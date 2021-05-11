Saare Elizabeth of The Healers Nest: “Get to know thy true self”

Get to know thy true self: In order to thrive and survive as an empath, you have to know your own true nature. On our path especially since we are unconsciously in other people’s energy as empaths, we don’t know our own energy therefore we don’t know ourselves.

As a part of our series about How To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person, I had the pleasure of interviewing Saare Elizabeth.

Saare Elizabeth is a Reiki Master and Spiritual Life Coach for female entrepreneurs, empaths and creatives. Saare Elizabeth is a self-publish author, retreat host, and runs an online sanctuary for empaths called the Healers Nest.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

I am a homeschool mom to three wonderful kids, Wife, and run a business The Healers Nest helping women heal and serve their community as Empowered Empaths.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

I am an Empath. An empath is a Highly Sensitive Person who can feel, read, sense and absorb others’ energy and emotions. Empaths have this natural ability to make people around them feel better and often can feel why a person is emotionally upset or sad. Often, empaths can feel fatigued, depressed or psychically, emotionally, and mentally drained from being in public or taking on too much energy or over stimulated.

From my experience as an empath and working with other empaths, it’s not the fact that we are easily hurt or offended, the fact is, as empaths, we feel the pain, sadness, of others regardless if we are offended or not, and we feel obligated to take on their pain, so that person can feel better.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

Empathy is a character trait, showing empathy means that you are relating to someone because you have walked their path of least resistance or vice versa. Empathy is a character muscle and some have great strengths in that arena. On the other hand, empaths deal with two different burdens especially if an empath grew up in a traumatic household as a child, like me. Empaths are trying to experience and process how they handle their own emotions to outside stimuli while feeling responsible for other’s feelings too. Basically, empaths don’t relate, they feel the energy being projected by others around them and if not conscious, absorb that energy and that makes empaths, lethargic, depressed, and anxious.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

Empaths are not triggered by what they hear or see, they are triggered by the emotions behind the story because that emotion is a form of energy. Empaths have to be conscious and intentional with the media, including with their surroundings and people they spend time with. At times, as an empath, theyI can feel the pain or mourning of something catastrophic in the world a day or two ahead before that even happens. That’s one of the gifts of empaths, know something is going to happen before it happens. Highly sensitive Empaths can FEEEL. I am trying to be very clear with that 😉

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

Being an empath, you can sense that someone is lying. Energy gets translated into emotions where it tries to communicate with us to keep us safe or to heal. Many of us know this by intuition. Disempowered empaths, struggle with trusting how they feel and then get lost in the sauce of other feelings around them. If empaths are stunted by trauma, it may be hard for empaths to stand up for what is right, and it creates problems within themselves and makes it hard to stand up for ourselves or for what is right. On the other hand, I know I dealt with in the past finally speaking up for the good, and was gaslighted into thinking I was wrong and trying to start trouble. This used to crush and paralyze me, I speak my truth now and trust what my intuition is trying to tell me. And I’ve always been right.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

I remember being at a friends house and I don’t know what led into this conversation but I broke down to her telling her I can feel other people’s thoughts, feelings, energies, and it felt like these things were stuck inside of me. I was really depressed at that moment. She told me that I might be an empath, and that day changed my life. I finally was aware of who I was and began working to heal and hone into my sensitivity which I claim as a gift.

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

When we start taking responsibility for being an empath, heal, establish, and exercise our boundaries, we can hold space and allow people who cross our paths to be seen and heard for who they really are. We bring creative ideas and perspectives to the world and are able to share our ideas with the world that empowers other people to think and act differently.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

I am able to gauge the energy to respond accordingly but from a higher perspective and energy. I come across people and experiences where I have every right to be irate, these people mostly know my true nature because I am an open book about my healing as an empath and sensed that these people wanted to get a “rise” out of me to try to diminish my character. Being an empath and being able to gauge the energy gives me room to act and make better decisions to leave a situation better than where I found it.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

Being intrusive, a victim, and manipulative as an empath. It is possible. And also having the mindset “I must carry this burden” or a sacrifice lamb perspective. It is not an empath’s job to carry other people’s burden, we are then getting in the way of other peoples dharma and we already had a person who died for our sins 😉

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

We have to be intentional where we spend our time on Social media and whom we follow. The powerful thing about Social Media is that we can control what we see or don’t see. We can choose what is aligned to our morals, values, educate us, and give us good positive energy.

