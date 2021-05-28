Saba Harouni Lurie of Take Root Therapy: “Space”

Space. We need space to feel and acknowledge our feelings. We need space to be with those feelings and to move through them. As an example, for folks who have experienced numerous losses this year (and one of the things I’ve heard from some is it’s been difficult to grieve, in part because the ways they’ve wanted to grieve haven’t been available). The ongoing trauma of the pandemic has made it difficult to create space to adequately acknowledge what we’re grieving.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Saba Harouni Lurie.

Saba Harouni Lurie is the owner and founder of Take Root Therapy, a supportive and effective psychotherapy practice on the east side of Los Angeles. In addition to being a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Board-

Certified Art Therapist, she is also a mother, a partner, and someone who enjoys deep introspection. Her philosophy is that self-acceptance and living with intention can change the world. Besides the work that she does with clients and while running her small business, Saba serves as a professor at Loyola Marymount University in the Marriage and Family Therapy/Art Therapy Department, and also co-hosts a weekly podcast called Therapists Talk TV.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am a first-generation American who was born and raised in Los Angeles to immigrant parents who moved here during the Iranian Revolution. While my parents worked tirelessly to ensure that our basic needs were always met, our family had various challenges to confront, including mental health challenges. As a child, I saw a lot of therapists and the one who was most helpful was one I met in high school. It was life-changing to have a safe place where someone cared about me, was attentive to me, and was committed to trying to be attuned to how I was feeling. My relationship with that therapist was really instrumental, and helped me keep going through very difficult periods. One of the reasons I became a therapist was to learn how to help myself and better understand my own experiences, including my traumatic experiences, and how I could integrate, recover and move forward from them. My childhood experiences positioned me to want to take care of others and to pursue leadership positions where I could learn, be challenged, and support others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Most recently, “No feeling is final.” Just knowing that when I’m struggling, that’s something I can honor and validate, and I can also acknowledge that it will likely pass. When I am most distressed, it helps to know there is something else on the horizon.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Compassion. In my personal and professional life, there have been many times when I have felt unsure, made mistakes, or felt like I’m failing. Being able to offer myself compassion has made it easier to move forward.

Perseverance. When and if I find myself catastrophizing, which I can tend to do, I try to find a solution to the worst-case scenario. Then, I trust myself that no matter what happens, I will show up, take care of myself as well as my community and the people I care about, and continue leading the business that I have worked so hard to establish. It encourages me to keep going, even when it’s not easy.

Self-reflection. I was self-reflecting and introspecting before I knew that I was doing it. It helps me consider my own limitations, the ways in which I want to grow, and what I need to be accountable and responsible for. When I examine my own shortcomings, it makes it easier to have compassion for others, and to be intentional about how I am supporting others.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

-Space. We need space to feel and acknowledge our feelings. We need space to be with those feelings and to move through them. As an example, for folks who have experienced numerous losses this year (and one of the things I’ve heard from some is it’s been difficult to grieve, in part because the ways they’ve wanted to grieve haven’t been available). The ongoing trauma of the pandemic has made it difficult to create space to adequately acknowledge what we’re grieving.

-Self-awareness. Sometimes you may find that you’re needing a distraction, and other times you may need to explore the feelings themselves. Sometimes you may want to be with people, and other times you may need to grieve alone. The grieving process is very subjective. When you begin to develop your self-awareness, you can be with yourself and your feelings from moment to moment, and ideally find a way to meet your own needs.

-Support and connection. Specifically, connection with people you feel safe with, who you can be your most vulnerable self around. While a therapist can be helpful, talking about the process might not always be what you need. You might find that you’re needing to laugh, in which case, call a friend who makes space for laughter. It might also be beneficial to be with someone who you can sit quietly with, someone who you don’t have to entertain.

-Affirmation. It can be helpful to affirm your feelings about what’s happened, and what has been challenging about it. Affirm that what you’re going through is hard, but that you’re doing your best, and you’re not wrong or broken.

-Levity. Even if they’re brief, look for moments of lightness, in-between waves of grief or adjustment. Despite pain and grief, there are moments of respite, and they can help you catch your breath.

Let’s discuss this in more specific terms. After the dust settles, what coping mechanisms would you suggest to deal with the pain of the loss or change?

I think overall, it’s making space to validate your own feelings, acknowledge them, and feel them. You may find that you want to be soothed, and if so, seek ways to soothe yourself, like practicing a comforting ritual or asking a friend or partner for a hug. Try to be creative about how you honor the losses or changes. Again, it may vary. There isn’t a clear formula or a cookie-cutter approach that will work for everyone. Our losses are different and our responses are different.

How can one learn to to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I would suggest that we don’t necessarily need to let go. We can take with us what is useful for us, and to integrate them into our our overall experience. When we think about of “letting go” of something, there might be additional pressure if we feel we haven’t “let go” properly. A softer, more self-compassionate goal may be to process it, to carry parts of it with us, and be kind to ourselves as we do so. Trust that some of it may, with distance and perspective, hold less weight and take up less space.

Aside from letting go, what can one do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Find ways to be comforted and to comfort yourself. For me, that often includes soothing self-talk, though it may look different for different people. We live in a society that looks for quick fixes. No one likes being uncomfortable and we want it to go away as quickly as possible. I get that — I want that too, certainly. However, we’re human beings and we’re going to be uncomfortable. Being human also means being in pain at times, because unfortunately, it’s part of the human condition. So if we can give ourselves space to recover and feel and be comforted while we’re in it, I think that’s what we actually need. I don’t know of any quick fixes.

How can one eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation?

I don’t think that it’s helpful for us to think of pain or trauma as a gift that we’ve received, because it’s not. No one needs to experience trauma or grief. If we are going to — and I think as humans, we’re bound to — then we may want to ask ourselves what we want to take from it. We can ask ourselves something like, now that I’ve experienced this, is there anything I can take from it that will be useful, or that I can learn from? Or, I wish that I didn’t have to experience this, but now that I have, how can I care for myself? How can I learn from this, having experienced it?

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would choose to inspire a movement of active self-reflection. When we reflect and are honest with ourselves about things like our intentions and motives, our implicit biases, and our desires, the next step is often becoming more accountable for ourselves. When enough of us do this work, the net effect becomes larger and larger in society. This is especially urgent and important in America when it comes to challenging white supremacy. Improving quality of life for people of color in our community starts with self-work on an individual level.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Cathy Park Hong, the author of the book Minor Feelings. I’m reading it now and it’s incredible. I really appreciate the way it has normalized and framed certain things for me. It has given me language for honoring and feeling my own pain related to my experience as a first-generation American, when I haven’t necessarily given myself the opportunity to in the past. I would love to have lunch with her!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We provide mental health resources to the Take Root Therapy community on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/takeroottherapy/. We also put out a monthly newsletter with mental health tips, curated Los Angeles events, and our monthly blog! Folks can sign up for our newsletter by following this link: Take Root Therapy Newsletter.

Lastly, I co-host a podcast called Therapists Talk TV with my friend and fellow therapist, Danny

Haloossim. You can find it anywhere you listen to podcasts or by visiting

http://www.therapiststalktv.com/.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!