift for music. He traveled to Canada/USA in search of his dream to be, the best Composer/ Producer he can be. Sabi is a visionary intent on merging his Afro-Caribbean roots with his Afro American experience and his international musical development. Sabi exposure to Classical, jazz, Hip Hop, Pop, R&B, Funk, Gospel, Reggae and Calypso gives him a unique sound. Sabi Pitt studied Music at York University in Toronto Canada and New York University in New York: where he completed a master’s degree in Music. This gave him historical, insight and perspective about music. Sabi took all his life experiences and merged them into his sound.

Sabi’s music is very melodic with great beats and lyrics. His Hip Hop exposure gave him that street urban edge. What you get, is his recipe for success. “Change the World” The song with the message of positive change.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the Caribbean on the island of Grenada. My family was a middle-class family with many businesses. I grew up working in the family business from a young age. I was also played many sports Basketball, soccer ran a little track. I learnt from a young age to work hard at anything you want to do. My dad repeated a lot of motivated poems to me which helped me to be the best and always strive to be the best I can be.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a Kid I love music and when I listen to music, I sometime got emotional to some songs and get tears in my eyes.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I got a big opportunity when I was attending NYU. I got the opportunity to record an album with the conductor of Saturday Night Live Conductor. I was signed to a big-time music attorney. I wont call names. This was a big opportunity for an artist. The project was held up for years because I was signed to the attorney and he and the Producer could not find common ground. The producer attorney wanted to shop the project and me attorney said I was signed to him so must stop the project for placement. I lost the perfect opportunity.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was doing a show in Canada the band was doing a Billie Jean. The base player went blanc and forgot how to go back to the verse I sang the chorus a few times and had to think quick and go to a break 10 minutes before the break. Everyone in the world knew that song. LOL

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Change The world is # 43 on the Hot 100 radio charts in USA. I am working on a follow-up song. When your first song is doing so well you have to have a correct follow-up.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Don’t ever quit. You always one song away. I am an example I gave up music to be a single dad. Many years ago. My sons grown and doing great. I am Back. Always go after your dreams.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

We all have a story to tell. People of all cultures and background. People with different views. With one thing in common we all human beings asking to be accepted and respected.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Find your voice. I was trying to sound like other people. I am now sounding unique. Study the business of music. Got opportunities and contracts that was not good. Work On you craft. You got to spend a lot of time working on your craft. Practice practice. Network! You must always network go to every music related event as possible. Ask questions and research as much as you can.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Rest if you must but don’t you quit.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Send Positive messaging in your song to Change The World.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Eddie Bullen the co-produce. We are friends from childhood. We speak almost every day. Menentor.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Winners never quit quitters never win”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

“Steve Wonder” spoke to him 3 times but will love to have breakfast with him.

How can our readers follow you online?

[email protected] and http://sabipittentertainment.com