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or affects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

When I feel something is out of alignment for me or no longer feels good to me, I state that I am not open to this conversation and how the other person perceives it has nothing to do with me, or I simply get up and walk away. My energy and worth is valuable, I will protect my peace.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

My strategy is being grounded in my morals, ethics, and values. This is alignment with my energy and my truth, I had to learn to be comfortable in my own energy. My second strategy is not giving a damn what people think of me. I am who I am, honor me as I honor you for who you are.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

In my opinion, being labeled as “highly sensitive” is a myth. When we buy this label it disempowers us, makes us feel alone, and that this is the only hand of cards that is being dealt to us. It should be “highly intuitive”, “Highly powerful”, on certain days, “highly magical”. Because we are able to perceive, serve, and offer something unique to the world.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful, and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

From my experience dealing with this, I had come to the conclusion that I can’t expect people to understand what it means to be an empath or highly sensitive person. I also learned that I can’t take what people say personally. If I relied on people’s thoughts and opinions of what they think is “too sensitive”, I’d be broke.

Ok, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

I am speaking specifically to empaths but really anyone who is highly sensitive can apply these ideas and make it their own.

Get to know thy true self: In order to thrive and survive as an empath, you have to know your own true nature. On our path especially since we are unconsciously in other people’s energy as empaths, we don’t know our own energy therefore we don’t know ourselves. I always encourage my clients to begin by taking personality tests like in human design, which tells you where most of your energy stems from. The Briggs Myers Test, getting your Natal Chart read are a few resources an empath can go and learn about themselves. After taking these tests that called me, a lot of the results resonated with me and I was able to build a relationship with myself to begin exploring these aspects of my true self. Set firm and healthy boundaries: It is important that empaths have firm and healthy boundaries so they can protect their energy and well-being. Having a good sense of your ethics and values will help you align your energy to what you believe in. Empaths can begin with these questions each day to set boundaries, “what do I wish to feel today?” and “what do I wish to experience today?” It is important to exercise those boundaries by speaking up to protect ourselves as empaths. I struggled in communicating my boundaries because as a child I was never allowed to speak. This habit then turned into a people pleasing habit, where I would not say nothing and do everything someone wanted me to do. A lot of Empaths respond from wounds instead of their energetic boundaries. Make “recharging” a ritual: Empaths can feel and sense other people’s energies that are not seen and they often sometimes absorb other people’s energies, Therefore empaths need to schedule days to recharge. Some of these rituals can include taking energy clearing baths (two cups of Epsom salt and a cup of baking soda), a day to sleep, and rest. Paint. Listen to music and do a social media detox. They need to have a journaling practice to write down anything that comes up for them so it is not held in the body. Get in touch with the cosmos: Now, I’m not trying to be woo-woo, however, Astrology tells us what energy is happening around us and how it affects us especially if you’re an empath. When you commit to your healing, being your true self, or spiritual practice, the more in tune you become with the energy shifts of the earth. When empaths have this awareness, they exercise grace and compassion for themselves and others. Forever Conscious is my go-to for energy reports. Most empaths go with the flow of the cosmos, and that causes deep energetic resets or purge, like lower back pain, extreme fatigue, insomnia, being present but not sure where at. When my energy is off or I am more emotional I look to the energy report, and realize “oh, it’s the full moon in Scorpio” which is a water element which means, this an emotional day for myself and others. Plant medicine for energetic reset: This is for empaths that work with other people as a profession. The intentions, the protections practices work, but sometimes the energetic body needs a massive reset and to purge energies that no longer serves us. I love using Sananga which is an Amazonian Tree bark to help clear your energy and rid of negative energy. Kambo is another good medicine to use for energetic clearing and grounding. These medicines immensely served me as an empath. You can check out my medicine women at www.gypsykambo.org to learn more. I get Kambo treatments every three months and work with Sananga a few times a month. The first time I worked with these medicines, that’s when I got to truly know my own energy and became comfortable with my own energy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A convention of empowered empaths guiding and teaching awakening empaths to heal, lead, and live in their authenticity.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on Instagram, Youtube, and TikTok

@The Healers Nest and visit my blog and store where I create healing bundles for empaths, TheHealersNest.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.