Sabeen Safi of Rayze Consulting: “Learn to say no!”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sabeen Safi.

Sabeen Safi is a high-school senior and Head of Social Media at Rayze Consulting, a Gen-Z marketing and consulting firm. Rayze Consulting was founded by two Gen-Z partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, fully run by Gen-Z members, aims to bring an insiders’ perspective to brands looking to market to their demographic. Safi plans to attend college after high school and major in Molecular Biology with a minor in Marketing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Mount Holly, NJ, and have lived in a small rural town in Pennsylvania my whole life. Main street, USA views differ quite a bit from metro city areas and I’m fortunate to have that perspective. Also, I am from a Pakistani heritage and have been lucky enough to visit Pakistan every year. There is so much disparity between opportunities available to first-world children versus third-world children. I see it every time we visit and it hits me even harder when we come back. We live in a society of extreme abundance in everything from the varieties of orange juice in our grocery aisles to career opportunities. Virtual work platforms are great at bridging that gap because so many of the opportunities we post are open to students from around the world. I like to think that in some small way, this is my contribution to a global Gen-Z community.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Early on in the pandemic, most companies were still struggling to figure out how to shift into a virtual existence. I think Gen-Z was best equipped to make this transition since so much of our existence is already based on virtual platforms. My career at Rayze was an opportunity borne out of exactly this situation. There was a posting for a job looking for a Gen-Z graphic designer and the job was fully virtual. I took a chance and applied and was instantly hooked. My roles have developed over my time at Rayze, but the work is absolutely addictive.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mother is the biggest advocate of becoming a well-rounded individual and encouraged me to try new things. I wouldn’t have tried half the things I have if she wasn’t constantly telling me to just have faith and jump. Running for class president: not my cup of tea, but she pushed me to try it. Roller coaster that makes my head spin just by looking at it: try it. Icelandic lamb soup that I can’t even pronounce: try it. Although I’ve always been a science geek, I started working at Rayze as one of those, “Try it!” moments. I could have never imagined that it would have such a significant role in my understanding of myself or how addicted I could be to the work. Often I’d complain to her that I’m just not a creative person and she’d brush it off and tell me I just hadn’t found the right medium and that when I did find it, it would click. In that sense, social media has become the medium, and launching Rayze Consulting has become the purpose.

Before really important tests, my mom would walk by my study space and say, “Go, Sabeen, Go!” with some strange dancing arm moves, just to make me laugh and calm my study anxiety down a bit. In the mornings she’d tell me that during the test, I should picture her miniature-sized self in my pocket or on my desk cheering and dancing to, “Go, Sabeen, Go!”. It was silly, but having my own personal cheerleader has been wonderful.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Creating content for our own social media account often relies on information available on the Internet. After posting what I thought was a stellar internship opportunity, I realized that I had accidentally promoted a non-credible platform. Rather than just deleting it and pretending it never happened, I had to address it and let all of our followers know what had happened. In the end, I think people appreciated our accountability and it actually ends up raising our credibility as a true-to-mission platform.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite lines by Ruth Bader Ginsburg is, “Fight for the things you care about, but do it in such a way that will lead others to follow you.” This sings to me for so many reasons, but primarily because we must think about sustaining our efforts, not just initiating them. A lot of people have wonderful ideas, but unless you can pass that torch on, and yes, that requires a little letting go, then it doesn’t live beyond you. People in places of leadership should often check in to make sure they are stewards, not the star of the show.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most enjoyable part of the process for me has been bringing on new interns. From the initial interviews to seeing how much they grow and learn over the twelve weeks is very satisfying. We recently had an intern who was so shy that we weren’t quite sure how we would get her to grow in her role. Several weeks later, when she nailed a pitch presentation with the confidence of a professional, I was elated. I am personally invested in making sure people feel their time at our company leaves them with a significant advantage no matter where they head off to next. We even help craft their resume statements, making sure they can articulate the skill set they’ve acquired.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First and foremost, you must believe in what you’re doing. It is very easy for our audience to spot a fake. So, if you’re going to sell something, you must sell it yourself first. We will not promote a brand, company, or internship opportunity to our audience if it doesn’t make sense to us first. The more passionate you are about what you’re doing, selling, or promoting, the more enjoyable and easier it gets.

You can’t grow without making and acknowledging mistakes. Most companies want to project an image of perfection, which is acceptable to a point. When the image becomes more important than the soul of a company, trouble brews. Leaning into mistakes, learning from what happened, and actively working on fixing it creates authenticity.

Lastly, collaboration is key. There is room for all opinions and perspectives. In fact, our team thrives on having multiple voices and perspectives. It’s easy to think that my perspective is the one that will work, but that’s a trap. It’s much more productive to realize that many perspectives create a broader appeal.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As Head of Social Media and as someone who also has a limited role in HR, it’s easy for me to see the digital trends from an eagle-eye view. At Rayze, our company leadership demographic is the same as our target audience. This allows us to be able to look internally to understand the inclination to burn out. Gen-Z in particular is susceptible to this issue because of the way we live. We are no longer using technology just to take selfies. Our phones and computers aren’t just for video games, despite what many adults may think. We do serious work through these tools including school and jobs. A lot of teens now “work” online, like me at Razye. It’s a trend that will continue to grow as COVID has clearly demonstrated. Virtual work platforms are likely to be part of the new norm for everyone.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I have an analogy for burnout which I like to think of when trying to explain this. Imagine that you’re walking on a treadmill or going for a walk. It’s pleasant and relaxing. You’re feeling good. But then you pick up the pace because you’ve got to get home and answer those emails, and then a project deadline shifts which means you’re pulling an all-nighter, and hey, great news, your company takes on a new client, and oh yeah, your paper was due two minutes ago and your phone keeps dinging with everyone’s lunch Snapchat pictures. Burnout is when you keep going desperately faster and faster to keep up but can never seem to pack away the items that have messed up your pleasant walk and now you’re just exhausted.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Mindfulness is the great opposite of burnout. So using my walk analogy, I’d say that being able to go for a walk to clear your mind and allow that to be the only priority would be a “mindful” walk. The word priority itself means something that is number one, prime, or over and above others, but nowadays we talk about balancing our “priorities”. How can there be multiple number ones? There can’t because, at any given time, there can only be one priority. Going for your walk, and knowing that, at that time, the sanctity of your walk is the only priority is the opposite of burnout.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Telling someone to “soldier on” or “let it go” is a sure-fire way to invalidate someone’s emotional response. Burnout is not some minor annoyance, but a very real phenomenon that causes reduced productivity and job dissatisfaction in companies. Individually, burn-out can lead to a plethora of other personal issues including relationships and everyday chores. It’s hard to get mundane tasks accomplished if you’re always clouded but never finished, with larger tasks. Health, both physical and mental, is always the first to go. You may find yourself mindlessly couch surfing more, easily irritated, or scrolling through your feed aimlessly. However, none of these activities actually help you recover or relax. Instead, they perpetuate the hamster-wheel feeling.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

First and speaking from personal experience, we have a hard time saying no. This is not a skill we’re taught in school or even by our society at large. We’ve always heard, “You can do it!” and been applauded as a go-getter. The more you’re doing, the better you must be doing, right? I think this is a fallacy and one we should actively grow out of. There is only so much a person can do at any given time.

Another cause of burnout is information overload. We normally don’t see digital information bombardment as exhausting but it is. There is a reason why meditation and quieting the mind are ancient practices that are still valid today. Turning ourselves, and our information feed off isn’t something we’ve learned well.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

If you’re experiencing burnout and can actually recognize it, you’re already in the right direction. Being honest about the state of your mental health is key. Here are my go-to steps for burnout recovery:

Take stock of your shut-eye hours. How long does it take for you to fall asleep? How much are you getting? What’s the quality of your sleep? Do you wake up rested? One American falls asleep at the wheel EVERY SECOND! Every second! Physical health, decision-making, and creativity are all linked to good sleep hygiene so this is a must. Take stock of your self-care. Do you have time to spend on yourself? Our self-care is the first thing out the window and off the “priorities” list when we’re burned out. It becomes second nature for us to ignore ourselves. Giving yourself time can be something as simple as having a grooming routine at night before bed, spending time on a workout, or taking a leisurely walk (sans electronics of course)! Self-care includes shutting off devices and allowing yourself to exist without the constant digital harassment. Growing up, most of us were told that our phones would get taken away if we didn’t do this or that. We need to change that mindset and not put away our devices as punishment but as a commitment to our self-care. Take communal action. Usually, when we’re burned out, chances are we’re surrounded by some offenders. Whether it’s co-workers, partners, or friends, get them on board to reduce the high chronic stress you’re all facing. Talk to your supervisor or manager about more realistic goals at work. Create opportunities to socialize but not virtually, interact but not digitally, work but productively. Set aside some time with family and friends that is entirely focused on being present in the moment. Practice compassion with yourself. Would you expect anyone else to do as much as you’re doing? Would you talk to your friends or other loved ones like you talk to yourself? If not, then you need to change the dialog with yourself. Speak positively to yourself and catch negativities in your own head. If you keep telling yourself you’ll never be able to finish in time, chances are you won’t. Instead of focusing on what may not be possible, step back, reframe your unending project into smaller tasks, and dive in. Applaud yourself for crossing three or four smaller bits of work off your list, rather than berating yourself for not finishing the whole project in one sitting. Learn to say no! We all want to be that stellar employee who is always on top of things and a willing and able team player. But it won’t be that way for long if we don’t learn how to politely decline opportunities if we’re already struggling with finishing up others. There are many professional, effective, and productive ways to let someone know that your plate is already full. Here are some examples:

“I can do that, but only after I’ve given my previous project the attention it deserves.”

“Let me check my calendar.”

“I can take care of that task, but I’m also working on such and such, so which would be more a priority for our company right now?”

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Be sensitive. No one burns out on purpose and by the time we realize it, we’re in so deep that it’s hard to see it. Try to recognize the signs prior to the complete burnout if possible. If you see someone displaying symptoms of burnout, understand that this was not a conscious decision and let them know this as well. Soften the news by acknowledging this. Create opportunities that will help them recover. Offering to take walks, being an exercise buddy, or attempting a creative project together are great ways to help someone disconnect from their stressors.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Examine your company culture. Does your company praise those who burn the midnight oil? Is there any stigma associated with mental health? Are days off considered to be indicators of laziness or a healthy way to rest and recover? Usually, it is not the workload that stresses employees out, but the way that load is managed. Allow feedback regarding deadlines, communicate expectations and roles as clearly as possible, and learn to spot the signs of an employee whose morale is headed south. Addressing an employee’s concerns in a private, positive, and productive way will encourage a safe work environment for all.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

As a society, we are not comfortable even bringing up mental health issues, but those in positions of leadership should be willing to make an honest assessment of their environments. You probably have some kind of training sessions to increase employee productivity or skills. Why not offer a session with a mental health expert that teaches stress management or coping techniques? Secondly, have an infrastructure that supports your company’s employees by training managers so that they can recognize signs of burn-out and give them the vocabulary they need to communicate with their staff. Having the correct language can help everyone feel understood.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake that people make when trying to dig themselves out of a hole is to beat themselves up. Allowing yourself or someone else to feel that burnout implies weakness or incompetence is a sure-fire way to end up worse off. Burnout is common among people who feel they must do everything for everyone, and letting people down is a blow to their own self-worth. To combat this, show value behind their efforts and let them know they’re making a difference.

Another common phenomenon is trying to “cure” burn-out with a day off. Burn-out is not like the common cold which can clear up in a day or so. It is a chronic ailment that creeps in slowly and takes its sweet time to leave the system. A person who is exhausted under the pressure of deadlines and workplace negativity is more apt to feel even more behind with a day off. Curing burnout requires many lifestyle changes which can not be implemented instantaneously. They require a shift in perspective and need time to become someone’s new “normal”.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Recently, I’ve been intrigued by the cause for judicial equality after hearing Curtis Flowers speak in Dallas, TX. He was wrongfully accused of murder and jailed for over 20 years and went to trial six times! During his talk, he said, “You will always lose a lot more than you win, but you can not forget why you started fighting in the first place.” After losing so much time of his life in prison, the fact that he was still trying to promote hope was astounding. He gave us a lot of facts and figures about the number of exonerations that take place (63% due to eyewitness misidentification, 53% misapplied forensic science, and 26% false confessions) and the uphill battle to undo the sentences. I would love for more people to understand the devastation that this inequity causes. Not just for those who are wrongly accused and sentenced, but the distrust and racial biases that are created hurt society as a whole. I would encourage everyone to try and get educated about this topic.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Forget private breakfast or lunch-if I was even in the same room as Michelle Obama, I may pass out. Becoming is my aspirational holy book!!! It has very little to do with politics, but everything to do with Obama’s unapologetic willingness to be herself and to come into her own person despite the pressures and stereotypes. She channels herself to pay it forward and benefit others throughout her life and I find that kind of empathetic leadership enviable. The ability to remain authentic is just the most powerful asset I can imagine. The first lady of the United States shopping in Target one day and hosting world leaders the next day? It doesn’t get any cooler than that.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Having just turned 17, I finally have a LinkedIn page. I’d love for everyone to see what my fellow Gen-Zers and I are up to through our social media accounts:

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!